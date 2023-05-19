These are the top 10 stocks held by 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry

Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Michael Burry invested a lot of money into the stock market last quarter, according to 13F filings.

The "Big Short" investor who has held a bearish tilt towards stocks initiated 17 new positions last quarter.

These are the top 10 stocks held by Burry's Scion Asset Management as of March 31.

"Big Short" investor Michael Burry has been bearish on stocks in recent months, but he still invested a lot of money into the market in the first three months of the year.

According to a recent 13F filing, Burry last quarter initiated 17 new positions in his Scion Asset Management portfolio, which managed $238 million in assets as of March 31.

Burry posted on Twitter on multiple occasions over the last few months that he had a bearish view on stocks. On January 31, Burry simply tweeted "Sell." But Burry has since seemingly changed his view, saying in late march that he "was wrong to say sell."

His new outlook shows through in his portfolio, given the slew of new positions he opened last quarter, including in struggling banks like First Republic, Pacific Western, and Western Alliance, among others.

10. Coherent Corp.

COHR stock

Markets Insider

Ticker: COHR

Position: $4.8 million

Percent of portfolio: 4.5%

9. Cigna

Cigna insurance

Cigna's logo.James Leynse/Corbis via Getty Images

Ticker: CI

Position: $6.4 million

Percent of portfolio: 6.0%

8. Liberty Latin America

LILAK stock

Markets Insider

Ticker: LILAK

Position: $6.6 million

Percent of portfolio: 6.2%

7. Sibayne Stillwater

Russian gold is still flowing to Switzerland at two-year highs

Getty Images

Ticker: SBSW

Position: $6.7 million

Percent of portfolio: 6.2%

6. Capital One Financial

capital one financial

AP/Mark Lennihan

Ticker: COF

Position: $7.2 million

Percent of portfolio: 6.7%

5. Zoom Video

Zoom app seen displayed on a smartphone screen and a Zoom Desktop on a laptop in the background.

Thiago Prudencio/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ticker: ZM

Position: $7.4 million

Percent of portfolio: 6.9%

4. New York Community Bancorp

Markets Insider

Ticker: NYCB

Position: $7.7 million

Percent of portfolio: 7.2%

3. Signet Jewelers

Kay Jewelers

Nam Y. Huh/AP Images

Ticker: SIG

Position: $9.7 million

Percent of portfolio: 9.1%

2. Alibaba

A scene of AI technology and digital smart Life at the Booth of Alibaba and Ant Group at the World Intelligence Congress in Shanghai, China, in July 2021.

A scene of AI technology and digital smart Life at the Booth of Alibaba and Ant Group at the World Intelligence Congress in Shanghai, China, in July 2021.CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ticker: BABA

Position: $10.2 million

Percent of portfolio: 9.6%

1. JD.com

JD.com

AP/Ng Han Guan

Ticker: JD

Position: $10.9 million

Percent of portfolio: 10.3%

