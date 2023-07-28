These are the top 10 youngest wealthiest women in America. Can you guess who they are?
Some created cosmetic companies. Others are musicians. One created a dating app.
Forbes recently released its list of the nation's 100 Richest Self-Made Women which includes young female entrepreneurs from California all the way south to Florida.
Nine of the youngest are multi-millionaires. One is a billionaire.
All of them are under age 40.
Here are the top 10 youngest wealthiest women in America, starting with the youngest self-made money maker.
Kylie Jenner
Rank in full list: 38
Age: 25
State: California
Net worth: $680 million
Source: Cosmetics
Lucy Guo
Rank in full list: 76
Age: 28
State: Florida
Net worth: $360 million
Source: Artificial intelligence
Taylor Swift
Rank in full list: 34
Age: 33
State: Tennessee
Net worth: $740 million
Source: Music
Whitney Wolfe Herd
Rank in full list: 52
Age: 33
State: Texas
Net worth: $510 million
Source: Dating app
Rachel Romer
Rank in full list: 84
Age: 34
State: California
Net worth: $320 million
Source: Online education
Rihanna
Rank in full list: 20
Age: 35
State: California
Net worth: $1.4 billion
Source: Music and cosmetics
Christina Cacioppo
Rank in full list: 71
Age: 35
State: California
Net worth: $385 million
Source: Software
Neha Narkhede
Rank in full list: 50
Age: 38
State: California
Net worth: $520 million
Source: Software
Iman Abuzeid
Rank in full list: 77
Age: 38
State: Texas
Net worth: $350 million
Source: Healthcare marketplace
Huda Kattan
Rank in full list: 66
Age: 39
State: California
Net worth: $400 million
Source: Cosmetics
Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Forbes richest self-made women: Kylie Jenner is among the youngest