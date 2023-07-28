U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

These are the top 10 youngest wealthiest women in America. Can you guess who they are?

Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Some created cosmetic companies. Others are musicians. One created a dating app.

Forbes recently released its list of the nation's 100 Richest Self-Made Women which includes young female entrepreneurs from California all the way south to Florida.

Nine of the youngest are multi-millionaires. One is a billionaire.

All of them are under age 40.

Here are the top 10 youngest wealthiest women in America, starting with the youngest self-made money maker.

Kylie Jenner

  • Rank in full list: 38

  • Age: 25

  • State: California

  • Net worth: $680 million

  • Source: Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute. The Gala&#39;s 2023 theme is &quot;Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.&quot;
Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Lucy Guo

  • Rank in full list: 76

  • Age: 28

  • State: Florida

  • Net worth: $360 million

  • Source: Artificial intelligence

Lucy Guo (right)
Lucy Guo (right)

Taylor Swift

  • Rank in full list: 34

  • Age: 33

  • State: Tennessee

  • Net worth: $740 million

  • Source: Music

Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift

Whitney Wolfe Herd

  • Rank in full list: 52

  • Age: 33

  • State: Texas

  • Net worth: $510 million

  • Source: Dating app

Rachel Romer

  • Rank in full list: 84

  • Age: 34

  • State: California

  • Net worth: $320 million

  • Source: Online education

Rihanna

  • Rank in full list: 20

  • Age: 35

  • State: California

  • Net worth: $1.4 billion

  • Source: Music and cosmetics

Rihanna
Rihanna

Christina Cacioppo

  • Rank in full list: 71

  • Age: 35

  • State: California

  • Net worth: $385 million

  • Source: Software

Christina Cacioppo
Christina Cacioppo

Neha Narkhede

  • Rank in full list: 50

  • Age: 38

  • State: California

  • Net worth: $520 million

  • Source: Software

Iman Abuzeid

  • Rank in full list: 77

  • Age: 38

  • State: Texas

  • Net worth: $350 million

  • Source: Healthcare marketplace

Huda Kattan

  • Rank in full list: 66

  • Age: 39

  • State: California

  • Net worth: $400 million

  • Source: Cosmetics

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Forbes richest self-made women: Kylie Jenner is among the youngest