These are the top 10 youngest wealthiest women in America. Can you guess who they are?

Some created cosmetic companies. Others are musicians. One created a dating app.

Forbes recently released its list of the nation's 100 Richest Self-Made Women which includes young female entrepreneurs from California all the way south to Florida.

Nine of the youngest are multi-millionaires. One is a billionaire.

All of them are under age 40.

Here are the top 10 youngest wealthiest women in America, starting with the youngest self-made money maker.

Kylie Jenner

Rank in full list: 38

Age: 25

State: California

Net worth: $680 million

Source: Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

Lucy Guo

Rank in full list: 76

Age: 28

State: Florida

Net worth: $360 million

Source: Artificial intelligence

Lucy Guo (right)

Taylor Swift

Rank in full list: 34

Age: 33

State: Tennessee

Net worth: $740 million

Source: Music

Taylor Swift

Whitney Wolfe Herd

Rank in full list: 52

Age: 33

State: Texas

Net worth: $510 million

Source: Dating app

Rachel Romer

Rank in full list: 84

Age: 34

State: California

Net worth: $320 million

Source: Online education

Rihanna

Rank in full list: 20

Age: 35

State: California

Net worth: $1.4 billion

Source: Music and cosmetics

Rihanna

Christina Cacioppo

Rank in full list: 71

Age: 35

State: California

Net worth: $385 million

Source: Software

Christina Cacioppo

Neha Narkhede

Rank in full list: 50

Age: 38

State: California

Net worth: $520 million

Source: Software

Iman Abuzeid

Rank in full list: 77

Age: 38

State: Texas

Net worth: $350 million

Source: Healthcare marketplace

Huda Kattan

Rank in full list: 66

Age: 39

State: California

Net worth: $400 million

Source: Cosmetics

