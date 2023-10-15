Top 100 Places Where the Rich People Own Real Estate

In this article, we will discuss the top places where the rich people own real estate. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the Top 10 Places Where the Rich People Own Real Estate.

Real estate is a diverse industry that involves buying, selling, construction, renting, and management of properties such as residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. The global economic crises have negatively impacted the real estate industry over the past few years. According to IBISWorld, the global commercial real estate industry revenue is projected to drop to $4.3 trillion by the end of 2023, at a rate of 2.5% per year from 2018. This includes an expected increase of 1.6% in revenue in 2023 due to a slightly improved economy following the reopening of global markets after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Knight Frank in its Wealth Report shared that there will be changes in investment strategies of the wealthiest people considering the ongoing challenges. As per the report, around 69% of wealthy investors expect growth in their portfolios in 2023. According to the respondents of the Wealth Report, 31% said investors will target capital growth, 26% pointed to capital preservation, and 23% said that income generation will be the main focus for investors. Around a third of investors will seek property investments to hedge against inflation and diversify their portfolios.

Hot Properties for Rich People

According to Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100), average luxury house price growth declined to 5.2% in 2022. Despite the decline, almost 17% of the global ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) bought a home in 2022, the second strongest year on record. Out of 100 markets, around 85 reported positive price growth in 2022 with Dubai leading by 44.2%, Aspen by 27.6%, and Riyadh by 25%.

The sales of prime residential properties, worth $10 million or more, plunged in 2022 compared to 2021 but were 49% higher than in 2019. New York, Los Angeles, and London remained the top places with the highest sales in real estate in 2022. While ultra-prime properties, worth $25 million or more, saw higher sales in New York and London.

In 2024, the luxury real estate market is expected to improve. Almost 19% of UHNWIs plan to invest directly in income-producing properties, while 13% intend to take the indirect, or passive, approach. The most in-demand properties in 2024 are going to be healthcare, logistics, offices, and residential. Knight Frank’s report suggests that offices are expected to lead the real estate market in 2024, with London expected to be the top target. In 2023, US investors are expected to propel almost 50% of the cross-border volumes in real estate, with strong demand projected from the UK, UAE, Singapore, Canada, and Switzerland.

Where Do the Super Rich Live?

The US has the most number of billionaire citizens, with 735 individuals having an accumulated net worth of $4.5 trillion. China ranks second with 495 billionaires, who add $1.67 trillion to the Chinese economy. India has 169 billionaires and Germany is home to 126 billionaire citizens. The top countries with the most billionaires per capita are led by Hong Kong with 66 billionaires, Singapore with 35 billionaires, and Switzerland with 41 billionaires - to name a few. These countries are among the top places where the rich people own real estate. The wealthiest cities in the world that have the highest number of ultra-rich people include New York City, Tokyo, The Bay Area, London, Singapore, and Los Angeles, among others.

Major Players in the Industry

Real estate is a massive industry and continues to grow each year, thanks to mega commercial and residential projects managed by top real estate companies. One of the most valuable real estate companies in the world, Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) continues its growth and its global presence in the logistics facilities. On June 26, Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) announced that they have signed a definitive agreement with Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) to acquire industrial properties for $3.1 billion. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will purchase 14 million square feet of industrial properties from real estate funds affiliated with Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX). Acquisition of this property will add to the company's presence in key markets in logistics real estate.

Dubai’s leading real estate firm Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM:EMAAR) is a major player in the region. On September 28, Bloomberg reported that Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM:EMAAR) is looking for opportunities to obtain housing community contracts in Saudi Arabia. Contracts worth $250 billion have been awarded by the Saudi government since 2016. As per the founder of Emaar Properties PJSC (DFM:EMAAR), Mohamed Alabbar, the company could begin construction of a 4,000-unit housing project if they reach an agreement with the Saudi government. “We’re in serious discussions with the Ministry of Housing on working together,” said Alabbar.

Another big player in the real estate industry is Public Storage (NYSE:PSA). On July 24, Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) reported that it signed a deal with Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust (BREIT) to acquire Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion. Simply Self Storage owns 127 wholly-owned properties in highly populated markets. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is looking to expand its market presence in the storage space.

Now that we have discussed what some of the top real estate companies in the world are up to, let's take a look at the places where rich people own real estate.

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we sourced the top 100 places where rich people own real estate from Knight Frank’s Wealth Report of 2023. Knight Frank tracks the properties owned by high-net-worth individuals (net worth of $1 million or more), ultra-high-net-worth individuals (net worth of $30 million or more), and billionaires in more than 200 countries and territories. Knight Frank has gathered data with the help of its global research team that covers surveys of major financial centers, gateway cities, second-home hotspots, and top luxury ski resorts.

The Wealth Report ranked the top 100 cities worldwide that had the highest luxury residential prices in 2022. Below is the list of the top 100 places where rich people own real estate in ascending order of their annual change in luxury residential prices in 2022.

100. Wellington

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -23.7%

Wellington is the capital of New Zealand and is a compact city with waterfront and sandy beaches. Wellington is ranked at 100th place on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

99. Auckland

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -19.0%

Another beautiful city in New Zealand, Auckland is situated on the North Island. Auckland ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

98. Frankfurt

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -10.6%

Frankfurt is a central German city which is a major financial hub. Frankfurt is one of the major cities where rich people have huge investments in real estate.

97. Buenos Aires

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -9.8%

Buenos Aires is the capital of Argentina and has major attractions including 19th-century buildings. Buenos Aires makes it to our list of the top places where rich people own real estate.

96. Stockholm

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -7.7%

The Swedish capital, Stockholm is an ancient city that has 14 islands and almost 50 bridges on an extensive Baltic Sea archipelago. Stockholm is ranked 96th among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

95. Vancouver

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -7.4%

One of the most diverse cities in Canada, Vancouver is situated along a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia. Vancouver makes it to the top places where the rich people own real estate.

94. Shenzhen

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -6.9%

Shenzhen is a modern metropolis located in southeastern China and links the country with Hong Kong. Ranked 94th on our list, Shenzhen is one of the top cities where rich people have huge investments in real estate.

93. Seoul

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -4.6%

The capital of South Korea, Seoul is a metropolis with huge skyscrapers. Seoul ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

92. Monaco

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -3.8%

Bordered by France, Monaco is a sovereign city-state and one of the prime residential locations for the world’s wealthiest people. Monaco ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

91. Oslo

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -2.4%

Oslo is the capital of Norway, situated on the southern coast of the country. Ranked 91st on our list, Oslo is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

90. Hong Kong

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -1.6%

Hong Kong is the Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and is a dense city with skyscrapers. Hong Kong ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

89. Manila

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -1.6%

Located on the island of Luzon, Manila is the capital of the Philippines which has Spanish colonial architecture with modern skyscrapers. Manila ranks 89th on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

88. Taipei

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -0.7%

The capital of Taiwan, Taipei is a modern metropolis with contemporary buildings, hustling shopping streets, and Japanese colonial lanes. Taipei is one of the best cities where rich people have major investments in real estate.

87. Hawaii

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -0.7%

The famous island state in the Western US, Hawaii is a huge attraction for tourists. Ranked 87th on our list, Hawaii is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

86. Guangzhou

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: -0.4%

Guangzhou is a Chinese city that has avant-garde architecture located on the northwest of Hong Kong. Guangzhou ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

85. Lausanne

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.0%

Located on the lake Geneva, Lausanne is an ancient Swiss city. Lausanne makes it to our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

84. Ibiza

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.0%

Ibiza is one of the Balearic islands in the Mediterranean Sea. Ranked 84th on our list, Ibiza is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

83. Kuala Lumpur

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.1%

Capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur is known for its 451 meters tall Petronas Twin Towers. Kuala Lumpur is a major city for rich real estate owners.

82. Brisbane

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.2%

Brisbane is situated in the southeast corner of Queensland, Australia. Brisbane ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

81. San Francisco

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.7%

San Francisco is Northern California's commercial, financial, and cultural hub. San Francisco is one of the best places where the rich people own real estate.

80. Marrakesh

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.8%

Marrakesh is an imperial city in western Morocco and a major economic center. Marrakesh is home to mosques, palaces, and gardens, and ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

79. Jakarta

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 0.9%

Jakarta is the capital of Indonesia and a city that has diverse cultures. Jakarta ranks 79th on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

78. Sydney

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 1.1%

One of Australia’s largest cities, Sydney is the capital of New South Wales. Sydney is one of the leading cities for rich real estate investors to own properties.

77. Delhi

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 1.2%

Delhi is India’s capital territory, which consists of Old Delhi and New Delhi. Delhi ranks 77th on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

76. Perth

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 1.3%

Perth is the capital of Western Australia and is situated along the Swan River that meets the southwest coast. Perth ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

75. London

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 1.5%

London is the capital of the United Kingdom and its history dates back to Roman times. London is one of the prime real estate locations and ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

74. Vienna

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 1.9%

Capital of Austria, Vienna is located on the country’s east on the Danube River. Vienna is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

73. Rio de Janeiro

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.2%

Capital of Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, is located along the seaside and is famous for its natural attractions. Ranked 93rd on our list, Rio de Janeiro is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

72. Bucharest

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.4%

Situated in the southern part of Romania, Bucharest is the capital of the country. Bucharest ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

71. Méribel

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.5%

Méribel is located in the heart of the famous three Valleys in France. Méribel is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

70. Oxford

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.5%

Oxford is one of the prime locations in England mainly known for the famous Oxford University. Oxford makes it to our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

69. Milan

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.5%

Milan is located in the northern part of Italy and is the capital of the Lombardy region. Milan ranks 69th on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

68. Berlin

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.5%

Berlin is the capital of Germany and one of the ancient cities in the region. Berlin is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

67. New York

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.7%

New York is known for its diverse culture and robust life. New York ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

66. Shanghai

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 2.8%

Located on China’s central coast, Shanghai is a global financial hub. Shanghai makes it to our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

65. Bengaluru

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.0%

Bengaluru, also known as Bangalore, is India's hub of high-tech industry. Bengaluru ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

64. Geneva

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.0%

The Swiss city, Geneva, is a global hub for diplomacy and banking. Geneva ranks 64th on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

63. Chamonix

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.0%

Chamonix, fully known as Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, is the resort area near the junction of France, Italy, and Switzerland. Chamonix is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

62. Cyprus

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.5%

Cyprus is an island country located in the Mediterranean Sea. Ranked 62nd on our list, Cyprus is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

61. Melbourne

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.5%

Another Australian city, Melbourne, makes it to our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate. Melbourne is the capital of the state of Victoria.

60. Nairobi

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.8%

Capital of Kenya, Nairobi is known for its wildlife. It also has urban areas for businesses and real estate. Nairobi ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

59. Beijing

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.8%

Capital of China, Beijing, is one of the most populous capitals in the world. Beijing ranks at 59th place on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

58. Singapore

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 3.9%

One of the largest island countries in Asia, Singapore is a global financial hub. Singapore ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

57. Venice

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 4.0%

Capital of the Veneto region in Italy, Venice is built on more than 100 islands. Venice is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

56. Megève

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 4.0%

Megève is a village situated in the Alps of southeastern France which is famous for ski resorts. Ranked 56th on our list, Megève is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

55. Gold Coast

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 4.1%

Known for its long sandy beaches, Gold Coast is a metropolitan region situated south of Brisbane on Australia’s east coast. Gold Coast is a prime location for rich real estate investors as they own numerous properties there.

54. Toronto

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 4.1%

Capital of Ontario, Canada, Toronto is the perfect place for real estate tycoons. Toronto is situated along Lake Ontario’s northwestern shore.

53. Jeddah

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 4.5%

Jeddah is the port city of Saudi Arabia along the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia is restructuring Jeddah and bringing mega real estate projects into the city.

52. Courchevel

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.0%

Courchevel is a commune located in Savoie, France. The town is famous for its ski resort and has the attention of the real estate giants. Courchevel is one of the best places where the rich people own real estate.

51. Rome

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.0%

Capital of Italy, Rome, is one of the oldest cities in the world. Rome remains an attraction for wealthy real estate investors.

50. British Virgin Islands

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.0%

Situated in the Caribbeans, the British Virgin Islands is a territory that consists of numerous tropical islands. Ranked 50th on our list, the British Virgin Islands is one of the top places where rich people own real estate.

49. Barbados

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.0%

Barbados is an island state in the Caribbean and just like the British Virgin Islands, it remains a prominent destination for the rich to own real estate. Barbados is part of the Commonwealth states.

48. Houston

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.0%

A large metropolis in Texas, Houston is one of the largest cities in the US. Houston is a prime location where the rich people own real estate.

47. São Paulo

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.1%

São Paulo is a prominent financial center of Brazil. São Paulo makes it to our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

46. Brussels

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.4%

Capital of Belgium, Brussels is an administrative city of the European Union. Brussels remains an important place for rich people to own real estate.

45. Mallorca

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.7%

One of the Balearic Islands on the Mediterranean, Mallorca is part of Spain. Mallorca is famous for its resorts and Roman and Moorish remains.

44. Bangkok

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 5.8%

One of the most robust cities in Asia, Bangkok is the capital of Thailand. Bangkok remains a prime location for rich people to own real estate.

43. Val d'Isère

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.0%

Val d'Isère is known for its ski resort in the French Alps. Val d'Isère is one of the top locations where rich people own real estate.

42. Madrid

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.0%

Capital of Spain, Madrid is a place where the rich have investments in real estate. Madrid is one of the most prominent cities in Europe.

41. Florence

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.0%

Florence has some of the classical Renaissance art and architecture. Florence attracts rich people to own real estate in the city and that’s why it is among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

40. Lisbon

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.0%

Lisbon is the capital of Portugal and has historical sites in the city. Lisbon remains an important location for the rich to own real estate in Portugal.

39. Paris

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.2%

The global center of art, fashion, and culture, Paris is a major attraction for people all over the world. Paris is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate in Europe.

38. Phuket

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.3%

Phuket is located in southern Thailand. Phuket’s real estate is known for its colorful 19th-century shophouses and Sino-Portuguese buildings.

37. Mumbai

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.4%

Mumbai is India’s financial hub and a key city for India's major industries. Mumbai is India’s prime location where the rich people own real estate.

36. Gstaad

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.5%

Gstaad is a town situated in the southwestern part of Switzerland. Gstaad remains an important destination for celebrities and rich people to spend their time there.

35. Mexico City

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.6%

Mexico City is the capital of Mexico and the city is known for its famous buildings such as Templo Mayor and the Palacio Nacional, among others.

34. Dublin

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 6.8%

Dublin is the capital of the Republic of Ireland. A prime location for rich real estate investors, Dublin is located on the east coast of the country.

33. Barcelona

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 7.0%

Barcelona is the capital of Spain’s Catalonia region. Barcelona city is known for its art and architecture.

32. Marbella

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 7.1%

Marbella is part of the Andalusia region in Spain. Marbella is one of the most popular holiday destinations in Spain.

31. Cape Town

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 7.3%

Capital of South Africa, Cape Town is a port city. Cape Town is one of the top tourist destinations in the country.

30. Los Angeles

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 7.9%

The heart of the US film industry, Los Angeles is one of the sprawling cities of California. Los Angeles remains a top place where the rich people own real estate.

29. Lake Como

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.0%

Lake Como is situated in the Lombardy region of Italy. Lake Como is known for its upscale resort area with its dramatic scenery.

28. Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.0%

Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is a commune in southeastern France. Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat is one of the most expensive residential places in the world.

27. Lucca

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.0%

Lucca is a city in Italy’s Tuscany region and is a historic city known for its well-preserved Renaissance walls. Lucca is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

26. Edinburgh

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.0%

Edinburgh is a medieval old town and capital of Scotland. A place with a rich history, Edinburgh is one of the most luxurious and expensive residential places in the region.

25. Boston

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.3%

Boston is the capital city of the US state of Massachusetts. Boston has become a financial and cultural hub.

24. Amsterdam

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.5%

Amsterdam is the capital of the Netherlands. Amsterdam is known for its artistic heritage.

23. Jersey

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 8.9%

Jersey is an island country near the coast of northwest France. Ranked 23rd on our list, Jersey is one of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

22. Saint-Tropez

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 9.0%

A coastal town on the French Riviera, Saint-Tropez is known for its beaches and nightlife. Saint-Tropez attracts rich people and that’s why it is among the top places where rich people own real estate.

21. San Diego

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 9.3%

San Diego is located on the Pacific coast of California. San Diego is famous for its warm climate, parks, and beaches.

20. Verbier

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 10.0%

An Alpine village in Switzerland’s Valais Canton, Verbier is famous for skiing, hotels, restaurants, and bars.

19. Cannes

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 10.0%

Cannes is famous for the international film festival. Cannes is located on the French Riviera, France.

18. Cayman Islands

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 10.0%

Cayman Islands is a self-governing British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean. The Cayman Islands remains a top place where the rich people own real estate.

17. Saint Moritz

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 10.0%

Saint Moritz is a town based in Switzerland. Saint Moritz is known for its natural settings.

16. Zurich

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 10.5%

Zurich is a Swiss city and is a global center for banking and finance. Zurich remains a top place for rich people where they own real estate.

15. Provence

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 12.0%

Provence borders Italy and the Mediterranean Sea. Provence is known for its diverse landscape.

14. Saint Barts

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 12.0%

Saint Barts is the Caribbean island country also known as Saint Barthelemy. Saint Barts ranks among the top places where the rich people own real estate.

13. Mustique

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 12.0%

Mustique is surrounded by the Atlantic and Caribbean seas. Mustique has a unique coastline with nine contrasting beaches.

12. Sardinia

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 12.0%

Another Caribbean island, Sardinia covers an area of almost 24,090 kilometers. Sardinia is ranked 12th on our list of the top places where the rich people own real estate.

11. Hamptons

Annual Change in Luxury Residential Prices in 2022: 12.7%

Hamptons remain a popular destination for people to visit from around the world. Hamptons is known for its natural beauty, rich cultural history, and luxurious lifestyle.

