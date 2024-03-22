Here are the Top 100 Tampa Bay Workplaces of 2024
Employers across Tampa Bay have emerged from the pandemic and hybrid-remote work models only to be faced with record-high inflation and even more obstacles moving into 2024.
But one challenge many companies are choosing to embrace is artificial intelligence.
This new technology is helping to streamline work, making processes smoother for some and providing more opportunities for others. While it’s still quite novel, AI is finding its way into industries across the board, from marketing to manufacturing.
We’ll explore more of this new-age trend and other themes affecting how we work in the 2024 Top Workplaces. Each year, the Tampa Bay Times surveys employers in the region to gain an understanding of what it’s like to work in a variety of industries, and from a number of companies, to come up with our annual ranking.
More than 100,000 of the area’s employees agreed to take part in rating their places of business. We surveyed 208 companies to come up with our top 100. Twenty-seven companies made the list for the first time in 2024. Eight employers have made the list every year since we began.
For the past 15 years, the Times has conducted a Top Workplaces survey. The Times partners with Energage to be our research partner on the project.
These employees work at highly rated nonprofits, government agencies, small businesses and large corporations. They were eager to share their experiences with us.
Workers expressed gratitude and loyalty to their employers, who made them feel valued and appreciated.
“DITEK believes that our employees are the heart of our business and is committed to fostering a company culture that respects diversity and encourages employees to reach their full potential,” said Robert McIntyre, founder of DITEK Corp., the Largo-based electrical equipment business. “Our continued success comes through the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our employees.”
Teamwork was a top trend among our survey results.
“Imagine a place where Insurance is exciting. That’s American Integrity Insurance,” said Carey Southern, the assistant vice president of human resources at the Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance. “From charity events to company picnics, our employees put the ‘A’ and ‘I’ in family. Working hard and having fun is in our company’s genes.”
And taking employee feedback into consideration for the future emerged as a new trend this year.
“Employees were involved through surveys and focus groups, and employee input was incorporated into the new strategic plan, Destination 2027,” said Thomas Brzezinski, an executive vice president at Wade Trim, an employee-owned engineering firm with a campus in Tampa. “Destination 2027 will drive Wade Trim to new heights and guide decision-making over the next 5 years through future economic, technological, environmental, societal, and political changes.”
Now, let us tell you about some of the Top 100 Tampa Bay Workplaces of 2024.
Top Workplaces 2024: Small Category (150 or less employees)
1. Care Team Home Care
Sector: Home Health Care Services
Employees: 52
Years ranked: 5
2. Mario’s Air Conditioning & Heating
Sector: Air Conditioning
Employees: 56
Years ranked: 1
3. VantagePointe AI
Sector: Enterprise Software
Employees: 69
Years ranked: 3
4. Engel & Völkers
Sector: Real Estate Franchising
Employees: 69
Years ranked: 6
5. Healthlink Advisors
Sector: Consulting
Employees: 50
Years ranked: 1
Mid-Size Category (150-499 employees)
1. Florida Executive Realty
Sector: Real Estate
Employees: 190
Years ranked: 2
2. Century 21 Biggins Enterprises
Sector: Real Estate
Employees: 465
Years ranked: 15
3. Slide Insurance
Sector: Insurance
Employees: 196
Years ranked: 1
4. Pulte Group
Sector: Building Construction
Employees: 225
Years ranked: 6
5. Homes By WestBay
Sector: Real Estate
Employees: 216
Years ranked: 4
Large Category (500+ employees)
1. BHHS Florida Properties Group
Sector: Real Estate
Employees: 1,042
Years ranked: 2
2. Growth Financial Federal Union
Sector: Credit union
Employees: 553
Years ranked: 13
3. KnowBe4
Sector: Information Technology
Employees: 882
Years ranked: 9
4: Kforce
Sector: Staffing services
Employees: 552
Years ranked: 8
5. Progressive
Sector: Insurance
Employees: 5,009
Years ranked: 15
Click here to see the full list of winners.
Want to know how we selected the top 100? Read about the methodology here.
Read more about our Top Workplaces companies
Two-thirds of job seekers said they are using artificial intelligence in the workplace, according to a June survey from Tampa-based staffing firm Kforce. How is AI helping workers and not replacing them? Read more here.
There are more than 200 employees working behind the scenes at Amalie Arena, whose jobs revolve around making the Tampa Bay Lightning game experience memorable for every fan. Workers say it’s a culture that can’t be beat. Read more here.
No two days are the same for the people who work at Tampa International Airport. From maintenance to operations, this team works hard to meet the growing needs of Tampa’s busiest travel thoroughfare. Read more here.
“We live where you vacation.” It’s become a common refrain among Floridians. But perhaps no one embodies that expression more than the employees of the Sandpearl Resort. Read more here.
More than 1 million people are waiting for the Social Security Administration to process their disability claims, with average wait times in excess of 200 days. Quikaid was founded to help provide representation and management of those very claims. Read more here.
Dunedin High School students recently visited the headquarters of Monin, the simple syrup maker, to learn about entrepreneurship, leadership and honing in on creative ideas. Read more here.
With construction already underway on a 775-acre cancer research and treatment hub in Pasco County, Moffit Cancer Center is planning to add more than 14,000 workers over the next five years. Here’s how Florida’s only National Cancer Institute-designed center prepares for this major chapter of growth. Read more here.
At Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, workers regularly see the end result of all their hard work: when a house is completed and a client becomes a homeowner. Read more here.
The AdventHealth hospitals in Dade City and Zephyrhills may be small in comparison to their Tampa counterparts, but they’re home to a close-knit medical staff. Read more here.
With more than 37,000 emergency room visits last year along, St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital can be a high energy and intense place to work. That’s why collaboration and camaraderie is key. Read more here.