Here are the Top 100 Tampa Bay Workplaces of 2024

Employers across Tampa Bay have emerged from the pandemic and hybrid-remote work models only to be faced with record-high inflation and even more obstacles moving into 2024.

But one challenge many companies are choosing to embrace is artificial intelligence.

This new technology is helping to streamline work, making processes smoother for some and providing more opportunities for others. While it’s still quite novel, AI is finding its way into industries across the board, from marketing to manufacturing.

We’ll explore more of this new-age trend and other themes affecting how we work in the 2024 Top Workplaces. Each year, the Tampa Bay Times surveys employers in the region to gain an understanding of what it’s like to work in a variety of industries, and from a number of companies, to come up with our annual ranking.

More than 100,000 of the area’s employees agreed to take part in rating their places of business. We surveyed 208 companies to come up with our top 100. Twenty-seven companies made the list for the first time in 2024. Eight employers have made the list every year since we began.

For the past 15 years, the Times has conducted a Top Workplaces survey. The Times partners with Energage to be our research partner on the project.

These employees work at highly rated nonprofits, government agencies, small businesses and large corporations. They were eager to share their experiences with us.

Workers expressed gratitude and loyalty to their employers, who made them feel valued and appreciated.

“DITEK believes that our employees are the heart of our business and is committed to fostering a company culture that respects diversity and encourages employees to reach their full potential,” said Robert McIntyre, founder of DITEK Corp., the Largo-based electrical equipment business. “Our continued success comes through the hard work, perseverance and dedication of our employees.”

Teamwork was a top trend among our survey results.

“Imagine a place where Insurance is exciting. That’s American Integrity Insurance,” said Carey Southern, the assistant vice president of human resources at the Tampa-based American Integrity Insurance. “From charity events to company picnics, our employees put the ‘A’ and ‘I’ in family. Working hard and having fun is in our company’s genes.”

And taking employee feedback into consideration for the future emerged as a new trend this year.

“Employees were involved through surveys and focus groups, and employee input was incorporated into the new strategic plan, Destination 2027,” said Thomas Brzezinski, an executive vice president at Wade Trim, an employee-owned engineering firm with a campus in Tampa. “Destination 2027 will drive Wade Trim to new heights and guide decision-making over the next 5 years through future economic, technological, environmental, societal, and political changes.”

Now, let us tell you about some of the Top 100 Tampa Bay Workplaces of 2024.

Top Workplaces 2024: Small Category (150 or less employees)

1. Care Team Home Care

Sector: Home Health Care Services

Employees: 52

Years ranked: 5

2. Mario’s Air Conditioning & Heating

Sector: Air Conditioning

Employees: 56

Years ranked: 1

3. VantagePointe AI

Sector: Enterprise Software

Employees: 69

Years ranked: 3

4. Engel & Völkers

Sector: Real Estate Franchising

Employees: 69

Years ranked: 6

5. Healthlink Advisors

Sector: Consulting

Employees: 50

Years ranked: 1

Mid-Size Category (150-499 employees)

1. Florida Executive Realty

Sector: Real Estate

Employees: 190

Years ranked: 2

2. Century 21 Biggins Enterprises

Sector: Real Estate

Employees: 465

Years ranked: 15

3. Slide Insurance

Sector: Insurance

Employees: 196

Years ranked: 1

4. Pulte Group

Sector: Building Construction

Employees: 225

Years ranked: 6

5. Homes By WestBay

Sector: Real Estate

Employees: 216

Years ranked: 4

Large Category (500+ employees)

1. BHHS Florida Properties Group

Sector: Real Estate

Employees: 1,042

Years ranked: 2

2. Growth Financial Federal Union

Sector: Credit union

Employees: 553

Years ranked: 13

3. KnowBe4

Sector: Information Technology

Employees: 882

Years ranked: 9

4: Kforce

Sector: Staffing services

Employees: 552

Years ranked: 8

5. Progressive

Sector: Insurance

Employees: 5,009

Years ranked: 15

Click here to see the full list of winners.

Want to know how we selected the top 100? Read about the methodology here.

