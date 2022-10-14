U.S. markets open in 5 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,693.50
    +11.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,172.00
    +81.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,116.50
    +32.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,742.10
    +7.30 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.22
    +0.11 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.40
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    18.94
    +0.02 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9764
    -0.0019 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.97
    -1.60 (-4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1291
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5410
    +0.3590 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,636.44
    +627.72 (+3.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    444.52
    +11.98 (+2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.63
    +70.36 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

Top 100 Tech Retail Start-Up, HIVERY, named Exporter of the Year 2022

·2 min read

SYDNEY, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HIVERY, a leader in innovative AI-driven retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions, was announced as a winner of the 2022 Premier's NSW Exporter of the Year in recognition of its innovative retail software that now has clients worldwide.

(PRNewsfoto/HIVERY)
(PRNewsfoto/HIVERY)

HIVERY also was the 2022 category winner for Advanced Technologies. This news comes just months after CB Insights named HIVERY in their world Retail Tech 100 rankings and their Series B investment round from Tiger Global.

The Premier's NSW Export Awards is an annual program that acknowledges the achievements, hard work, and commitment of Australian companies engaged in international business. This award recognizes exporters' important contribution to Australia's economy by strengthening the workforce and boosting prosperity for the community and the state.

"Congratulations to AI company HIVERY," said Dianne Tipping – the Chair of the Export Council of Australia.

"As a pioneer of next-generation assortment strategy simulation & optimization technologies, HIVERY was awarded the ultimate NSW Export prize last evening at a gala event held at the majestic Sydney Town Hall. HIVERY has shown strength, commitment, and resilience in building their business strongly over the past three years in particular. They have taken on the challenges and built on their expertise in the AI technology field of retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers globally."

The Export Council of Australia congratulates HIVERY on their well-deserved success."

HIVERY finds itself amongst other prestigious and hard-working organizations in the Advanced Technology category that have not only thrived but innovated, too, despite all of the market turbulence over the last few years. We are proud to stand beside them.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said, "our local exporters are innovating, creating jobs, and cementing NSW as the nation's strongest export economy as we strive to reach our target of $200 billion in export value by 2031. After launching in 2015, HIVERY has gone from strength to strength, expanding into the US, Europe, and Japanese markets, which has resulted in their export revenue skyrocketing by 300 percent since 2019."

Jason Hosking, CEO of HIVERY, said, "We are proud to be exporting home-grown Australian IP to the world. It is an honor to receive this recognition, and we are very thankful for the support we have received from our State and, indeed, at all levels of government. They have been true partners and given HIVERY the springboard to export worldwide. In North America alone, we have 20 of the top 25 Consumer Goods brands as customers, helping them deliver an average of 6% category growth in over 100 retail categories across major USA retailers."

The HIVERY team wishes to express gratitude to the panel of judges, the Export Council of Australia, Investment NSW, and all the finalists and winners.

It is a huge privilege for HIVERY to be part of such a prestigious award and be distinguished as one of the top export businesses in our country.

Using the world's most advanced machine learning and operations research techniques, HIVERY 's goal is to empower global CPGs and retailers to make more informed decisions that will enhance customers' shopping experiences, optimize shelf space utilization, maximize profits and help the industry reduce waste.

Finally, HIVERY wishes to express gratitude to everyone who has helped them get this far. Here's to a better future we will keep on building together.

To find more about HIVERY and its solutions, visit www.hivery.com.

About HIVERY.

HIVERY is a pioneer of next-generation hyper-local retail assortment strategy simulation & optimization solutions for consumer-packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers globally. These proprietary machine learning and applied mathematics algorithms were co-developed with Australia's national science agency - CSIRO's Data61. HIVERY was founded on the vision that Data Has A Better Idea™ - and we're working with our clients to uncover its full potential.

(PRNewsfoto/Mediacbinsights.com,HIVERY)
(PRNewsfoto/Mediacbinsights.com,HIVERY)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-100-tech-retail-start-up-hivery-named-exporter-of-the-year-2022-301649427.html

SOURCE HIVERY

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood: Tesla 'is a solution' to the economy's problems

    Tesla "is a solution" to the economy's problems, says Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood.

  • Elon Musk is under federal investigations, Twitter says in court filing

    WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion takeover deal for Twitter Inc, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday. While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them. Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla Inc CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.

  • Saudi Arabia defends OPEC+ production cut, suggests White House wanted delay until after midterms

    The Saudi Arabia ministry of foreign affairs has published a rare statement on Thursday defending the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ decision last week to cut its global oil supply target and forecasts.

  • Here’s how much more U.S. households will pay to heat their homes this winter

    Americans face a tough winter, with one government agency warning that most households will see a sharp increase in heating costs this year, as natural-gas prices look to post their largest yearly percentage gain in 17 years.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. And at a 2009 shareholder meeting, Buffett noted that the first best thing you can do to protect against inflation is to invest in yourself and your skills: “If you’re the best teacher, if you’re the best surgeon, if you’re the best lawyer, you will get your share of the national economic pie regardless of the value of whatever the currency may be,” he said.

  • Having This Retirement Income Could Reduce Your Social Security Benefits

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stocks Extend Gains, Defying Rates, Earnings Gloom: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Equities extend a rebound that saw US stocks roar back from losses sparked by a hot inflation reading. The dollar and Treasury yields retreated from recent highs.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of P

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • 3M Earns Quick Appellate Review of Earplug Unit’s Bankruptcy Shield

    A federal appellate court agreed to review a 3M earplug subsidiary’s appeal seeking to extend bankruptcy stay to the parent company.

  • Federal court will hear 3M appeal over earplug lawsuits

    3M's plan to shield itself from a a mountain of liability lawsuits related to its military-grade earplugs was blocked by a bankruptcy court in August, but the company will get another chance to make its case.

  • Ethereum price undervalued since The Merge: report

    Nearly half of 55 fintech and crypto experts believe Ethereum has been underpriced since the network became a proof-of-stake blockchain through “The Merge” upgrade last month, according to a recent report from financial service firm Finder. See related article: Why YOU should back Ethereum’s Fork Fast facts While 46% of the surveyed panelists said Ether […]

  • Social Security’s ‘taxable maximum’ inches higher—but will it make a dent in the trust fund?

    The maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security tax will increase to $160,200 from $147,000 starting in January.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Oil Demand in Limbo as Virus Saps Travel Before Party Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s appetite for overseas oil is yet to make a meaningful recovery as anxiety over virus lockdowns keeps travel subdued, overshadowing an increase in fuel export quotas aimed at supporting economic growth. Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantInte

  • GM Energy: ‘We’re really excited about the business opportunity,’ GM CEO says

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer discusses General Motors' new business unit with CEO Mary Barra.

  • Exxon Stock Builds Base As Conflict In Ukraine Rages; Q3 Earnings Report Due

    Exxon is building a base as the conflict in Ukraine rages on and as Q3 earnings are due later this month.

  • Oil inches up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and falling diesel inventories, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production. Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.3%, to $94.88 per barrel at 0622 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $89.47 per barrel. "OPEC+'s output cut will keep supporting crude prices, along with a possible recovery in China's demand in the fourth quarter if Beijing loosens up COVID curbs," Teng added.

  • Biden’s EV subsidies are creating winners and some seriously sore losers at home and abroad

    Japan’s Honda and South Korea’s LG have together earmarked upwards of $4 billion to build a battery factory in Ohio, which will employ 2,200 people.

  • Economic worries loom over U.S. airline earnings

    U.S. carriers including American Airlines Group Inc and United Airlines Holdings Inc are enjoying the strongest consumer demand in three years, but analysts and investors question how soon the good times might end as the growing risk of economic recession sparks worries about travel spending. As earnings season starts on Thursday, investors are looking to find out how carriers plan to offset higher costs and protect profit once consumer demand softens. American Airlines on Tuesday forecast stronger profit in the third quarter as it expects higher ticket prices to offset a run-up in operating costs.

  • TSMC Jumps After Capex Cut and Better-Than-Expected Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. shares had their biggest jump in three months after the company slashed its 2022 capital spending target by roughly 10% and reported better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Pla