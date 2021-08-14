Why do most investors underperform the stock market (SPY)? There are some glaring reasons why. Gladly there are also easy solutions that point to consistent outperformance. Discover that trading plan along with the top 12 stocks for today's market. Read on below.





I just wanted to share with you my brand new presentation:

Why Do Most Investors Fail?

The sad truth is that most investors woefully underperform the stock market again and again…

In this timely presentation I explore the main reasons investors often fall short. More importantly, I give you key insights on the current market conditions and provide you with the solution to break free from the cycle of underperforming the market.

PLUS, I’ll share my “Top 12 Picks” that have the right stuff to excel for the rest of the year.

To get full details on my market outlook, trading plan and top picks, then click the link below to watch the presentation now:

Why Do Most Investors Fail?

Wishing you a world of investment success!

Steve Reitmeister

...but everyone calls me Reity (pronounced "Righty")

CEO, StockNews & Editor of Reitmeister Total Return

SPY shares closed at $445.92 on Friday, up $0.81 (+0.18%). Year-to-date, SPY has gained 20.05%, versus a % rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.





About the Author: Steve Reitmeister





Steve is better known to the StockNews audience as “Reity”. Not only is he the CEO of the firm, but he also shares his 40 years of investment experience in the Reitmeister Total Return portfolio. Learn more about Reity’s background, along with links to his most recent articles and stock picks.

More...

The post Top 12 Stocks for the Rest of 2021 appeared first on StockNews.com