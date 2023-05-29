These Are the Top 15 Dangerous Jobs in America, Study Finds

skynesher / Getty Images/iStockphoto

More than 2.6 million private-sector workers experienced work injuries and illnesses in 2021, 5,190 of them fatal, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of fatalities represents an 8.9% increase over 2020 and the highest annual rate since 2016.

Discover: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Learn: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

It goes without saying that some jobs are more dangerous than others. To present the top 15, GOBankingRates looked at BLS data for fatal injury rates per 100,000 workers, as compiled by USA Today. This roundup also includes salary information for each job so that you can decide for yourself whether the reward justifies the risk.

JodiJacobson / Getty Images

1. Construction Laborers

Construction laborers are the men and women responsible for helping with all phases of building construction. Despite a relatively low salary, they often work in dangerous environments and with dangerous equipment such as jackhammers and boring machines.

Danger: 26.32

Salary: $37,520

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Find: Why Stealth Wealth Is the Best Way To Handle Your Money

Mehmet Cetin / Shutterstock.com

2. Painters (Construction and Maintenance)

Construction and maintenance painters put finishing touches on building interiors and exteriors as well as on machinery, bridges and other structures. Working in awkward positions, on ladders and sometimes at extreme heights, puts these painters at high risk of suffering a fatal injury.

Danger: 27.08

Salary: $45,590

Take Our Poll: Do You Think AI Will Replace Your Job?

powerofforever / Getty Images

3. Audiovisual Equipment Installers and Repairers

4. First-Line Supervisors of Landscaping, Lawn Service and Groundskeeping Workers

You might think the individuals who supervise landscapers and lawn and grounds workers would have a pretty safe job. Not so, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Keep in mind that while some engaged in this line of work service the area around buildings and structures, others work in highway, street and bridge construction, which is potentially more dangerous.

Danger: 35.23

Salary: $55,770

Zero Creatives / Getty Images/Cultura RF

5. Sailors and Marine Oilers

Sailors and marine oilers have varied duties that include ensuring their ships steer clear of obstructions and shallow water. They also operate cargo-handling, rigging and running equipment, maintain the ship and respond to emergencies -- all of which make this a risky profession.

Danger: 37.58

Salary: $53,350

Read: 18 Legitimate Games & Apps That Pay Real Money in 2023

andresr / Getty Images

6. Underground Mining Maching Operator

kali9 / Getty Images

7. Heavy and Tractor-Trailer Drivers

Deaths in the transportation and materials-moving industry reached a record high in 2021, due mostly to a 16.3% increase in deaths among drivers and sales workers. Most at risk are the drivers who navigate heavy trucks and tractor trailers along America's roadways.

Danger: 45.92

Salary: $53,090

RyanJLane / Getty Images

8. Agricultural Equipment Operators

Modern agriculture equipment has made farming easier and more efficient, but it hasn't eliminated the risk of injuries to the farmers who operate it. Their job ranks high among the most dangerous -- and low in terms of salary.

Danger: 49.66

Salary: $39,750

See: Facebook Marketplace Scams To Watch Out For in 2023

AzmanL / Getty Images

9. First-Line Supervisors of Farming, Fishing and Forestry Workers

First-line supervisors of farming, fishing and forestry workers oversee workers engaged in crop and animal farming, logging, milling and other risky activities. This dangerous profession pays well but has a high rate of fatal injuries.

Danger: 62.09

Salary: $58,820

nycshooter / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Roofers

Building, repairing and replacing roofs requires lots of heavy lifting, climbing and working on slanted surfaces where it's easy to lose your footing. As a result, roofers have one of the highest rates of fatal injuries at work.

Danger: 88.54

Salary: $47,110

steved_np3 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Logging Workers

Logging workers have a highly physical job that comes with a high risk of fatal injury. While enclosed equipment has made it somewhat safer, loggers remain vulnerable to falls, equipment accidents and injury from falling trees and limbs.

Danger: 119.35

Salary: $46,330

$2,000 Quarter? Check Your Pockets Before You Use This 2004 Coin

PixelCatchers / Getty Images

13. Farmworkers (Farm, Ranch and Aquacultural Animals)

Farming is a labor of love with a level of danger that's disportionate to earnings. But it's not crop farmers who have the riskiest jobs. Those who raise, breed and care for farm, ranch or aquacultural animals face a significantly higher rate of fatal injuries.

Danger: 134.74

Salary: $36,290

14. Commercial Pilot

Fatal injuries among drivers spurred an industry-wide increase in the fatal injury rate. However, commercial pilots still have the most dangerous transportation job and the second-most dangerous job overall. They're also the highest paid among the top 15.

Danger: 137.95

Salary: $123,250

steved_np3 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Tree Trimmers and Pruners

Tree trimmers and pruners maintain trees around buildings and keep them from interfering with power and utility infrastructure. Working high up in canopies to cut away dead and excess branches puts these workers at serious risk of a fatal injury and drives their occupation to the top of the list of most-dangerous jobs..

Danger: 186.07

Salary: $49,820

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These Are the Top 15 Dangerous Jobs in America, Study Finds