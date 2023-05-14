In this article, we take a look at top 15 retirement communities in south carolina. To see more of these communities, you can go directly to see the Top 5 Retirement Communities in South Carolina.

Housing Older Adults in America

Almost 90% of adults aged 65 or older want to stay in their current homes as they grow older. However, a report by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that only 10% of U.S. homes have the crucial features needed to accommodate older adults. Since the U.S. population is aging, the need for adequate housing facilities for these adults has become even more pressing. 2050 will witness the senior population (aged 60 or older) increasing to 2.1 billion, causing a major demographic shift. This shift, marked by a bulging baby boomer generation, intensifies the need for older adults to live safely within their homes.

Coming decades will also witness the share of all U.S. households headed by individuals aged 80 or over jumping from 26% in 2018 to 34% in 2038. This implies that households in their 80-s are going to be the fastest growing age group in the coming years. It must be noted here that the percentage of older adults who live alone also increases sharply as they age. As such, the next two decades are projected to witness a boost in the number of single-person households aged 80 or older to more than 10 million.

State of the Nation's Housing report further reveals that homeownership rates for individuals aged 65 or older have increased by 0.6% to 81% in 2021. Further aging of the baby boomer generation will continue to grow the demand for housing in the future. As already evident, home prices increased nationally in March 2021 by 13.2%. Moreover, 85 of the 100 large metro areas also witnessed a rise of 10%. As such, the largest raises have been witnessed in Western States such as Boise, ID (28%) and Austin, TX (22%).

As such, the lack of adequate housing facilities for seniors has serious repercussions. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that around 30 million old people fall every year. Out of these falls, 1 in 5 results in serious harm. These fall-related injuries, in turn, result in more than $50 billion in annual costs.

Moreover, almost one million Americans have no one to provide them assistance if required. Seven million people face trouble living alone, and four million have difficulty doing daily tasks such as bathing or changing clothes. As such, retirement communities help these individuals gain access to on-site services and support, pursue hobbies, and even develop and maintain new relationships to keep them busy and active.

The Senior Living Effect

With more and more seniors beginning to realize the significance of retirement communities, the desire to continue living at home is changing. The senior living industry has a total economic impact nearing a quarter of a trillion dollars. These senior living facilities, such as 55+ residential communities, assisted living options, home care, and nursing homes, provide seniors with specific living environments as per their needs.

Some prominent names in this industry are Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD), Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), and Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA). Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) is one of the largest assisted living and memory care providers in the USA. Currently, Brookdale Senior Living has over 800 senior communities across 45 states, Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has over 1400 properties, while Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) manages over 75 communities across 18 states.

Even research indicates that seniors who live in retirement communities live at least 7-10 years longer, on average, as compared to those who continue living at home. Not only that, but they do so with more vigor. Some reasons for this include them having more opportunities to socialize, participate in programs and physical activities, and stay engaged.

In comparison, seniors who continue living on their own face many problems. Seniors who are unsupervised and fall or face any emergency may go on for hours without being discovered. Retirement communities are different as they have optional safety measures in place. Moreover, some programs and services provide daily checks if required. In turn, fall rehabilitation services are also provided by senior living corporations such as Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Top 15 Retirement Communities in South Carolina

Methodology

In order to compile the list of the top 15 retirement communities in South Carolina, we surveyed over 117 communities listed under 55places.com. After the analysis, we selected the top retirement communities based on their size. These retirement communities were then ranked from least to most number of homes. To complement our list, we have also discussed the age restrictions of each community and the average home prices in each.

Here are the top 15 retirement communities in South Carolina:

15. Seasons at Prince Creek West

Homes: 460

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: High $200s - Mid $400s

One retirement community that can be found near Myrtle Beach is Seasons at Prince Creek West. The gated community features many protected wetlands and ponds that look picturesque during daytime strolls. There is a clubhouse that features exciting amenities such as poker, card games, arts and crafts, and quilting that are scheduled for a fulfilling day. The indoor pool is complimented with a sauna, while the outdoor pool is near several tennis courts and a bocce ball court.

14. Myrtle Trace

Homes: 518

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: Low $200s - High $200s

Located in Conway, South Carolina, this 55+ community offers a low-maintenance lifestyle to its residents. The community features a picturesque clubhouse that serves as the hub of all social events and parties. There are hobby and game rooms, while outside amenities include shuffleboard and bocce ball courts, horseshoe pits, and even a pool.

13. Del Webb at Grande Dunes Myrtle Beach

Homes: 524

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: High $300s - Low $1Ms

This master-planned active adult community is located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Within the community, there are 524 homes, both single-family and attached. The Grand Dunes Ocean Club, situated on the sandy beaches of the Atlantic Ocean, is the star feature of this community.

12. Four Seasons at Carolina Oaks

Homes: 559

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: Low $500s - High $500s

This 55+ community is a new active adult community in Bluffton, South Carolina. Residents enjoy a unique lifestyle experience in its 559 new single-family homes within a gated community. The community also comes with an indoor pool, a clubhouse, and outdoor spaces for gathering. Residents of this community are only 20 miles away from the Hilton Head Island beaches. Lighted athletic courts, walking and biking trails, a community garden, fire pits, and gathering pavilions are other features that are a part of this community.

11. Cresswind Charleston

Homes: 600

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: Low $300s - High $500s

Another active adult community in South Carolina that retirees can choose as their home is Cresswind Charleston. This 55+ community is in close proximity to medical centers, golf courses, and other services. A 12,000-square-foot clubhouse called Cresswind Clubhouse is the main highlight of this community, offering multitudes of games, events, and activities. The community is also close to various medical centers and the airport.

10. Lakeside Crossing

Homes: 692

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: High $100s

Conway, South Carolina, is home to a 55+ retirement community that is rounded up with resort-style amenities, a lap pool, and even a fitness complex. The clubhouse offers a wide variety of facilities, while the area outside features tennis courts and shuffle ball courts. There is also a fitness complex for residents and an aerobics and dance room. Ranch-style manufactured homes in the community are in close proximity to health care, shopping centers, and other local attractions.

9. Carolina Orchards

Homes: 722

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: Mid $400s - Mid $700s

Fort Mill, South Carolina, is home to Del Webb's newest age-restricted active adult community called Carolina Orchards. This 722-single-family homes community is full of amenities that will keep residents active and busy all day long. The heart of the community is definitely its lavish clubhouse filled with lavish social spaces, an indoor swimming pool, and also meeting rooms. Outdoor activities include a pavilion, swimming pools, and also tennis and pickleball courts.

8. Tree Tops

Homes: 799

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: Mid $400s - Mid $700s

Embellished with green spaces, parks, and a beautiful lake, this community at Lancaster, South Carolina, is a beauty. The gated residence is spread across 613 acres and contains 799 homes. There is a lavish clubhouse featuring an innovative fitness center, game and hobby rooms, and also multi-purpose spaces. Outside, there is a resort-style pool, whirlpool spa, fire pit, and even a patio.

7. Four Seasons at The Lakes of Cane Bay

Homes: 828

Age Restriction: 55+ Age Restriction

Price Range: Mid $300s - Mid $500s

Retirees can enjoy a maintenance-free living at this retirement community called Four Seasons at the Lakes of Cane Bay. A wide variety of resort-style amenities await its residents, such as multiple pools, a 300-acre lake system, and also a fitness center. The community also features a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse with pools, courts, a demonstration kitchen, and even a ballroom. For those with pets, there are pet parks too. Also, there is an outdoor amphitheater and walking trails to embark on. The cherry on top is that there is a full-time lifestyle director available to help residents keep their calendars full of events and activities.

6. Del Webb Charleston at Nexton

Homes: 1000

Age Restriction: 55+

Price Range: Low $400s - Mid $600s

Del Webb Charleston has been hailed as one of the best master-planned communities of South Carolina, and with good reason. The community is one of the most luxurious in the area, filled with palm trees and resort-style pools. The gated 55+ neighborhood is located in Summerville, South Carolina, and is home to a 25,000-square-foot clubhouse. The clubhouse is the hub of all social amenities, where there are lots of green spaces and walking/biking trails too. Residents in the community have lots of opportunities to socialize through the various clubs, events, and activities that they offer.

