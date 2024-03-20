In this piece, we will look at Top 15 Sugar Companies and Manufactures in the World. If you wish to skip on our detailed analysis of the global sugar industry, you can go directly to Top 5 Sugar Companies and Manufactures in the World.

The global sugar market saw an increase in size, reaching 192.1 million tons in 2023, and is expected to grow further to 219.2 million tons by 2032, with a compounded annual growth rate of 1.4% during 2024-2032. Factors driving this growth include the rising consumption of processed food products, greater adoption in the pharmaceutical sector, and the easy availability of sugar through various distribution channels.

Initial forecasts for the world sugar trade in 2023/24 period suggest a volume of 60.7 million tonnes, with a slight decrease from the previous year due to lower expected exportable supplies in Brazil, India, and Thailand. Global import demand might see a decrease in the given period, notably in the European Union and the United States, but an upturn is expected in China. Major market drivers include the increased demand for confectionery, bakery, and beverage products, as well as the utilization of sugar in candy manufacturing. Market trends show a growing preference for organic and non-GMO sugar due to increasing health awareness.

The beet sugar market in the United States, on the other hand, is on a sweet upward trajectory; it's forecasted to hit a whopping US$2.7 billion by 2034, with a steady growth rate of 4.2% annually. And on a global scale, the beet sugar market is expected to reach US$4.6 billion in 2024, with a projected increase to US$7.8 billion by 2034. The rising demand for sugar beet juice extract is a driving force behind this growth. Not to mention, the food and beverage industry is jumping on the beet sugar bandwagon too, with major companies adding it to a variety of products. The push for natural sugar alternatives and clean-label products is also giving the beet sugar industry a sweet boost. Looks like the beet sugar market is set to be a real showstopper in the coming years!

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region leads the overall sugar market due to high sugar consumption rates, while North America is emerging as a rapidly growing market, thanks to advancements in sugar production and processing technologies. The ten biggest sugar producers worldwide include India, Brazil, Thailand, China, the United States, Russia, Mexico, France, Pakistan, and Australia. India takes the cake as the top producer with an impressive 34,300,000 tonnes of sugar. Brazil isn't far behind, coming in second with a production of 27,732,026 tonnes. Thailand secures the third spot with 14,866,800 tonnes, and China follows in fourth place, producing 11,760,000 tonnes. The United States rounds out the top five producers, making 7,374,045 tonnes of sugar. Quite a sweet lineup, wouldn't you say?

To curate our list Top 15 Sugar Companies and Manufactures in the World, we extensively researched across the sugar industry of the world, and listed down top 20 sugar players, cited across various sugar related market studies as biggest sugar companies and manufactures in the world. Then, to filter out and to finalise our list of Top 15 Sugar Companies and Manufactures in the World, we extracted most recently available revenues for all the companies, and based on that, we then ranked the companies. With this, let’s now head on to our list of Top 15 Sugar Companies and Manufactures in the World.

15. DCM Shriram Limited (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM.NS)

2023 Actual Revenue: $1.4 billion

DCM Shriram Limited (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM.NS) is a big shot in India, rocking the business world with a mix of goodies like Urea, Sugar, Ethanol, and all things Farm Solution. They've got sugar factories in Uttar Pradesh, churning out a whopping 41,000 TCD (tonnes crushed of sugarcane daily) and power up to 166MW.

For FY2023 ending March 2023, DCM Shriram Limited (NSE:DCMSHRIRAM.NS) net revenues soared by 20% to $1.40 billion, with the sugar business pulling in $360.6 million – thanks to higher sugar volumes, both local and international, and sweet price boosts.

14. Nordzucker AG

2023 Actual Revenue: $2.5 billion

So here's the scoop on Nordzucker AG – these sugar wizards are all the way up there as Europe's second-largest sugar maker, hanging their hats in Braunschweig, Germany.

In the financial year of 2022/2023 ending February, they hit the jackpot with some big wins: they pumped up their revenue by a solid 16% to reach a sweet $2.5 billion, and their EBIT for the Nordzucker Group? Oh, that surged too, climbing up to hit $229.2 million. That kind of success put them in a killer spot with a beefy 9% profit margin. Nordzucker is definitely stirring up some major sugar magic, wouldn't you say?

13. Ros Agro PLC (MCX:AGRO.ME)

2023 Actual Revenue: $3.0 billion

Picture this: Ros Agro PLC (MCX:AGRO.ME) is like the sugar boss in Russia, churning out beet sugar like nobody's business. They also make their mark in pork, agri goods, and oils and fats scenes domestically. By the end of 2023, they had around 23.1 thousand employees and raked in about $3 billion in total revenue. Ros Agro PLC (MCX:AGRO.ME) is definitely making some sweet moves in the sugar world!

12. Cofco Sugar Holding CO.,LTD. (Shanghai:600737.SS)

2022 Actual Revenue: $3.7 billion

Cofco Sugar Holding CO.,LTD. (Shanghai:600737.SS), is rocking the sugar scene as a top player in China and beyond. They're all about sugar and tomato processing, offering a whole buffet of sweet stuff like cane, beet, refining sugar, and more. Cofco Sugar Holding CO.,LTD. (Shanghai:600737.SS) reach is global, with exports hitting about 80 countries and regions, including big shots like the U.S., Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East.

And get this! COFCO Group, the parent company, was making big moves in November 2023 as China's main food trader by sales revenue. They locked in some mega deals worth over $10 billion with global suppliers during the sixth China International Import Expo in Shanghai. These agreements set new high scores in contract value, import volume, and the variety of source countries, making it a major milestone for the company's journey since their debut at the first CIIE.

11. Mitr Phol Group

2022 Actual Revenue: $3.9 billion

Check it out – Mitr Phol Group isn't just any sugar crew; they're the big shots in Thailand and all of Asia when it comes to sugar and bio-energy. This privately owned group, run by the Vongkusolkit fam, has been crushing it since '93 when they put down roots in China with 6 sugar mills in Guangxi County. They've earned their stripes as the second largest sugar producer in China, cranking out a cool 10 million tons of cane yearly, which translates to around 1.3 million tons of sugar per year.

Then in 2006, they decided to spread their sweet wings to the Lao People's Democratic Republic with "Mitr Lao," slinging out about 72,000 tons of sugar each year. And as if that's not enough, in 2011, they made moves down under to Queensland, Australia, teaming up with MSF Sugar. With four sugar mills churning out 4.7 million tons of cane and 550,000 tons of raw sugar each year from Queensland, and one single mill operating at a whopping capacity of 500,000 tons of cane per annum, Mitr Phol Group is truly making waves in the sugar game around the world.

10. E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited (NSE:EIDPARRY.NS)

2023 Actual Revenue: $4.2 billion

E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited (NSE:EIDPARRY.NS) from India is on top of the sugar world game! Headquartered in the bustling city of Chennai, these sugar wizards have been stirring up sweet success since way back in 1788.

In the latest scoop, E.I.D.- Parry (India) Limited (NSE:EIDPARRY.NS) consolidated profit after tax hit $58 million in the latest quarter ending 31 December 2023, holding strong. For the nine-month stretch ending December 31, 2023, their profit after tax was at $159.2 million, a touch below the previous year, but they're still making waves in the sugary scene!

9. Tereos

2023 Actual Revenue: $7.1 billion

Tereos – they're like the sugar kings of the world! This cooperative conglomerate is all about those sweet agricultural goods, think sugar, alcohol, and starch. With a whopping 44 factories spread out across nine countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, and more, they've got about 20,000 folks powering the sugar rush.

In the financial scene, they rocked it with revenues of $7.1 billion for the year ended 31 March 2023, showing a juicy 29% jump on the back of some sweet price boosts. Oh, and get this – their EBITDA soared up to $1.2 billion, a massive 62% rise, all thanks to their killer sales and hedging moves that helped wiggle around those energy and raw material price hikes. They nailed it by jacking up selling prices on sugar, alcohol, and more, keeping a tight lid on costs, and playing the hedging game like champs.

8. Savola Group

2023 Actual Revenue: $7.2 billion

Let me tell you about Savola Group – they're like the sugar kings of Saudi Arabia, whipping up not just sugar, but also cooking oils, pasta, and ghee. With a presence in over 50 countries, they're making a sweet splash globally. When it comes to sugar, they're all about Al-Osra, offering both coarse and fine sugar varieties, along with other brands catering to different market segments.

In 2023, the Savola Group saw a nice 21% boost in net profit to $239.8 million, thanks to stronger gross profits in food processing, retail, and frozen foods, plus earning a bigger chunk from their associates.

2022 Actual Revenue: $7.9 billion

Cosan S.A. (São Paulo:CSAN3.SA), a top-notch sugar company known globally, is a publicly-listed Brazilian powerhouse that deals in bioethanol, sugar, and energy. They're spreading their sweet influence across Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Bolivia. With a robust production record of 5.4 million tons of sugar to date, they stand tall as a major exporter in the sugar world. Cosan S.A. (São Paulo:CSAN3.SA) focus on Very High Polarization (VHP) sugar and the production of organic and liquid sugar has positioned them as industry innovators. Their stellar performance across all sectors in their business lineup is truly remarkable!

6. Südzucker AG (XETRA:SZU.DE)

Fiscal 2023/24 Forecasted Revenue: $11 billion

Südzucker AG (XETRA:SZU.DE) – they're not just any sugar maker; they're killing it on a global level! Based in Germany but spreading their sweetness across the EU, the UK, and beyond, they're a big name in the game. Slicing things up into five cool segments – Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit – they've got their hands in all things sweet and more. The Sugar crew is out there producing and selling all sorts of sugary delights, like sugar, specialty products, glucose syrup, and even animal feed.

Südzucker AG (XETRA:SZU.DE) Group EBITDA shot up to a crazy $1.2 Billion, way up from the previous year's $874.5 million. And the operating result? Oh boy, that skyrocketed too, hitting $934.3 million. They saw a bit of a dip in the CropEnergies and Starch segments, but the other areas boomed – especially the sugar segment, with revenues spiking to $3.37 billion. Even with lower sales volume (blame it on the 2022 harvest), Südzucker managed to pull off the rise in revenue thanks to those sweet price hikes.

