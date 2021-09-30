Top 20 App Finalists of the Huawei AppsUP 2021 APAC Contest Vie for the 'Most Popular App Award'

SINGAPORE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) Asia Pacific today revealed the Top 20 finalists for its Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest, AppsUP 2021. From 29 September to 10 October 2021, the public can view and cast votes for their favourite entries at the AppsUP official contest website (https://bit.ly/appsuponlinevoting-apac) . The app with the highest number of votes will clinch the 'Most Popular App Award', making it the only team to bag home two awards from the contest this year.

AppsUP is the global mobile app development contest held annually by Huawei, aiming to inspire and attract talented developers across the world to create innovative apps by leveraging HMS Core open capabilities. A total of USD200,000 worth of cash prizes will be offered to AppsUP 2021 APAC winners across 10 different categories such as "Best App", "Best Game", including newly introduced awards this year like "Tech Women's Award", "Excellent Students Award" and more.

As compared to 2020, this year's AppsUP 2021 APAC contest saw close to 50% more team registrations and almost two times the number of app submissions from 12 countries across the region. All the entries had gone through a professional review, by both Huawei technical experts and a panel of industry judges, in order to determine the final 20 teams. These apps were scored based on their business value, design and user experience, innovation, and social impact value.

Online voting to select the 'Most Popular App Award' winner

From 29 September to 10 October 2021, all members of the public can play a part to decide the winner of the 'Most Popular App Award' for each region by voting online. The works of the top 20 app finalists will be showcased on the AppsUP 2021 official website, where the voting will also take place. Each voter can vote up to ten times daily, with a maximum of three votes for each app per day.

In addition, these top 20 apps are also available on HUAWEI AppGallery for users to download and use. The voting results and the full winning list of apps in their qualifying categories from AppsUP 2021 APAC will be announced in October 2021.

To view and cast your votes for the AppsUP 2021 APAC top 20 finalists, visit https://bit.ly/appsuponlinevoting-apac.

