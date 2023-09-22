In this article, we are going to discuss the top 20 beer exporting countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global beer market, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the global beer industry, and the resurgence of Guinness dry stout, and go directly to Top 5 Beer Exporting Countries in the World.

Although Europe already had a flourishing cottage beer industry in the Middle Ages, one of the biggest problems of early brewing was that beer didn’t keep well. It didn’t take long to spoil, so it couldn't be transported over long distances or even travel from town to town. This could be overcome to a certain degree by increasing the alcohol content, but that was expensive.

In the 9th century, it was discovered that beer could be flavored with hops, but it was difficult to get the recipe right and it took until the 13th century to fully perfect the process. Once the Germans discovered that hopped beer had a longer shelf life, they introduced standard barrel sizes and started the export trade in beer. Soon, these technological leaps also spread to other parts of Europe, thus revolutionizing the beer industry forever.

Global Beer Market:

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Countries that Drink the Most Beer per Capita – the global brewing industry recovered partially from the devastating effects of the pandemic and reported a global production of 1.86 billion hectoliters in 2021, a 4% increase from the previous year. However, the market is yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels, when production peaked at 1.91 billion hectoliters in 2019.

If your idea of relaxing at the end of the day involves cracking open a cold one, you're not alone. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global beer market was valued at $793.74 billion last year and is projected to grow from $821.39 billion in 2023 to $1.07 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period.

The overall demand for premium and low-calorie beers, the rising popularity of craft beer, and the expansion of distribution networks in emerging markets are expected to continue driving growth in the global beer market over the next few years.

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:

After Russia began its aggression in its neighboring country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged international companies to turn their back on the Russian market. This led to brewing giants like Carlsberg and Heineken N.V. to announce their exodus from Russia in March 2022. The move was especially onerous for Carlsberg, as the Danish company held a 27% share of the Russian market through its ownership of the country’s largest brewer, Baltika.

Carlsberg sought a full disposal of their business in Russia, however, it has been reported that the Russian state has taken control of the company’s stake in Baltika effective immediately, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on the 16th of July 2023. Carlsberg has announced that the prospects for full disposal of its business in Russia are now highly uncertain.

It was also reported last month that Heineken N.V. had completed its exit from Russia by selling its operations there to the country’s Arnest Group for a symbolic $1. The world’s second-largest brewer said that the deal had received all the required approvals and was likely to leave it with exceptional losses of $324.8 million. Heineken had seven breweries in Russia and 1,800 employees, who will receive employment guarantees for the next three years.

Similarly, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) also disclosed in April 2022 that it would be selling its share in a joint venture with the Turkish brewery Anadolu Efes, which operates in Russia, expecting to take a $1.1 billion charge as a result. The venture contributed $1 million to Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)’s profits in 2021.

The beer behemoth has been facing some headwinds in the American market after the recent controversy regarding its best-selling brand Bud Light, which resulted in the iconic brand losing its crown as the Top-Selling Beer in America after nearly two decades. However, despite its current problems, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) ranks among the 12 Best Alcohol Stocks to Own According to Hedge Funds.

The Resurgence of Guinness:

Ireland’s biggest export is its drinking culture. Irish pubs are characterized by a unique culture centered around a casual and friendly atmosphere, hearty food and drink, Irish sports, and traditional Irish music. Their widespread appeal has led to the Irish pub theme spreading across the world.

And it goes without saying that an Irish pub is virtually incomplete without the iconic Guinness Draught. Owned by Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), the iconic Irish dry stout is currently Britain’s most popular pint but the last decade hasn’t exactly been all rainbows and butterflies for the brand.

Guinness witnessed very little to no growth in sales since 2010, and 2020 was especially bad when the worldwide sales of the brand plunged by around 15%, as compared to the previous year. However, due to the relentless, innovative, and aggressive marketing strategies of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO), the brand has now witnessed a sudden resurgence and boasted a 16% increase in global sales in 2022. With a presence in over 150 countries worldwide, Guinness is among the Most Consumed Beer Brands in the World in 2023.

Warren Buffett initiated a position in Diageo in the first quarter of 2023 with 227,750 shares worth $39.510 million and his position in the company remained unchanged in the second quarter. In Q2, Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) represented 0.1% of Berkshire Hathaway’s portfolio. Stocks of the alcohol giant were held by 25 hedge funds at the end of Q2, with Markel Gayner Asset Management being the most prominent stakeholder with 1.35 million shares, worth $234.23 million.

With that said, here are the Top Beer Exporting Countries in the World.

Top 20 Beer Exporting Countries in the World

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the World Bank’s World Integrated Trade Solution, looking for Countries that Export the Most Beer in the World. We ranked these countries according to the dollar value of their beer exports in 2021.

20. Greece

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $97.84 million

In 2021, 533,000 hectoliters of beer were exported from Greece to countries within the European Union, and a further 220,000 hl to countries outside the E.U.

Although there are currently 71 active breweries in the country, the two dominant players, and export-driving leaders, are Athenian Brewery and Olympic Brewery.

19. Thailand

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $102.17 million

With a production of 22.43 million hectoliters in 2022, Thailand ranks among the Top Beer Producing Countries in the World. The main export destinations for Thai beer are Burma, U.A.E., and Cambodia.

Singha is among the most popular beer brands in Thailand, along with Chang and Leo. Singha Corporation signed an $8 million 4-year sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club in 2010, which was later on extended till 2022.

18. Canada

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $102.78 million

With over 1,100 breweries, the craft brewing industry in Canada has grown and so has the global recognition of Canadian beer. Labatt Blue is the world’s best-selling Canadian beer.

Labatt Blue is also among the Cheap Imported Beer Brands Targeting Budweiser's Market Share in the U.S.

17. Brazil

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $131.53 million

The importance of the brewing sector is increasing rapidly in the Brazilian economy and MAPA – the Brazilian Ministry for Livestock Farming and Supply – created the ‘Sectorial Chamber for Beer’ in 2019 to support the sector.

Owned by the Carlsberg group, Skol is a popular beer brand in Brazil. The South American country produced 147.43 mhl of beer in 2022.

Brazil is counted among the Countries with the Highest Beer Exports.

16. Portugal

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $154.66 million

Breweries in Portugal have long been dominated by two companies – Unicer Bebidas de Portugal and Sociedade Central de Servéjas. These companies were founded on the remains of long-established Portuguese breweries after the 1974 military coup that nationalized the industry. Both were privatized in the 1990s and together control over 90% of the Portuguese beer market.

The biggest markets for Portuguese beer exports are Spain, France, and Switzerland.

15. Russia

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $160.85 million

Belarus and Kazakhstan were the main export destinations of Russian beer in 2021, with $39 million and $31 million of exports respectively. The value of beer exports from Russia to China also exceeded $20.5 million in 2021. Russia ranks 15th in our list of Top Beer Exporting Countries.

14. Poland

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $260.26 million

Poland is well-known for its beer culture and many varieties. The country’s large breweries are all owned by multinational companies, however, Poland’s craft beer scene has seen great evolution over the last decade.

The main destinations of beer exports from Poland were – Netherlands ($41.2M), Italy ($25.3M), and Germany ($22.5M).

13. China

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $278.97 million

China's beer industry is the fastest growing in the world, with total revenue projected to reach $131.5 billion by the end of this year. However, the market is facing some challenges, such as the overcapacity of beer mass production and decreasing domestic beer consumption.

With a presence in over 100 countries, Tsingtao is among the Most Popular Beer Brands in the World. Based in the port city of Qingdao, the Tsingtao Brewery boasted a revenue of $4.77 billion in 2022.

12. Ireland

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $279.69 million

The Irish craft beer scene has experienced explosive growth, with new breweries popping up across the country at an impressive rate. According to recent statistics, the number of breweries in Ireland has more than quadrupled in the last decade, surpassing the 100 mark and still counting. The most important destination for Irish beer continues to be the United Kingdom, followed by the United States.

Ireland sits among the Top Beer Exporting Countries in 2023.

11. Italy

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $286.19 million

Italy has made significant contributions to the world of beer throughout its long history, from ancient Rome to the present. Owned by Asahi Breweries, Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the most popular beer in the country. Produced exclusively in Italy, Peroni is exported to 50 countries and ranks among the Most Imported Beer Brands in the World.

10. Denmark

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $301.88 million

The beer market in Denmark is dominated by two brands – Carlsberg and Tuborg. Since Tuborg was acquired by Carlsberg in 1970, Carlsberg has held a near-monopoly. In 2021, approximately three million hectoliters of beer were exported from Denmark to countries within and outside of the European Union.

Denmark ranks among the Top 10 Beer Exporting Countries.

9. Spain

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $316.25 million

Spain ranks second in the European Union in terms of beer production, with 41.1 million hectoliters. There are three main companies that account for most of the brewing in the country – Heineken N.V., Mahou San-Miguel, and Damm.

Spanish beer has been steadily growing in international markets. In fact, it exported 3.63 million hectoliters in 2021 – a new record.

8. Czech Republic

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $347.05 million

Beer is more than just a drink in the Czech Republic, it is a part of their history, culture, and national identity. Brewed exclusively in the city of Plzeň, Pilsner Urquell is the most popular Czech beer brand in the world, exported to more than 50 countries.

7. France

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $402.21 million

France is so famous for its wine and cuisine that few would pause to consider whether the country had an indigenous beer culture of any significance. However, the Western European country is one of the main exporters of beer malt worldwide, as it is one of the world's leading barley-producing countries.

6. United Kingdom

Total Beer Exports in 2021: $568.02 million

After Scotch whisky and chocolate, beer is the largest food and drink export from the U.K. However, the U.K.’s brewing industry is ‘in real crisis’ due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries in the country called time in 2022, and it is feared that more than triple the number could go this year.

The U.K ranks 6th in our list of countries that export the most beer.

