Top 20 Connected Aircraft Companies 2020: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·4 min read

Visiongain’ has launched a new aviation report Top 20 Connected Aircraft Companies 2020 Contracts, Revenues & Market Share Analysis with In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Technologies, The Internet of Things (IoT), e-Aircraft, In-Cabin Network Hardware, Air-To-Ground & Satellite Communications (SATCOM)

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-connected-aircraft-companies-2020/#download_sampe_div

The connected aircraft market is projected to grow substantially during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of air passengers and a growing expectation for in-flight high-speed Internet connectivity by passengers. Connected aircraft systems provide in-flight entertainment to air passengers with the provision of high-quality audio, video, games, flight details, music, movies, radio, and news. They also assist in providing flight safety instructions in regional languages. Passengers can directly get connected to broadcast satellite and have access to international news and GPS maps; this is expected to drive the global the connected aircraft market.

Market Trends

  • Increasing expectation of in-flight entertainment by customers

  • Catering to the needs of “always connected” passengers

  • Increasing “Bring your own device” trend amongst travellers

Quantitative Market Analysis

  • Global connected aircraft market size

  • Market share data for top 20 connected aircraft companies

  • Revenues for the top 20 connected aircraft companies

  • Ranking for the top 20 connected aircraft companies

Qualitative Analyses

  • Analysis of drivers and restraints

  • Examination of technological advances

  • Consideration of regulation, policy and legal aspects

Details of connected aircraft contracts, projects & program's from 2017 till the date

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/top-20-connected-aircraft-companies-2020/#download_sampe_div

Competitive landscape analysis: Market share data, revenues and ranking for the 20 leading connected aircraft companies

  • SITA OnAir

  • Thales SA

  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc

  • Cobham plc

  • Panasonic Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc

  • Gogo Inc

  • Inmarsat plc

  • Rockwell Collins Inc

  • Kontron AG

  • Safran S.A.

  • ViaSat Inc

  • Eutelsat Communications SA

  • Iridium Communications Inc

  • BAE Systems plc

  • Intelsat

  • Lufthansa Technik

  • Boeing

  • AT&T

Table 4.1 Gogo Inc Profile 2019 (Connected Aircraft Market Ranking, Connected Aircraft Market Share %, CEO, Total Company Sales US$m, Sales in the Connected Aircraft Market US$m, Share of Company Sales from the Connected Aircraft Market %, Strongest Business Region, Business Segment in the Market, HQ, Founded, IR Contact, Ticker, Website)

-

FY2018*

Connected Aircraft Market Ranking

X

Connected Aircraft Market Share (%)

X

CEO and Chairman

Ronald T. LeMay

Total Company Sales(US$m)

X

Sales in the Connected Aircraft Market (US$m)

X

Share of Company Sales from the Connected Aircraft Market (%)

X

Strongest Business Region

Commercial Aviation North America Service Sales

Business Segment in the Market

Service and Equipment

Headquarters

Illonis, US

Founded

1991

No. of Employees

1,153

IR Contact

Varvara Alva, Investor Relations

Ticker

NSQ:GOGO

Website

www.gogoair.com

* Gogo Inc’s Financial Year ends on 31 December

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
with our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Top 20 Connected Aircraft Companies 2020. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more Visiongain research reports on Aviation Electronics Sector; click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


