In this article, we will be covering the top 20 countries with the highest tobacco consumption. If you want to skip our analysis of the tobacco industry and consumption trends, go directly to the Top 5 Countries with the Highest Tobacco Consumption.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 1.3 billion tobacco users globally, and 80% of tobacco consumers reside in low- and middle-income nations. Primarily, tobacco is consumed through cigarettes around the world, and it kills more than 8 million people annually. This makes tobacco consumption one of the biggest epidemics in the world. Tobacco consumption directly contributes to the deaths of over 7 million people each year. Additionally, 1.2 million people lose their lives due to exposure to tobacco as second-hand smokers. The WHO believes that there are around 4,000 chemicals in tobacco smoke, and no safe level of exposure can be determined for second-hand smoke.

Experts believe that imposing taxes on tobacco products discourages its use. According to estimates provided by the WHO, an increase in the price of tobacco by 10% lowers its consumption by 4% in high-income countries and by 5% in low and middle-income nations. Ghana, Nigeria, and Panama are the least-smoking countries in the world as they have the lowest percentage of adults indulging in smoking as of 2020. Meanwhile, Serbia has the highest smoking rate in Europe by country at 39%. Globally, Bulgaria and Croatia are also among the top 10 countries with the highest percentage of smokers. As of 2020, 22.3% of the total population in the world used tobacco, and there was a stark contrast between the smoking rates by gender. Overall, 36.7% of all the men in the world and 7.8% of all the women in the world consumed tobacco. The female smoking rates by country are highly influenced by the socio-cultural values across regions. According to Grand View Research, the size of the global tobacco industry is anticipated to rise from $867.6 billion in 2022 to $1.05 trillion by the end of this decade. This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 2.4%. The growth is expected to be driven by an increased percentage of smokers in the world.

Some of the leading tobacco companies in the world are Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Japan Tobacco Inc. (2914.T), and Imperial Brands PLC (IMB.L). The Stamford, Connecticut-based Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is the biggest publicly listed tobacco company in the world. The company has a footprint in over 180 countries globally and has brands like Marlboro, L&M, and Chesterfield under its portfolio. The company was alone responsible for shipping 621 billion cigarettes globally in 2022. Meanwhile, Richmond, Virginia-based Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is the second biggest publicly listed tobacco company in the world. The company is the parent of Phillip Morris USA and the producer of famous cigarette brands like Marlboro, Parliament, and Virginia Slims. To check out some other leading companies in the industry, head over to the 10 Best Tobacco and Cigarette Stocks To Buy.

mmoktp/Shutterstock.com Our Methodology

We shortlisted the top 20 countries using tobacco consumption by country data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN). We have also included the percentage of adult smokers for each country, sourced from Our World in Data. The countries have been ranked in ascending order of their annual tobacco consumption as of 2020.

Top 20 Countries with the Highest Tobacco Consumption

20. Netherlands

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 60,093 tons

Population: 17,134,870

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 3.51 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 22.2%

The Netherlands has implemented standardized packaging for tobacco products to discourage its consumption. This includes graphic health warnings covering a significant portion of the packaging. The display of tobacco products in stores is restricted as well, and advertising and promotion of tobacco products are tightly regulated. The legal age to purchase and consume tobacco products in the Netherlands is 18 years.

19. Spain

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 63,205 tons

Population: 46,754,780

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 1.35 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 27.7%

Spain has 48.2% of smokers in the 25 to 44-year age bracket. Meanwhile, 41.7% of smokers fall in the 16 to 24-year range. In this age group, women have a higher prevalence of smoking as compared to men. The minimum age to purchase tobacco in Spain is 18 years as well.

18. Cambodia

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 63,658 tons

Population: 16,718,970

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 3.81 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 21.1%

Cambodia faces an approximate annual economic cost of $227 million related to healthcare expenditure and productivity loss due to tobacco consumption. The country losses 16,000 lives annually due to tobacco consumption. There is a behaviour change taking place in the country now, with 95% of the people supporting an increase in taxes for cigarettes.

17. Argentina

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 65,674 tons

Population: 45,195,770

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 1.45 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 24.5%

Argentina loses around 45,000 lives annually due to cardiovascular diseases as a result of tobacco consumption. In March 2023, the Ministry of Health in Argentina imposed a ban on the import, distribution, and selling of electronic cigarettes and their accessories. E-cigarettes are commonly used to inhale tobacco vapours and are commonly referred to as "Heated Tobacco Products" (HTPs).

16. Germany

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 66,104 tons

Population: 83,783,940

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 0.79 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 22%

Germany consumed 180 million cigarettes per day in 2022, reflecting an 8.6% year-over-year (YoY) decline from 197 million in 2021. This reflects a declining preference for tobacco consumption amongst the German population. The country is working on the possibility of regulating the look and design of e-cigarettes so that their use can be discouraged as well.

15. Türkiye

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 66,203 tons

Population: 84,339,070

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 0.78 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 30.7%

Türkiye is working on discouraging the illegal production and consumption of tobacco. According to government estimates, the state loses $1.27 billion (TL 30 billion) in taxes due to the illegal trade of tobacco products.

14. Iraq

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 68,865 tons

Population: 34,499,620

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 2 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 18.5%

Iraq loses a life every 20 minutes due to smoking-related illnesses. Meanwhile, an average Iraqi person smokes 1,243 cigarettes every year. This translates into a daily consumption of 3.40 cigarettes. Tobacco is widely consumed through hookah, shisha, or water pipes as well. The country has secured the fourteenth place on our list of the top 20 countries with the highest tobacco consumption.

13. Iran

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 71,060 tons

Population: 83,992,950

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 0.85 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 13.6%

Iran faces a significant challenge in the tobacco industry as more than 50% of it is controlled by illegal businesses, as per the claims by the Association of Tobacco Products Manufacturers and Exporters. Since the start of 2022, the Islamic Republic has seen the price of cigarettes increase by 42%.

12. Ukraine

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 73,261 tons

Population: 43,733,760

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 1.68 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 25.8%

Ukraine has been playing an active role in controlling the consumption of tobacco despite its ongoing conflict with Russia. According to the WHO, due to smoking cessation activities, 63.1% of smokers intend to quit smoking, with 16.4% of smokers understanding the need for professional help to combat tobacco consumption.

11. Thailand

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 76,914 tons

Population: 69,799,980

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 1.10 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 22.1%

Thailand records the death of 50,000 people annually due to tobacco-related illnesses, and the gross domestic product (GDP) losses 0.78% of its value due to the impact of tobacco consumption. The country is in eleventh place amongst the 20 countries with the highest tobacco consumption.

10. North Korea

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 89,726 tons

Population: 25,778,820

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 3.48 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 17.4%

North Korea has a state-operated tobacco industry without the presence of any prominent global tobacco company. The industry produces various brands and cigarettes, with “Kumsong” being known as the most famous local brand. Imported cigarettes from countries like China and Russia are also available in North Korea.

9. Mozambique

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 99,817 tons

Population: 31,255,440

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 3.19 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 14.3%

Mozambique is known for producing both flue-cured and burley tobacco, which are primarily used for cigarette manufacturing. The country was the seventh-biggest producer of tobacco in the world as of 2020. Tobacco is considered an integral part of Mozambique's economy.

8. Russia

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 107,499 tons

Population: 145,934,460

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 0.74 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 26.8%

Russia lost 317,000 lives due to tobacco consumption in 2019. Overall, the number of male smokers in the country has declined from 30.5 million in 1990 to 26 million in 2019. On the other hand, the number of female smokers has increased from 6.9 million to 9 million during the same period.

7. Pakistan

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 118,836 tons

Population: 220,892,340

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 0.54 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 20.2%

Pakistan has a smoking population of over 22 million adults, making it secure the seventh place on our list of the top 20 countries with the highest tobacco consumption. Around 110,000 people die annually due to tobacco-related illnesses across Pakistan.

6. Indonesia

Total Annual Tobacco Consumption: 192,905 tons

Population: 273,523,610

Tobacco Consumption Per Capita: 0.71 kg

Percentage of Adult Smokers: 37.6%

Indonesia has one of the highest prevalence of tobacco consumption in Southeast Asia. Around 45% of adults in the country are exposed to second-hand smoke at their workplaces, and 60% of adults are exposed at home. The country faced a healthcare cost of $1.26 billion (IDR 18.9 trillion) due to tobacco-related illnesses in 2019.

