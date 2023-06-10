In this article, we will be covering the top 20 countries with highest water consumption. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the water industry and consumption trends, go directly to the Top 5 Countries with Highest Water Consumption.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), the global population is expected to reach around 9 to 10 billion by the middle of this century. With such a growing population, ensuring food security becomes a critical challenge. Agriculture is the largest consumer of water as the sector is responsible for consuming around 75% to 90% of total global freshwater. In countries like India, Iran, Pakistan, Thailand, and Vietnam, over 90% of freshwater consumption is for agricultural purposes. Overall, the use of water for agricultural purposes stands at an average of 41% for high-income nations, 79% for middle-income countries, and 90% for low-income countries

The global water industry plays a crucial role in providing essential services to communities, industries, and agricultural sectors worldwide. Globally, 17% of the total water consumption is for industrial purposes. As opposed to the high use of water for agricultural purposes by low-income countries, the use of water for industrial purposes is primarily dominated by high-income countries. Overall, the United States (US) uses 300 billion cubic meters (m3) of water for industrial purposes annually. This makes it the biggest consumer of water for industrial purposes. China is the second biggest user, as it consumes 140 billion m3 of water for industrial purposes. Japan and Mexico are also among the top 10 countries with highest water consumption. According to Allied Market Research, the size of the global process water treatment market is expected to rise from $263.1 billion in 2020 to $520.4 billion by 2030. This would reflect a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Process water is utilized in various manufacturing processes such as cooling tower make-up water and coating and plating. The process water treatment market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to the rising demand for clean water in the industrial sector and strict regulations regarding wastewater discharge.

The patterns of water consumption by country per capita vary across regions due to multiple factors. Presently, the total annual global water consumption stands at around 4 trillion m3. Out of this, the members of the Organization of the Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) are responsible for consuming 20% to 25% of the global freshwater. Meanwhile, Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) countries consume a share of nearly 45%. While it might be assumed that the most common use of water is for domestic purposes, only 11% of the global water is actually used for municipal or domestic purposes. According to the water usage statistics by Our World in Data, China is the biggest consumer of water for domestic purposes like cleaning, cooking, drinking, and washing and uses over 70 billion m3 annually. Meanwhile, the US is the second biggest consumer of water in the world for domestic purposes and one of the countries that use the most water per person per day. According to Fortune Business Insights, North America holds the largest market share of the global drinking water market. As per data provided by the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC), the total volume of bottled water recorded an increase of 0.6 billion gallons of water between 2014 and 2019, reflecting a growth of around 4%. The key players in the global drinking water market include The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY).

Countries with Highest Water Consumption

Our Methodology

To shortlist the countries with highest water consumption, we obtained the annual water consumption data from AQUASTAT, which is the global information system on water resources and agricultural water management for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). The figures obtained include the total water withdrawals by the agricultural, domestic and industrial sectors for each country as of 2020. The countries have been ranked in ascending order of their annual water consumption. These 20 countries are responsible for nearly 80% of the global water consumption.

Top 20 Countries with Highest Water Consumption

20. Canada

Annual Water Consumption: 36.23 billion m3

Canada's water supply primarily relies on renewable sources such as lakes, rivers, and groundwater, which are carefully managed to ensure sustainable water resource management practices. The country is home to 20% of the world’s freshwater reserves. Residential water use accounts for approximately 10% of the total water consumption in Canada.

19. Argentina

Annual Water Consumption: 37.78 billion m3

Argentina has a wide variety of water sources that contribute to its water supply. The country has an extensive network of rivers, with the Paraguay and Paraná rivers being the most important. These rivers, along with their tributaries, provide a substantial amount of surface water for various uses, including drinking water supply, irrigation, and industrial processes.

18. Peru

Annual Water Consumption: 38.55 billion m3

Peru has an extensive network of rivers, including the Amazon, Ucayali, Marañón, and Huallaga Rivers. These rivers provide a significant amount of surface water for several uses. The Amazon River, in particular, is one of the largest rivers in the world and plays a crucial role in water availability for the country.

17. Iraq

Annual Water Consumption: 56.62 billion m3

Iraq has a critical issue related to water scarcity as the country has an arid and semi-arid climate with limited water resources and an increasing population. The Tigris and Euphrates Rivers are the primary sources of surface water in Iraq. They originate outside the country and flow through its territory, providing water for multiple purposes.

16. Thailand

Annual Water Consumption: 57.31 billion m3

Thailand has an extensive network of rivers, including the Chao Phraya, Mekong, and Ping Rivers. Groundwater resources play a vital role in Thailand's water supply as well. Aquifers beneath the surface store water that is extracted through wells and pumps. It is a significant source of water for agriculture and rural communities, particularly in areas with limited surface water availability.

15. Uzbekistan

Annual Water Consumption: 58.9 billion m3

Uzbekistan is traversed by the Amu Darya and Syr Darya rivers, which are the main sources of freshwater in the region. In mountainous regions, such as the Tian Shan and Pamir-Alai ranges, melting snow and glacial runoff contribute to water availability in rivers and streams.

14. Turkiye

Annual Water Consumption: 62.21 billion m3

Turkiye is home to multiple major rivers, including the Euphrates, Tigris, Sakarya, and Kızılırmak. These rivers, originating from both Turkey and neighboring countries, provide a significant amount of surface water. Rainfall is another important source of water in Turkey, particularly in regions with high precipitation.

13. Russia

Annual Water Consumption: 64.82 billion m3

Russia is known for its vast network of rivers and lakes. The country is home to key rivers like the Volga, Lena, Yenisei, and Ob, as well as large lakes such as Lake Baikal and Lake Ladoga. Water plays a crucial role in power generation in Russia. Hydroelectric power plants harness the energy of flowing water to generate electricity.

12. Brazil

Annual Water Consumption: 67.2 billion m3

Brazil has vast wetland ecosystems, such as the Pantanal and the Amazon Basin, which are important water sources and reservoirs. These wetlands regulate water flow, provide habitats for numerous species, and contribute to the overall water balance in the region. Reservoirs and dams like the Itaipu Dam and the Sobradinho Reservoir also serve as water sources. Furthermore, famous companies in the global drinking water market, such as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), and Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), also have operations in Brazil.

11. Egypt

Annual Water Consumption: 77.5 billion m3

Egypt is a country with limited water resources, and water management is a critical challenge due to its arid and desert climate. The River Nile is the primary source of water in Egypt. It provides a vital lifeline for the country's water supply. The Nile flows through Egypt from south to north, and it is the longest river in the world.

10. Japan

Annual Water Consumption: 78.4 billion m3

Japan has many rivers that provide a significant portion of its water supply. Vital rivers include the Shinano, Tone, Kiso, and Yoshino Rivers. The country has several lakes and reservoirs that serve as water sources. These include Lake Biwa, Lake Kasumigaura, and Lake Inawashiro, among others.

9. Vietnam

Annual Water Consumption: 82.03 billion m3

Vietnam is a country located in Southeast Asia with multiple water resources, but it also faces water management challenges due to population growth, industrial development, and climate change. Vietnam is crisscrossed by numerous rivers, including the Red River (Song Hong), the Mekong River (Song Cuu Long), and the Dong Nai River.

8. Philippines

Annual Water Consumption: 85.87 billion m3

The Philippines, an archipelago located in Southeast Asia, faces challenges in water management and access to clean water due to its growing population and geographical characteristics. Vital rivers include the Cagayan River, Pampanga River, and Agusan River. Lakes such as Laguna de Bay and Lake Lanao also contribute to the country's water supply.

7. Mexico

Annual Water Consumption: 89.55 billion m3

Mexico is a country located in North America and has a diverse range of water resources. However, it also faces challenges related to water scarcity, pollution, and inadequate access to clean water in certain regions. Important rivers include the Rio Grande, Lerma, and Grijalva. Lakes such as Lake Chapala, Lake Texcoco (partially drained), and Lake Cuitzeo also contribute to the country's water supply.

6. Iran

Annual Water Consumption: 93.3 billion m3

Iran is a country located in the Middle East, characterized by arid and semi-arid regions, which makes water management a critical problem. Agriculture is the largest water-consuming sector in Iran.

In addition to Iran, China, USA, and India are also on our list of the countries with highest water consumption.

