In this article, we will take a look at the top 20 largest consumer staples companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed introduction of the consumer staples industry and just want to take a look at the top five biggest consumer staples companies in the world, then head on over to Top 5 Largest Consumer Staples Companies in the World.

Forbes reports that there is a 68.2% possibility that the United States will experience a recession at some point in the upcoming year, according to the New York Fed's recession probability indicator, which is at its highest level in more than four decades. In light of this circumstance, investors would prefer to focus on sectors, such as the consumer staples sector, that are thought to be more stable and recession-proof.

The consumer staples sector includes stocks of companies that manufacture essential goods such as food, beverages, household goods, and personal care items that people purchase to sustain their daily life, regardless of the state of the economy or their own financial situation. Furthermore, the companies in the sector usually offer regular dividends to investors because of their consistent capacity to generate profits. Consequently, in times of economic uncertainty, the stocks of these companies are relatively stable investments.

As reported in one of our articles earlier, the consumer staples sector significantly outperformed the broad market in 2022 despite high inflation, and the S&P Consumer Staples Select Sector index gained 0.37% through December 9, 2022, as opposed to a 16.17% drop in the S&P 500.

Moreover, this sector also lived up to its reputation during the height of COVID-19 pandemic as a number of major consumer staples companies, including The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), prospered as a result of consumers stocking up on items like diapers, soaps, toilet paper and sodas amid widespread lockdowns around the globe to limit the spread of coronavirus. On the contrary, we witnessed that earnings of companies in the consumer discretionary sector were negatively affected as people cut down on non-essential spending such as travel and entertainment. Don’t Miss: 13 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks to Buy.

Consumer Staples ETFs

If inflation persists or the US economy enters a recession, investors can still increase their exposure to consumer staples sector in a less risky way by investing in consumer staples ETFs over consumer staples stocks.

An exchange-traded fund that invests in consumer staples equities is known as a consumer staples ETF. ETFs are a popular investment option for many reasons. ETFs provide diversity by enabling investors to access several stocks with a single investment rather than having to buy each stock separately. Because their volatility is lower than that of individual stocks, ETFs offer more stability.

Some examples of consumer staples ETFs include iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI), Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP), and Vanguard Consumer Staples Fund (NYSEARCA:VDC) among others.

Bearing these details in mind, let's look at the consumer staples giants of the world. For additional information on these companies, you can also look into the best consumer staples dividend stocks to buy now and the small cap consumer staples stocks billionaires are loading up on.

Our Methodology

For this article, we started by compiling a thorough list of all companies that manufacture and distribute consumer staples worldwide. We then narrowed it down to only include companies with a significant market share, production capacity, geographic reach, and a diversity of product lines. This was achieved by carrying out an extensive analysis of numerous industry papers, financial reports, company websites, journals, and news articles. The largest consumer staples companies in the world have been ranked in ascending order of their market capitalization based on data from Yahoo Finance as of June 13.

Top 20 Largest Consumer Staples Companies in the World

20. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Market Capitalization: $40.46 billion

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), founded in 1902, produces, processes, transports, stores, and sells agricultural goods, commodities, and ingredients. The business runs 270 food processing facilities and more than 400 crop procurement facilities worldwide. The company's product line consists of food and health items, flour, animal feed, biofuels, natural flavors and color, vegetable oil, and corn sweeteners.

In 2022, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) had a total workforce of 42,001 people, and its annual revenue rose by 19.13% from 2021 to $101.556 billion.

19. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Market Capitalization: $45.16 billion

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), a manufacturer and marketer of food and beverage products, is one of the leading consumer staples companies in the world. The company sells condiments, frozen food, soups, bean and pasta dishes, ketchup, sauces, infant nutrition, and other food items.

Around 200+ brands are sold by The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the US, Canada, the UK, and other regions.

18. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Market Capitalization: $45.36 billion

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), a company that creates and sells personal care products, was established in 1872 in Wisconsin, United States. Its product line includes swimwear, paper towels, face and toilet tissues, disposable diapers, apparel, soaps, sanitizers, and baby wipes among other things.

With business presence in more than 175 countries, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has offices and production facilities spread throughout 36 different countries.

17. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Market Capitalization: $47.41 billion

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded processed consumer foods sold through retail stores. In addition to Cheerios, Yoplait, Pillsbury, and Betty Crocker, the company is home to over 100 food brands across the world.

General Mills employs a total of 32,500 people as of 2022, serving consumers in more than 100 countries across six continents.

16. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Market Capitalization: $53.20 billion

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), one of the top consumer staples companies whose name has long been well-recognized among consumers, is a producer of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. With sales in 85 countries, the company markets, sells, and distributes goods through a portfolio of more than 80 brands.

2022 saw a 16.14% increase in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)'s annual revenue to $10.419 billion.

15. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Market Capitalization: $59.41 billion

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), with over 440,000 employees in the U.S. and abroad, is a retail company operating discount stores, hypermarkets, and small local stores.

Furniture, groceries, home and pet products, school and office supplies, shoes, sports and outdoor gear, baby and beauty items, apparel, electronics, toys, and sports equipment are all included in the company's product line.

Target runs more than 1,900 locations across the US, the majority of which, 317, are in California.

14. Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

Market Capitalization: $60.89 billion

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST), originally founded as Hansen Natural Corporation in 1935, develops, markets, and distributes an assortment of energy drinks. Monster Energy, BPM, BU, Java Monster, Muscle Monster, Burn, and Nalu are a few of its most well-known brands.

The annual revenue of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) increased by 13.89% in 2022 to $6.311 billion.

13. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Market Capitalization: $62.41 billion

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL), one of the largest global consumer products companies,

specializes in the production, distribution, and provision of oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition products. Some of its most well-known brands are Colgate, Palmolive, Mennen, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Fabuloso, Soupline, Suavitel, Axion, and Murphy’s among others.

Over 200 countries and territories market Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) products, and as of 2022, the company employed 33,800 people worldwide.

12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Market Capitalization: $66.0 billion

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), founded in 1946, manufactures and markets makeup, skincare, fragrance and hair care products. About 150 nations and territories sell the company's products under a variety of brand names. Among them are Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Clinique, Darphin, Dr. Jart+, Editions de Parfums Frederic Malle, Estee Lauder, Aramis, and Origins.

The annual revenue for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in 2022 was $17.737 billion, an increase of 9.39% from the previous year.

11. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Market Capitalization: $81.68 billion

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), a holding company whose main subsidiaries produce and sell cigarettes, moist smokeless tobacco, machine-made large cigars and other tobacco products, is headquartered in Henrico County, Virginia. This company sells products under several different names, including Marlboro, Virginia Slims, Parliament, Basic, Copenhagen, and Skoal among others.

In 2022, Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) had a total workforce of 6,300 people, a 5% increase from 2021, and its annual revenue was $25.096 billion.

10. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Market Capitalization: $99.39 billion

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ), headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, is a snack company. The company's product line includes a variety of snacks, such as cookies, crackers, salty snacks and chocolate, as well as, candies, cheese and grocery, and beverages.

Known for producing iconic brands like Cadbury, Oreo, Milka Chocolate, and Trident, the snacking giant sells its products to more than 150 nations.

9. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Market Capitalization: $110.32 billion

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a Belgium-based company, produces, distributes, and markets beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks.

With more than 600 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has customers in around 150 countries.

8. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Market Capitalization: $125.62 billion

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), headquartered in London, England, is a manufacturer and supplier of fast-moving consumer goods. Food items, cosmetics, personal care items, beverages, home care items, vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements are all part of the company's product line.

Currently, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) boasts around 400 brands. Some of its most well-known brands are Ben & Jerry’s, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Knorr, Lux, Sunlight, Lux, Rexona, Hellmann’s, Knorr and Magnum among others.

With its over 138,000 employees worldwide, the company has been in business since 1929.

7. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Market Capitalization: $144.20 billion

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM), with a global workforce of 79,800, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. Both foreign and domestic brands, such as Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia Slims, L&M, Chesterfield, Bond Street, Lark, Muratti, Next, Philip Morris, and Red & White, are included in its portfolio.

With its headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) sells its goods in about 160 different nations. It is among the biggest consumer staples companies on our list.

6. Loreal

Market Capitalization: $234.59 billion

Loreal, one of the biggest beauty companies in the world, manufactures and markets make-up products, perfumes, hair care, sun care, skincare, and coloring products. Currently, the company owns 36 brands. These include, Garnier, NYX Professional Makeup, Redken, and CeraVe among others. It was established in France in 1909.

Loreal’s annual revenue for 2022 was $40.311 billion, an increase of 5.53% from the previous year.

Click to continue reading and see the Top 5 Largest Consumer Staples Companies in the World.

