Top 20 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World

Every year millions of people travel from one country to another in search of specialized medical care. Likewise, people book trips to countries for various medical procedures, from cosmetic surgery to dental work to orthopedic procedures. The rise of healthcare costs and health tourism destinations that offer quality healthcare perks has given rise to a medical tourism market growing at a compound annual growth rate of 21.1%.

While the market was valued at $11.56 billion in 2022, it stagnated significantly following the COVID-19 pandemic that closed borders. The sector experienced a 46.9% decline as people's movement was restricted significantly. The easing of travel restrictions is the catalyst that fueled a bounce back, starting in late 2021, with the market growing from $13.98 billion and expected to be worth $53.51 billion by 2028.

According to the Medical Tourism Association, over 14 million people travel to other countries annually for medical care. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector in some countries, characterized by the launch of new medical devices, limited treatment, and non-invasive surgeries, fuel tourism for medical procedures.

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE:CAH) is one of the companies that benefit from a booming medical tourism sector as it offers healthcare services and products around the globe. As people seek treatments in the US, Canada, or Europe, they are likely to leverage one of Cardinal Health's customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, and clinical laboratories. The company provides products and solutions to almost all US hospitals, over 60,000 US pharmacies, and more than 10,000 clinics for specialty doctors. It also offers more than 46,000 products for home healthcare to more than 3.4 million patients. The company has a digital platform to help patients follow their medication plans, reaching over 23 million patients and over 60 payers.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is another top healthcare stock that benefits from a booming medical tourism sector. HCA had 182 hospitals and about 2,300 sites for outpatient care, such as surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and clinics for doctors, in 20 US states and the UK, as of June 30, 2023. The stock is already up by more than 20% for the year on investing billions of dollars to advance its facilities, systems, and equipment to offer high-quality healthcare services capable of attracting medical tourists. The company has also adopted patient-centered practices, such as providing multilingual staff, cultural sensitivity training, and concierge services, to cater to the diverse needs and preferences of medical tourists.

Medical tourism becoming a multibillion empire has seen many countries invest billions of dollars to advance their healthcare systems in the race to attract medical tourists. Healthcare organizations and governments in some of the top medical tourism countries are investing billions of dollars to secure the right tools, resources, and talent to rank higher and attract millions of patients annually.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG), which manufactures and markets products that enhance the quality of minimally invasive care, is at the heart of the global medical tourism destination. The top medical tourism destination increasingly relies on the company's da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgeries using a minimally invasive approach. As more people flock to these countries, the company benefits from increased sales of its solutions.

In addition, disruption in the aviation industry continues to enhance the growth of the medical tourism industry. Low-cost airlines make it easy for people to move between countries in search of various treatment options.

With some medical procedures costing six figures in developed countries like the US and the UK, many people are being forced to look elsewhere where the procedures cost as little as four figures. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is one of the airlines that benefits from Americans traveling to Latin American nations, including Mexico and Argentina, in pursuit of cost-effective medical procedures.

People are increasingly leaving the US to Malaysia, Thailand, Costa Rica other countries in pursuit of dental procedures, plastic surgery, and cancer treatments that cost up to 60% less. In 2020, 290,000 Americans went abroad for dental procedures. Healthcare costs are 80% lower in Malaysia and 70% lower in Mexico compared to the US.

According to the Medical and Health Tourism Congress, medical treatment is cheaper in most Asian countries than in private hospitals in the US. For instance, a heart bypass surgery in Thailand costs nearly nine times less at $13000 to $113,000 in the US. Hip replacement in Thailand costs about $7800 compared to $50,000 in the US.

The lower costs of medical care contribute to an increasing number of medical tourists in Asia compared to North America. Medical tourists flock to most countries expecting to save 25% to 75% on various procedures and treatment options. Depending on the country, savings can reach 90% compared to the home country. For instance, medical services in Panama cost between 40% and 70% less than in the US and Canada.

Top 20 Medical Tourism Destinations in the World

Agencies and countries are increasingly setting up less expensive healthcare programs in the race to attract a high volume of foreign visitors from developed countries. The flow of patients from developed countries to other countries in search of affordable treatments is making medical tourism a considerable norm.

Amid the robust growth, choosing a healthcare destination is proving to be a big challenge for consumers around the globe. The situation is becoming trickier as the media continues to sell multiple risks of moving from one country to another in pursuit of various medical treatments.

Nevertheless, the Medical Tourism Index has sought to make it easy for patients worldwide to make informed decisions on the countries to visit for the best healthcare services. The index evaluates the country's healthcare system and procedures based on various indicators.

Our Methodology

Our list of the world's top 20 medical tourism destinations is based on the Medical Tourism Index. We analyzed the countries based on three key main metrics. First, we considered the Destination Environment, focusing on the country's socioeconomic and cultural factors that determine whether it's easy to move in and out of treatment.

Secondly, we considered the medical tourism infrastructure in the countries, focusing on the level of communication in the countries, the competent programs on offer, and finally, the medical travel facilitation. The quality of the facilities and services offered was the final metric analyzed to rank the countries as top medical tourism destinations.

We ranked the countries based on the medical tourism index score. The highest-ranking countries are best known for their advanced medical systems and ability to offer some of the most complicated procedures at highly affordable rates. Another factor considered is the availability of treatment options without any long wait times.

Top Medical Tourism Destinations in the World

20. Argentina

Medical Tourism Index Score: 66.26

Destination Environment: 16/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 18/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 25/46

Argentina has one of the best healthcare systems in Latin America that includes a variety of doctors, dentists, and specialists that can carry out even the most complex procedures. It has emerged as a top medical tourism destination partly because of the always-available cost savings.

Compared to the US and Canada, Argentina is relatively affordable on various medical procedures, attracting medical tourists from other developed nations. The robustness of its healthcare system also sees it attract patients from its neighbors.

The country ranks 16 out of 46 as a destination environment and 18 in the medical tourism industry. On the quality of facilities and services, it ranks 25 out of 46. Overall, the country scores 66.26 on the medical tourism Index, to sum up the world's top 20 best medical tourism destinations.

19. Dominican Republic

Medical Tourism Index Score: 66.32

Destination Environment: 14/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 9/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 40/46

The Dominican Republic is a top tourist destination that attracts millions of tourists every year. While most come to explore the country's sights and sounds, others come to take advantage of its healthcare sector, which ranks higher in the region.

On medical tourism, the country ranks 9 out of 46 countries surveyed and comes in at 40 on the quality of healthcare facilities and services. Its high ranking stems from high-quality facilities and healthcare services. A large pool of trained and experienced physicians makes the country a haven for expensive medical procedures from other countries with high costs.

18. Italy

Medical Tourism Index Score: 66.75

Destination Environment: 23/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 17/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 18/46

For years, Italy has been allowing international patients to have access to world-class healthcare services at some of the best and most advanced facilities. Backed by a highly experienced team of physicians, the country's healthcare sector is able to address all kinds of issues, from surgeries to oncology treatments.

Being one of the most culturally and economically advanced countries, it attracts millions of tourists every year, some of whom use its healthcare sector. Some agencies in the country create package trips that allow people to go through treatment therapy and rehabilitation in the country in addition to a holiday stay. Being one of the biggest economies within the European Union, Italy guarantees access to some of the best treatment options or programs still under development.

17. Thailand

Medical Tourism Index Score: 66.83

Destination Environment: 36/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 5/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 15/46

Low healthcare costs affirm why Thailand makes the list of one of the top medical tourism destinations in the world. While a facelift might cost up to $15,000 in the US, such a procedure can cost $3,000 in Thailand. Bypass surgery, on the hand, can cost 80% less compared to prices in the US.

Affordability is not the only reason why the country ranks higher. The country is home to highly trained and experienced doctors that specialize in various specialties and procedures. In addition, the country has made impressive strides in the use of advanced technologies and treatment options. Given that the country is well poised to offer a wide range of surgeries and other procedures at highly discounted prices, it scores 66.83 on the Medical Tourism Index.

16. Taiwan

Medical Tourism Index Score: 67.93

Destination Environment: 18/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 16/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 14/46

While Taiwan is best known as an industrial powerhouse, it also boasts a robust healthcare sector powered by some of the biggest inventions and innovations. Consequently, the country can offer a combination of quality and cost savings on a good chunk of medical procedures.

The country has made impressive strides in Cancer treatments that offer a combination of traditional treatments and modern treatment options. It has become a top medical tourism destination in Asia as it attracts tourists worldwide, including the USA and Europe. The high quality of facilities and services on offer sees the country score 67.93 on the Medical Tourism Index.

15. Czech Republic

Medical Tourism Index Score: 68.32

Destination Environment:10 /46

Medical Tourism Industry: 19/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 16/46

The Czech Republic has carved a niche in offering high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices within the European Union. Discounts of up to 60% compared to the UK, Germany, and France underscores why it is one of the most sought-after medical tourism destinations within the European Union.

The fact that the country is a low-tax haven has also made it one of the most traveled sites attracting millions of tourists. In addition, the country is a haven for retirees and entrepreneurs, most of whom also leverage the country's healthcare sector. The country is best known for services around teeth whitening and cosmetic surgeries, among others. It scores 68.32 on the MTI index.

14. South Korea

Medical Tourism Index Score: 68.81

Destination Environment: 13/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 33/46

Quality of Facilities and Services:10 /46

South Korea is increasingly making a name for itself in medical tourism owing to technological advancement that has revolutionized its healthcare sector. Advancement in technologies supplemented with highly trained and experienced doctors has seen the country become the preferred destination for people looking to undergo plastic surgeries.

In addition, the country is home to some of the best healthcare facilities capable of performing all kinds of medical procedures. The cost has never been an issue, as medical tourists can save up to 80% on some surgeries in the country. Consequently, the country scores 68.81 on the MTI index.

13. Oman

Medical Tourism Index Score: 69.03

Destination Environment: 9/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 12/46

Quality of Facilities and Services:19 /46

Oman only ranks third behind Dubai and Abu Dhabi as one of the most visited destinations for medical tourism within the Arab peninsula. The country ranks higher partly because it offers a conducive environment whereby foreigners can seek treatment on various conditions and ranks nine on the destination environment.

The quality of facilities and services is top-notch, attracting many patients, especially from the Arab world. The country has made impressive strides in adopting advanced technologies and treatments, therefore able to offer all kinds of treatments. Consequently, the country scores 69.03 on the Medical Tourism Index.

12. Germany

Medical Tourism Index Score: 69.29

Destination Environment: 8/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 36/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 7/46

Germany is often considered the Hospital of Europe because it boasts of high-quality treatments usually unavailable in other countries. The country is also home to advanced and high-quality healthcare facilities capable of performing all kinds of medical procedures.

The country offers access to the newest equipment and expertise supported by highly trained and experienced physicians on the know of almost all the latest treatments. Being a leader in medical implants and pharmaceutical company's havens continues to affirm its status as a medical tourism destination. Being one of the most developed nations in the world, the country attracts premium medical tourist patients in search of high-quality medical services. Consequently, the country scores 69.29 on the MTI.

11. France

Medical Tourism Index Score: 69.61

Destination Environment: 11/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 11/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 12/46

It might not be in the top ten, but France's health and social services are second to none attracting thousands of medical tourists annually. While the French population are healthy and live longer says a lot about the quality of healthcare services on offer.

The country's healthcare system plays a leading role in the world with excellent healthcare providers and dynamic biotech. The country has also affirmed its status as a leader in science and technology. The high quality of healthcare services on offer backed by advanced technologies explains why the country is ranked 11 with a 69.61 score on the Medical Tourism Index.

10. India

Medical Tourism Index Score: 69.80

Destination Environment: 21/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 6/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 6/46

India ranks in the top ten medical tourism destinations worldwide with a 69.80 score. It ranks higher on becoming a health tourism destination for cost savings on some higher-end surgeries and cancer treatments. The country attracts hundreds of thousands of patients annually, enabling cost savings of up to 75% over home country costs.

The Indian government easing restrictions on citizens from other countries has seen the emergence of a $2 billion industry serving overseas patients. Additionally, the country stands out owing to its highly trained doctors in cities like Chennai and Noida. The country ranks sixth in the Medical Tourism Industry, and the Quality of Facilities and Services suffered.

9. United Arabia Emirates

Medical Tourism Index Score: 70.26

Destination Environment: 7/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 13/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 5/46

The United Arab Emirates, with its capital Abu Dhabi, has grown to become one of the most popular destinations for medical tourism. The Emirates boasts of some of the best-accredited hospitals supported by doctors trained in the US and Europe. Therefore, the country has emerged as a top surgery destination, including dental surgery and cancer treatment.

Its popularity has grown partly because it offers cost savings on complex procedures compared to other nations. Likewise, the country comes in ninth with a 70.26 score on the Medical Tourism Index.

8. Israel

Medical Tourism Index Score: 70.78

Destination Environment: 12/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 20/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 3/46

Israel has made a name for itself as a top medical tourism destination owing to its excellent reputation for patient experience, quality of healthcare, and accreditation of healthcare facilities. It is a preferred destination for patients seeking IVF and other fertility treatments.

Additionally, the country comes third on the quality of its healthcare facilities and services as it boasts of renowned healthcare institutions and highly trained and talented healthcare providers. The Sheba Medical Center is best known for complex surgical procedures that see it offers services to thousands of international patients from Russia to Cyprus and even the US.

Consequently, the country comes in eighth on the medical tourism index with a 70.78 score.

7. Costa Rica

Medical Tourism Index Score: 71.73

Destination Environment: 6/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 1/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 13/46

Costa Rica might not be a developed country, but it has emerged as a leader in medical tourism owing to its affordable healthcare sector. In addition to being a top tourist destination, the country attracts millions of medical tourists from the US and Canada in search of cost savings on various medical procedures.

The country ranks highest in dentistry and cosmetic surgery, well above the US and Canada. In addition, the country is also making a name for itself in surgeries, cancer therapy, and bariatric surgery. Consequently, it ranks first in the medical tourism industry and sixth overall in the destination environment dimension. Nevertheless, it scores 71.73 on the medical tourism Index.

6. Dubai

Medical Tourism Index Score: 71.85

Destination Environment: 7/46

Medical Tourism Industry: 13/46

Quality of Facilities and Services: 5/46

Dubai is a top tourist destination attracting millions of people annually owing to its exotic beaches, good climate, and various sights and sounds. The pristine environment also attracts millions of international patients as it has made impressive strides in advancing its healthcare system.

It ranks higher as a top medical tourism destination thanks to its world-class hospitals and international doctors across various specialties. The country ranks higher as it attracts most patients from the neighboring Arab and Gulf countries.

The city-state, which is home to renowned hospitals like the Mediclinic City Hospital, scores 71.85 on the medical tourism index.

