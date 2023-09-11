In this article, we will look at the top 20 most desirable jobs in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the job market in the US, head straight to the Top 5 Most Desirable Jobs in the World.

The Mixed Signals of the US Job Market

In August 2023, the US labor market presented a mixed picture. While nonfarm payrolls increased by 187,000, the unemployment rate in the US unexpectedly rose to 3.8%, the highest since February 2022. This was accompanied by sharp downward revisions for June and July payrolls and indicated a challenging job market. However, the labor force participation rate increased to 62.8%.

The broader unemployment measure, factoring in discouraged workers and part-time employees for economic reasons, surged to 7.1%, and highlighted the complexity of the job market recovery. Despite these challenges, healthcare led in job increases, with 71,000 new positions, followed by leisure and hospitality, social assistance, and construction sectors. On the wage front, average hourly wages in the US rose by 0.2% for the month and 4.3% year-on-year.

Freelancing and AI: The Only Constants in the Job Market

According to Indeed.com, the freelance job market is experiencing a rise in demand for AI experts, as generative AI-related job postings have skyrocketed by nearly 250% from July 2021 to July 2023. This increase is not limited to one platform, as LinkedIn reports a 21-fold increase in job posts referencing OpenAI's "GPT" or "ChatGPT" since November 2022 when the large language model became widely known.

Moreover, LinkedIn member searches and posts related to generative AI have been on the rise, as AI-related keywords like "ChatGPT" and "prompt crafting" are being added to profiles 15 times more frequently by June 2023 compared to the beginning of the year. The increasing interest in AI expertise is driven by companies looking to integrate AI into their business platforms and working with skilled freelance developers.

This trend is expected to continue as a LinkedIn survey found that 44% of executives in the U.S. plan to expand their use of AI technologies in the next year, and 47% anticipate increased productivity. The demand for AI experts spans various industries, with particular growth seen in sectors such as technology, information, and media, which currently has only 2.2% of members proficient in AI.

Freelance job platform Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK), which partnered with OpenAI, reports that AI experts market over 250 different AI skills, with proficiency in machine learning algorithms, programming languages like Python, and data management being commonly sought-after qualifications. Speaking of programming languages, read our article on highest paying programming languages in the USA.

What Do These Constants Do for Companies?

The strength of freelancing has also translated into the incredible financial performance of platforms like Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK). In fact, in the second quarter of 2023, Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s revenue reached $168.6 million which was a 7% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Moreover, their Gross Services Volume (GSV) exceeded $1 billion for the quarter and hence, highlighted the Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s robust business activity.

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) also progressed in cost management, which resulted in a turnaround from a GAAP net loss of $(23.8) million in the second quarter of 2022 to a much-improved GAAP net loss of $(4.0) million in Q2 2023.

On the other hand, it is absolutely fascinating to learn how NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) successfully transformed from a hardware-focused company into a leading AI solutions provider by leveraging AI technologies. They pioneered CUDA programming to enable GPUs for general-purpose computing which is a pertinent step in AI development. Their GPUs became essential for AI training and deployment and thus, powered breakthroughs in different sectors. Additionally, NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) invested in software tools, like CUDA and cuDNN to further simplify AI development. Their strategic acquisitions like Mellanox and the pending Arm acquisition expanded their AI capabilities with TensorRT and Clara catering to healthcare AI needs. NVIDIA is one of top artificial intelligence companies in USA.

Similar to Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) has also been highly impressive financially. RiverPark Large Growth Fund made the following comment about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in their Q2 2023 investor letter:

“NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): NVDA shares were our next top contributor in reaction to blowout 1Q results and 2Q guidance. The company reported revenue of $7.2 billion and EPS of $1.09, 10% and 18% ahead of expectations. Revenue guidance for 2Q of $11 billion was 53% above expectations. The artificial intelligence arms race kicked-off by generative AI applications ChatGPT and Alphabet’s Bard has generated tremendous demand for Nvidia’s next generation graphic processors. NVDA is the leading designer of graphics processing units (GPU’s) required for powerful computer processing. Over the past 20 years, the company has evolved through innovation and adaptation from a predominantly gaming-focused chip vendor to one of the largest semiconductor/software vendors in the world. Over the past decade, the company has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of over 20% while expanding operating margins and, through its asset light business model, producing ever-increasing amounts of free cash flow. Following 1Q’s strong results, Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA stated in the company’s press release, “[a] trillion dollars of installed global data center infrastructure will transition from general-purpose to accelerated computing as companies race to apply generative AI into every product, service and business process.” Maridav/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

For our list of the top 20 most desirable jobs in the world, we have tried to include jobs with a “work-life balance”, “opportunities for growth” and “autonomy for creativity”. We understand that these terms are subjective and depend on the perception of the individual in question. Hence, we have tried to give an overall score to the level of desirability after reading Reddit threads extensively related to such jobs. The jobs listed have a mix of all the indicators mentioned above and the scoring is based on consensus out of a total score of 40.

Please note that the list is highly subjective.

Here is a list of the top 20 most desirable jobs in the world.

20. Youtuber

IM Score: 19

The high pay for successful YouTubers primarily comes from advertising revenue, sponsorships, and merchandise sales. Moreover, the demand for YouTubers stems from the growing popularity of online content consumption. As YouTube offers a platform for creative expression and huge potential for income, the job of a YouTuber is one of the most desirable jobs in the world.

19. Chef

IM Score: 20

Chefs bring joy through food, explore different cuisines, and can grow in a dynamic industry. Owing to the passion this profession requires, it is also one of the most fun jobs that pay well.

18. UX Designer

IM Score: 22

The job of a UX designer includes a fusion of creativity and problem-solving. These professionals enhance user experiences while making products more user-friendly and efficient. Additionally, high demand and competitive salaries make it a rewarding career.

17. Investment Banker

IM Score: 23 Investment bankers are handsomely compensated with high salaries, bonuses, and benefits. Moreover, the role offers intellectual stimulation through complex financial analysis and strategic decision-making. Investment bankers also gain access to influential networks and opportunities to work with prestigious clients, such as corporations and government entities.

16. Architect

IM Score: 24

Owing to the increase in urbanization, infrastructure development, and sustainable design demands, the growth potential for architects has been immense. Moreover, rapid population growth necessitates more buildings and spaces, driving the need for architects. Read more about the high demand for architects in our article on the 15 Highest Paying Countries for Architects.

15. Pilot

IM Score: 25

Pilots are paid high salaries because they bear a huge responsibility with extensive prior training. Additionally, the global aviation industry's expansion and the retirement of experienced pilots create a strong demand for new talent which leads to high earning potential and career growth opportunities. It is also one of the most impressive jobs in the world.

14. Professor

IM Score: 26

Professors have the opportunity to shape young minds and engage in research while largely contributing to knowledge. Their academic environments often offer stability, research funding, and the chance to influence future generations. This also explains why theirs is one of the most respected professions in the world.

13. Fashion Designer

IM Score: 27

The biggest attractions of the job of fashion designing is the creative expression and the opportunity to set trends. Moreover, there is always a huge potential for fame and success in the fashion industry, along with the chance to work with renowned brands, which is why it is one of the top most desirable jobs in the world.

12. Film Director

IM Score: 28

The role of a film director allows for creative control over storytelling, visual aesthetics, and cinematic vision. Directors shape narratives and bring stories to life on the big screen, making it a highly rewarding profession.

11. Project Manager

IM Score: 29

Project managers possess the skills to effectively plan, execute, and oversee complex projects. They ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget. Owing to their complex ability to coordinate teams, mitigate risks, and achieve goals, they are indispensable in many industries. To read more about project managers, check out our article on Highest Paying Countries for Project Managers.

10. Professional Athlete

IM Score: 30

Most athletes share a love for sports, instead of doing their jobs for the sake of it. Moreover, the unparalleled fame that comes with this job along with lucrative earnings potential make it one of the most profitable professions in the world.

9. Prompt Engineer

IM Score: 31

Prompt engineers design and create prompts or queries that guide AI models, ensuring they generate accurate and useful responses. This role demands a deep understanding of AI technologies, linguistic nuances, and user intent. Owing to the rise in AI technologies across almost all sectors, the demand for prompt engineers is likely to grow exponentially. It is one of the highest-paying jobs in the future.

8. Musician

IM Score: 32

Musicians have a profession that not only offers an artistic expression but also the thrill of performing. Moreover, the potential for fame and artistic impact on society, coupled with the joy of connecting with audiences through one's music make it one of the most desirable jobs in the world.

7. Lawyer

IM Score: 33

The legal profession offers benefits like intellectual challenges, the opportunity to advocate for justice, and a fair earning potential. Lawyers play an essential role in upholding the law, resolving disputes, and protecting individual rights. To read more about the legal industry, do check our article about the highest paying countries for lawyers.

6. Marketing Manager

IM Score: 35

Marketing managers have the power to shape a brand's image and drive its growth. They craft creative strategies, analyze market trends, and lead teams while fostering both professional and personal development. It is one of the best jobs in the world. Not everyone is a fan of a marketing job but outgoing individuals are usually very passionate about marketing roles.

