Top 20 Online Shopping Websites in USA in 2023

Electronic commerce, or e-commerce, has been a major part of the global economy for several years now. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted just how much utility can be found in this sector by offering consumers across the globe the option of shopping for essential goods at a time when one couldn't even leave their home.

The e-commerce market is one that has grown exponentially for years, and this growth is expected to continue well into the next decade. As we mentioned in one of our previous articles, the ecommerce market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030, rising from its value in 2022 ($48 billion) to $117.7 billion. This growth is expected even after the pandemic has ended since consumer behavior has been shaped at this point to prefer seamless and frictionless shopping experiences that are hassle-free and time-saving.

Growth in Online Shopping

According to a survey conducted by professionals at PwC in December, 43% of global consumers are planning to increase their online shopping in the following six months. The survey also showed the interest of many consumers in next-generation digital platforms such as the metaverse. About 26% of the respondents in this survey noted that they had participated in metaverse-related activities in the six months leading up to December, for instance.

While e-commerce has been growing, in-store shopping managed to retain its position as the most popular mode of shopping, according to the survey. About 43% of the respondents picked in-store shopping as their mode of shopping in December. However, shopping online through mobile phones was the second-most popular option, with 34% of the respondents picking this mode. The third and fourth-most popular modes were also online, through personal computers or tablets (23% and 15%, respectively). This shows that online shopping is managing to retain its popularity even in a post-COVID world.

As a result, major retailers such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) that also operate online shopping websites are continuing to rake in profits. Even though inflation is resulting in many consumers cutting down their spending, the vast majority of the global population is continuing to shop online, enabling the e-commerce sector to maintain its profitability. Hence, we have compiled a list below of the top US online shopping websites in 2023 to highlight the major players in this dynamic and ever-evolving sector.

Top Online Shopping Websites in USA in 2023

Let's now take a look at the top 20 online shopping websites in USA in 2023.

Our Methodology

To compile our list below, we selected American online shopping websites that are popular among online shoppers in the US and which generate the largest revenues in the country. We ranked them based on their total visits as of this February, using SimilarWeb for monthly visits stats. They are ranked based on this metric, from the lowest to the highest number of total visits.

Top Online Shopping Websites in USA in 2023

Total Visits as of February 28: 17.1 million

Wish is an online shopping website offering a range of consumer products such as jewelry, bags, apparel, mobile phones, and more on its platform. It was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

In 2022, annual revenues for Wish were $571 million. The website had 17.1 million total visits as of this February, with a bounce rate of 39.61%. Its users are spread across the globe, with 23.01% being in the US, 10.47% being in Canada, and 7.1% in Italy.

Total Visits as of February 28: 22.8 million

Overstock is an internet retailer selling furniture. It is based in Midvale, Utah, and was founded in 1999. The company has about 5000 employees.

The annual revenue for Overstock in 2022 was $1.92 billion. The website is among the most visited online shopping sites in the US, with 22.8 million visits as of this February and a bounce rate of 45.11%. About 96.33% of the website's users are Americans, while users from Canada, UK, India, and the Philippines also frequent the website.

Overstock, like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), is among the top online shopping websites in the US based on revenues alone.

Total Visits as of February 28: 28.2 million

The Kroger Co. is a provider of low-priced groceries through its online shopping platform. It was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio. It has over 10,000 employees.

In the fourth quarter, The Kroger Co. reported sales of $148.3 billion, compared to $137.9 billion in 2021. Sales thus increased by 5.2%, excluding fuel. The website has 28.2 million total visits as of this February, with a bounce rate of 36.76%.

Total Visits as of February 28: 28.3 million

Costco Wholesale Corporation is a major provider of electronics, computers, furniture, outdoor living products, appliances, and more in the US. It was founded in 1983 and has over 10,000 employees.

The company's website had 78.3 million total visits by this February, with a bounce rate of 35.29%. For the 12 months ending February 2023, its revenue was $234.4 billion, representing an increase of 11.5% year-over-year.

Total Visits as of February 28: 29.6 million

Victoria's Secret is a provider of women's undergarments and lingerie, alongside sleepwear and sportswear. It was founded in 1977 and has over 10,000 employees.

For the full year of 2022, Victoria's Secret reported revenues of $6.3 billion. The company's website had 29.6 million total visits as of this February, with a bounce rate of 40.39%.

Total Visits as of February 28: 30.1 million

JCPenney provides exceptional deals on furniture, bedding, window, and home decor through its online platform. It also offers clothing and shoes from various brands on its website. It was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas.

The company's website had 30.1 million total visits by this February, with a bounce rate of 42.22%. A majority of its users - about 98.35% - are from the US, with users from Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, and India also being regular visitors.

Total Visits as of February 28: 40.3 million

Sephora is a major provider of beauty products and cosmetics in the US. It offers makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance products through its website. It was founded in 1970.

Sephora's sales for 2022 generated about $86.1 billion. The company's website has had 40.3 million total visits as of this February, with a bounce rate of 45.46%. About 74.4% of its online visitors are from the US, while 14.82% of users are from Canada.

Total Visits as of February 28: 47.3 million

Nordstrom is a department store chain based in Seattle, Washington. It offers products such as apparel, shoes, jewelry, and cosmetics, among more, on its website.

Annual revenues generated by Nordstrom in 2022 were $14.8 billion. Its website had 47.3 million total visits by this February, with a bounce rate of 47.24%. While many of its users are based in the UK, Canada, Mexico, and Australia, 90.97% of its users are based in the US.

Total Visits as of February 28: 53 million

Kohl's is a provider of clothing, shoes, toys, home decor, appliances, and electronics. It was founded in 1962 and is based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

The company's website had 53 million views as of this February, with a bounce rate of 42.37%. Kohl's generated about $6.01 billion in total revenues through 2022. About 98.66% of its website's users come from the US.

Total Visits as of February 28: 82.1 million

Macy's offers a range of fashion brands for men's and women's clothing, accessories, jewelry, beauty, shoes, and home products on its website. It was founded in 1898 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Net sales generated by Macy's for the full year of 2022 came up to $24.4 billion, while in the fourth quarter, net sales were $8.3 billion. The company's website had 82.1 million total visits by this February, with a bounce rate of 44.21%.

Total Visits as of February 28: 92.2 million

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is a provider of tools, appliances, building supplies, carpets, bathroom products, lighting, and more. It is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The company's website had 92.2 million visits by this February, with a bounce rate of 38.17%. Annual revenues generated by Lowe’s Companies, Inc. in 2022 came up to $96.25 billion, representing an increase of 7.43% year-over-year.

Total Visits as of February 28: 97.2 million

Best Buy Co. Inc. is a consumer electronics company based in Richfield, Minnesota. It was founded in 1966.

In 2022, Best Buy Co. Inc. generated revenues of $51.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. The company's website had 97.2 million total visits by February, with a bounce rate of 44.9%.

Total Visits as of February 28: 136.2 million

Nike is a top retailer of shoes, especially in the sports category. It was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

The company's website had a bounce rate of about 46.4% by this February, with 136.2 million total visits. Of these visitors, 31.75% of the users were from the US, 17.1% were from South Korea, and 4.4% were from the UK. Nike generated $46.7 billion in revenues in 2022.

Total Visits as of February 28: 150.7 million

Target Corporation is a provider of a range of consumer goods such as groceries, clothing, and electronics. It was founded in 1900.

The company generated $109 billion in revenues in 2022, which grew by $3 billion compared to its 2021 revenues. Target Corporation's website had total visits of 150.7 million as of this February, with a bounce rate of 45.37%.

Total Visits as of February 28: 161.9 million

The Home Depot, Inc provides home improvement products such as appliances, patio furniture, power tools, carpeting, lumber, and more. It is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The company's website had 161.9 million visits by February, with a bounce rate of 41.86%. In 2022, The Home Depot, Inc generated $157.4 billion in sales, representing an increase of 3.1% year-over-year.

The Home Depot, Inc, like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT), is a highly popular online shopping option in the US.

