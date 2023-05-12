Top 20 Places in the World for Real Estate Investment
If you're looking to expand your real estate portfolio to include properties abroad -- either because you want to live or retire there, or because you are looking for an investment property -- you should look for places that offer an ideal lifestyle, high investment returns or both.
Ronan McMahon's Real Estate Trend Alert identified the top 20 best places in the world based on their transformational real estate investment and lifestyle benefits.
"Our list of the top 20 destinations with the strongest potential for profit and lifestyle benefits through real estate in the next 12 to 18 months is the culmination of a year-long research and travel project," McMahon said in a press release. "Real estate fortunes, large and small, are made during moments of big transformations. That means when you look everywhere, you'll always find opportunity somewhere."
Here's a look at the top 20 places identified in the trend report.
Algarve, Portugal
Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 1 for short-term rental income and No. 3 for capital gains
Silver Coast, Portugal
Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Costa del Sol, Spain
Why it made the list: Lifestyle, capital gains, rental income
Los Cabos, Mexico
Why it made the list: Capital gains, rental income, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 2 for short-term rental income and No. 1 for capital gains
Baja California, Mexico
Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Riviera Maya, Mexico
Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 5 for short-term rental income and No. 2 for capital gains
San Miguel de Allende, Mexico
Why it made the list: Llifestyle
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Merida, Mexico
Why it made the list: Lifestyle, capital gains
Placencia, Belize
Why it made the list: Lifestyle, rental income, capital gains
Of note: Ranked No. 6 for short-term rental income
Panama City, Panama
Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 1 for long-term rental income
Pacific Riviera, Panama
Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 3 for long-term rental income
Medellin, Colombia
Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle
Southern Zone, Costa Rica
Why it made the list: Rental income, capital gains, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 3 for short-term rental income
Arenal, Costa Rica
Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Northwestern Costa Rica
Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle, capital gains
Rome, Florence and Venice, Italy
Why it made the list: Rental income, lifestyle
Of note: Ranked No. 4 for short-term rental income
Uruguay's Farmland
Why it made the list: Long-term rental income, capital gains
Of note: Ranked No. 2 for long-term rental income and No. 4 for capital gains
Atlantic Coast, Uruguay
Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Montenegro
Why it made the list: Lifestyle
Data is sourced from Ronan McMahon and is accurate as of April 20, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 Places in the World for Real Estate Investment