Top 20 Unfriendliest Cities in the US

One of the biggest factors behind any city turning unfriendly is tourism gone rouge. It's a negative feedback loop. A city begins to attract tourists in droves. That becomes a problem for the locals. Locals naturally become unfriendly and rude to tourists. Tourists label the locals as unfriendly and rude and the city becomes notorious for its unfriendliness. A study published in the European Journal of Tourism Research found that mass tourism can lead to "overtourism," which can have negative consequences for local residents. Overtourism can put a strain on the local community, as residents may feel irritated by the crowds and the noise. It can also lead to an unnecessary reliance on the tourism industry, which can disrupt local labor structures and community roles.

Tourism in the United States

International travel plays a critical role in supporting the economy of the US. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, foreign travelers spent over $233.5 billion in the tourism industry. This injected $640 million into the country every day. In January 2023, travel spending in the US amounted to $14.75 billion, up 64% from January 2022. US travel spending is projected to reach $1.5 trillion by the end of 2023, up from $1.2 trillion in 2022. By 2026, spending is expected to reach $1.26 trillion. Consequently, the airline industry in the US is currently faring well. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS), American airline traffic reached an all-time high in May 2023, with over 81.8 million passengers carried, both domestically and internationally. Major airlines like American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) are currently dominant players in the US airline market. It is one of the 20 best airlines in the world, with a fleet of over 900 aircraft. Hotel accommodation establishments across the country have been busy this summer. Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) reported a 10% increase in revenue in the second quarter in the US, driven by higher occupancy and average daily rate (ADR). Marriott (NASDAQ:MAR) plans to open over 35 new luxury hotels in 2023, and expand their portfolio to over 500 properties worldwide.

Companies Ensuring Sustainable Tourism in America

In 2023, Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE), an American travel technology conglomerate, partnered with the UnTours Foundation and TUI Care Foundation to launch a $10 million fund. Through this fund, Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) hopes to help scale sustainable tourism businesses. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), a major US airline, is taking steps to reduce its environmental impact. The company has been exploring ways to use more sustainable materials, improve fuel efficiency, and offset its carbon emissions. Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has started a trial of reusable cups for in-flight drinks, which will reduce their environmental impact and fulfill their commitment to sustainability.

Top 20 Unfriendliest Cities in the US

Methodology

We defined the "unfriendliest cities in the US" as those where foreign travelers have reported having unpleasant experiences with the locals.

To collect information, we conducted a systematic search of relevant Reddit threads, where users recounted their experiences with unfriendly locals in specific cities. The subreddits we included in our search were r/AskAnAmerican, r/AskReddit, r/Damnthatsinteresting, and r/Travel. We used search terms such as "unfriendliest cities," "unfriendliest citizens," "rudest citizens," and "unhelpful citizens" to identify relevant threads.

To ensure the authenticity and relevance of our research, we identified the unfriendliest cities in the US by analyzing the frequency of mentions of these cities on different Reddit threads and discussions.

Below is our complete list of the Top 20 Unfriendliest Cities in the US.

Top 20 Unfriendliest Cities in the US According to Reddit

20. Atlanta

Atlanta is a popular tourist destination, known for its many attractions such as Centennial Olympic Park and the World of Coca-Cola Museum.

19. Jacksonville

The people of Jacksonville are accustomed to various behaviors, which make them come off as unfriendly or rude to others.

18. Boston

Tourists sharing their opinion on Reddit said they found the people in Boston a little bit unfriendly.

17. Tulsa

Many Tulsans have deep roots in the city, going back generations. This has created a strong sense of community among residents, who often prefer to interact with each other rather than with outsiders.

16. Portland

Portland is known for being a family-friendly city, which can make it challenging for singles to meet people and make friends.

15. Seattle

Seattle has been ranked among the top 20 unfriendliest cities in the world by travelers, who have complained of receiving the cold shoulder from locals.

14. Dallas

Visitors to Dallas often complain that the city has only two things worth bragging about: its food and retail stores.

13. Florida City

Florida City has long been known for its unpleasant and unruly locals and several people on Reddit report having negative experiences in the city.

12. Arizona City

Arizona City has a crime rate that is more than 40% higher than the national average.

11. California City

California City locals are known for being constantly distracted by their phones.

10. Memphis

Memphis residents can be quite noisy in public, which is one of the main reasons why the city is considered one of the rudest cities in America.

9. Jersey City

Some tourists who visit Jersey City feel unsafe in certain areas, and are turned off by the trash and overall lack of cleanliness.

8. Miami

Miami is a vibrant city with a lot to offer tourists, from trendy nightlife to beautiful beaches to world-class art galleries.

7. Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City locals are known for being homebodies with 9-to-5 corporate jobs.

6. New York City

New York City is a vibrant city with a lot to offer, from its world-class theaters to its bustling nightlife. However, some visitors find the noise level to be overwhelming. The constant honking of horns from taxis and other vehicles can be particularly jarring, and can make some people feel unnerved.

