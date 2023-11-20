Advertisement
Top 20 ZIP Codes for Gen Z Homebuyers

Heather Taylor
·4 min read
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can you guess the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are invading the local home buying market? A study published by Homebuyer.com in November 2023 revealed the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are the dominant home-buying force.

To determine these ZIP codes, Homebuyer used data from the FFEIC and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to pinpoint where Gen Z is taking the lead in home buying. Key findings from the study also noted financial insights as they pertained to household incomes, property values and loan amounts.

In descending order, here are the top 20 ZIP codes for Gen Z homebuyers.

Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50707 — Elk Run Heights, Iowa

  • Average property value: $161,000

  • Average loan amount: $139,500

  • Average household income: $56,450

J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45805 — Lima, Ohio

  • Average property value: $124,375

  • Average loan amount: $118,125

  • Average household income: $56,250

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

67211 — Wichita, Kansas

  • Average property value: $125,000

  • Average loan amount: $116,429

  • Average household income: $46,429

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

52401 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

  • Average property value: $139,737

  • Average loan amount: $125,000

  • Average household income: $45,684

milehightraveler / Getty Images
milehightraveler / Getty Images

81003 — Pueblo, Colorado

  • Average property value: $250,714

  • Average loan amount: $246,429

  • Average household income: $82,333

Andyd / Getty Images
Andyd / Getty Images

23504 — Norfolk, Virginia

  • Average property value: $251,111

  • Average loan amount: $251,111

  • Average household income: $67,278

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46151 — Painted Hills, Indiana

  • Average property value: $158,500

  • Average loan amount: $152,000

  • Average household income: $46,150

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

47421 — Avoca, Indiana

  • Average property value: $145,500

  • Average loan amount: $135,000

  • Average household income: $50,800

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46721 — Butler, Indiana

  • Average property value: $143,235

  • Average loan amount: $136,176

  • Average household income: $52,706

Nicholaus Langlois / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nicholaus Langlois / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49028 — Bronson, Michigan

  • Average property value: $179,118

  • Average loan amount: $163,235

  • Average household income: $74,875

54703 — Seymour, Wisconsin

  • Average property value: $189,444

  • Average loan amount: $178,333

  • Average household income: $62,333

TrongNguyen / Getty Images
TrongNguyen / Getty Images

31833 — West Point, Georgia

  • Average property value: $149,667

  • Average loan amount: $139,000

  • Average household income: $58,533

Pavliha / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pavliha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

84655 — Santaquin, Utah

  • Average property value: $359,545

  • Average loan amount: $337,545

  • Average household income: $89,818

Joel Carillet / Getty Images
Joel Carillet / Getty Images

50702 — Washburn, Iowa

  • Average property value: $137,400

  • Average loan amount: $119,000

  • Average household income: $46,160

46746 — Howe, Indiana

  • Average property value: $377,381

  • Average loan amount: $258,810

  • Average household income: $73,810

56239 — Ghent, Minnesota

  • Average property value: $127,941

  • Average loan amount: $120,294

  • Average household income: $59,294

cnicbc / Getty Images
cnicbc / Getty Images

50651 — La Porte City, Iowa

  • Average property value: $145,556

  • Average loan amount: $130,000

  • Average household income: $55,556

Wirestock / iStock.com
Wirestock / iStock.com

28543 — Jacksonville, North Carolina

  • Average property value: $182,200

  • Average loan amount: $182,600

  • Average household income: $56,120

William Reagan / Getty Images/iStockphoto
William Reagan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46740 — Geneva, Indiana

  • Average property value: $216,304

  • Average loan amount: $152,826

  • Average household income: $53,652

RogersE / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RogersE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46767 — Ligonier, Indiana

  • Average property value: $376,818

  • Average loan amount: $306,364

  • Average household income: $90,273

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the exact ZIP codes or locations listed in this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 ZIP Codes for Gen Z Homebuyers

