DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Can you guess the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are invading the local home buying market? A study published by Homebuyer.com in November 2023 revealed the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are the dominant home-buying force.

To determine these ZIP codes, Homebuyer used data from the FFEIC and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to pinpoint where Gen Z is taking the lead in home buying. Key findings from the study also noted financial insights as they pertained to household incomes, property values and loan amounts.

In descending order, here are the top 20 ZIP codes for Gen Z homebuyers.

Kayla Goss / Getty Images/iStockphoto

50707 — Elk Run Heights, Iowa

Average property value: $161,000

Average loan amount: $139,500

Average household income: $56,450

J.C. Marciniak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

45805 — Lima, Ohio

Average property value: $124,375

Average loan amount: $118,125

Average household income: $56,250

gnagel / Getty Images

67211 — Wichita, Kansas

Average property value: $125,000

Average loan amount: $116,429

Average household income: $46,429

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

52401 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Average property value: $139,737

Average loan amount: $125,000

Average household income: $45,684

milehightraveler / Getty Images

81003 — Pueblo, Colorado

Average property value: $250,714

Average loan amount: $246,429

Average household income: $82,333

Andyd / Getty Images

23504 — Norfolk, Virginia

Average property value: $251,111

Average loan amount: $251,111

Average household income: $67,278

chapin31 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46151 — Painted Hills, Indiana

Average property value: $158,500

Average loan amount: $152,000

Average household income: $46,150

©iStock.com

47421 — Avoca, Indiana

Average property value: $145,500

Average loan amount: $135,000

Average household income: $50,800

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46721 — Butler, Indiana

Average property value: $143,235

Average loan amount: $136,176

Average household income: $52,706

Nicholaus Langlois / Getty Images/iStockphoto

49028 — Bronson, Michigan

Average property value: $179,118

Average loan amount: $163,235

Average household income: $74,875

54703 — Seymour, Wisconsin

Average property value: $189,444

Average loan amount: $178,333

Average household income: $62,333

TrongNguyen / Getty Images

31833 — West Point, Georgia

Average property value: $149,667

Average loan amount: $139,000

Average household income: $58,533

Pavliha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

84655 — Santaquin, Utah

Average property value: $359,545

Average loan amount: $337,545

Average household income: $89,818

Joel Carillet / Getty Images

50702 — Washburn, Iowa

Average property value: $137,400

Average loan amount: $119,000

Average household income: $46,160

46746 — Howe, Indiana

Average property value: $377,381

Average loan amount: $258,810

Average household income: $73,810

56239 — Ghent, Minnesota

Average property value: $127,941

Average loan amount: $120,294

Average household income: $59,294

cnicbc / Getty Images

50651 — La Porte City, Iowa

Average property value: $145,556

Average loan amount: $130,000

Average household income: $55,556

Wirestock / iStock.com

28543 — Jacksonville, North Carolina

Average property value: $182,200

Average loan amount: $182,600

Average household income: $56,120

William Reagan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46740 — Geneva, Indiana

Average property value: $216,304

Average loan amount: $152,826

Average household income: $53,652

RogersE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46767 — Ligonier, Indiana

Average property value: $376,818

Average loan amount: $306,364

Average household income: $90,273

