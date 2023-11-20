Top 20 ZIP Codes for Gen Z Homebuyers
Can you guess the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are invading the local home buying market? A study published by Homebuyer.com in November 2023 revealed the ZIP codes where Gen Zers are the dominant home-buying force.
To determine these ZIP codes, Homebuyer used data from the FFEIC and Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) to pinpoint where Gen Z is taking the lead in home buying. Key findings from the study also noted financial insights as they pertained to household incomes, property values and loan amounts.
In descending order, here are the top 20 ZIP codes for Gen Z homebuyers.
50707 — Elk Run Heights, Iowa
Average property value: $161,000
Average loan amount: $139,500
Average household income: $56,450
45805 — Lima, Ohio
Average property value: $124,375
Average loan amount: $118,125
Average household income: $56,250
67211 — Wichita, Kansas
Average property value: $125,000
Average loan amount: $116,429
Average household income: $46,429
52401 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Average property value: $139,737
Average loan amount: $125,000
Average household income: $45,684
81003 — Pueblo, Colorado
Average property value: $250,714
Average loan amount: $246,429
Average household income: $82,333
23504 — Norfolk, Virginia
Average property value: $251,111
Average loan amount: $251,111
Average household income: $67,278
46151 — Painted Hills, Indiana
Average property value: $158,500
Average loan amount: $152,000
Average household income: $46,150
47421 — Avoca, Indiana
Average property value: $145,500
Average loan amount: $135,000
Average household income: $50,800
46721 — Butler, Indiana
Average property value: $143,235
Average loan amount: $136,176
Average household income: $52,706
49028 — Bronson, Michigan
Average property value: $179,118
Average loan amount: $163,235
Average household income: $74,875
54703 — Seymour, Wisconsin
Average property value: $189,444
Average loan amount: $178,333
Average household income: $62,333
31833 — West Point, Georgia
Average property value: $149,667
Average loan amount: $139,000
Average household income: $58,533
84655 — Santaquin, Utah
Average property value: $359,545
Average loan amount: $337,545
Average household income: $89,818
50702 — Washburn, Iowa
Average property value: $137,400
Average loan amount: $119,000
Average household income: $46,160
46746 — Howe, Indiana
Average property value: $377,381
Average loan amount: $258,810
Average household income: $73,810
56239 — Ghent, Minnesota
Average property value: $127,941
Average loan amount: $120,294
Average household income: $59,294
50651 — La Porte City, Iowa
Average property value: $145,556
Average loan amount: $130,000
Average household income: $55,556
28543 — Jacksonville, North Carolina
Average property value: $182,200
Average loan amount: $182,600
Average household income: $56,120
46740 — Geneva, Indiana
Average property value: $216,304
Average loan amount: $152,826
Average household income: $53,652
46767 — Ligonier, Indiana
Average property value: $376,818
Average loan amount: $306,364
Average household income: $90,273
