Top 20 Zip Codes for Older Millennial Homebuyers
When choosing a place to live, millennials that are the slight older side (ages 33 to 40) are willing to move for the lifestyle they want — even if it means living away from family and friends. (After all, technology makes the distance feel shorter.) A surprising number have or are willing to relocate for work, and most will give up specific home features to get a place in a neighborhood they fall in love with. Chances are that the neighborhood is pet-friendly, walkable, and community-focused, with plenty of evening and weekend activities to enjoy.
See: Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling
More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing
Homebuyer.com reviewed FFEIC data to find the top zip codes for older millennial home buyers. This information provides insight into the communities attracting Gen Y, based on the real estate activity there. Here’s a quick look at where they’re moving (in ascending order), what they’re paying, and how much they earn.
20. 72712 — Bentonville, Arkansas
Metro area: Bentonville
Population: 57,868
Median sale price: $508,552
Median household income: $89,653
Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Barbara Corcoran: Housing Prices ‘Are Going To Go Through The Roof’: Here’s When
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
19. 78132 — Schertz, Texas
Metro area: San Antonio
Population: 43,010
Median sale price: $347,500
Median household income: $87,492
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Don’t Buy Real Estate in These 5 States If You Want To Be Rich in a Decade
18. 78132 — Derby, Colorado
Metro area: Denver
Population: 8,995
Median sale price: $325,000
Median household income: $67,729
17. 33076 — Parkland, Florida
Metro area: Fort Lauderdale
Population: 36,895
Median sale price: $1,120,392
Median household income: $174,295
16. 75454 — Anna, Texas
Metro area: Dallas/Fort Worth
Population: 23,558
Median sale price: $374,000
Median household income: $77,787
See: 10 Most Affordable New York City Neighborhoods
15. 76537 — Jarrell, Texas
Metro area: Austin
Population: 16,393
Median sale price: $313,190
Median household income: $83,090
14. 91381 — Santa Clarita, California
Metro area: Los Angeles
Population: 221,345
Median sale price: $780,000
Median household income: $106,166
13. 43016 — Dublin, Ohio
Metro area: Columbus
Population: 48,998
Median sale price: $443,050
Median household income: $145,828
Find Out: 5 Expensive Home Renovations That You’ll Probably Regret
12. 33837 — Davenport, Florida
Metro area: Orlando
Population: 13,485
Median sale price: $357,495
Median household income: $56,345
11. 34638 — Land O’ Lakes, Florida
Metro area: Tampa
Population: 38,674
Median sale price: $381,000
Median household income: 84,146
10. 78023 — Helotes, Texas
Metro area: San Antonio
Population: 9,597
Median sale price: $425,000
Median household income: $115,236
I’m a Real Estate Agent: Here Are 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Homes in Less Than a Year
9. 78002 — Atasosa County, Texas
Metro area: San Antonio
Population: 50,864
Median sale price: $235,000
Median household income: $63,391
8. 80108 — Castle Rock, Colorado
Metro area: Denver
Population: 80,191
Median sale price: $699,500
Median household income: $121,388
7. 34771 — St. Cloud, Florida
Metro area: Orlando
Population: 64,489
Median sale price: $366,000
Median household income: $65,274
Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes
6. 33545 — Wesley Chapel, Florida
Metro area: Tampa
Population: 65,134
Median sale price: $415,480
Median household income: $93,617
5. 29483 — Summerville, South Carolina
Metro area: Charleston
Population: 51,617
Median sale price: $334,570
Median household income: $64,507
4. 75035 — Frisco, Texas
Metro area: Dallas
Population: 219,587
Median sale price: $645,990
Median household income: $143,210
Here: Kevin O’Leary Says a Coming Real Estate Collapse Will Lead to ‘Chaos’ – Here’s What You Need To Know
3. 95630 — Folsom, California
Metro area: Sacramento
Population: 83,269
Median sale price: $718,750
Median household income: $128,421
2. 77493 — Katy, Texas
Metro area: Houston
Population: 25,253
Median sale price: $365,000
Median household income: $115,250
1. 78245 — San Antonio, Texas
Metro area: San Antonio
Population: 1,472,909
Median sale price: $270,000
Median household income: $55,084
I’m a Luxury Real Estate Agent: These Are the 5 Home Features That Turn Buyers Away
Final Take
The path to homeownership has been challenging for older millennials. Throughout their adult years, this cohort navigated some rocky economic situations, including a global financial crisis and pandemic. Despite record-high home prices nationwide, nearly half of all first-time home buyers in 2023 are a part of this group. As they settle into middle age and their new homes, they’re looking for places to become part of the local community and thrive in their personal and professional lives. These spots are hitting the spot.
FAQ
What are the wealthiest zip codes?
The wealthiest people in the United States live in New York, California, Illinois and Texas. New York also tops the spots where ultra-high-net-worth individuals own property, followed by California, Florida, Illinois and Washington D.C. Here are the top zip codes in these states, based on the average income in the area:
11765 (Mill Neck, New York)
94027 (Atherton, California)
60043 (Kenilworth, Illinois)
77010 (Houston, Texas)
33109 (Miami Beach, Florida)
20015 (Washington D.C.)
What are the most popular zip codes?
06489 (Southington, Connecticut)
07450 (Ridgewood, New Jersey)
01810 (Andover, Massachusetts)
18064 (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)
46322 (Highland, Indiana)
48183 (Trenton, Michigan)
06851 (Norwalk, Connecticut)
14534 (Pittsford, New York)
63021 (Ballwin, Missouri)
What are the top zip codes for millennials in California?
Texas and Florida may be attracting record numbers of older millennials. Still, Santa Clarita (Los Angeles) and Sunnyvale (San Jose) are California hotspots for Gen Y. This group makes up about 40% of the total population in each city. They account for 12% and 13% of the new residents. The most populated zip code in Santa Clarita is 91350, and 94087 is in Sunnyvale.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 20 Zip Codes for Older Millennial Homebuyers