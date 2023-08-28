In this article, we are going to discuss the top 25 beer producing countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global beer market and factors driving its growth, the total global beer output, and the success story of the Corona brand during the Covid-19 pandemic, and go directly to Top 10 Beer Producing Countries in the World.

According to one theory, beer is history’s happiest accident. Though the discovery probably happened much earlier, our earliest evidence for beer dates back roughly 13,000 years ago. Around this time, the people of the Fertile Crescent had begun to gather grains as a food source and learned that if they moistened them, they could release their sweetness to create a gruel much tastier than the grains themselves.

One day, a curious – or perhaps tightfisted – hunter-gatherer hid their gruel away for safekeeping. When they returned, they found the bowl giving off a tangy odor. Not one to waste a meal, they ate it anyway and enjoyed an unexpected, though not unpleasant, sensation of ease. And so, by pure happenstance, this dear ancestor had stumbled upon brewing.

Global Beer Market:

As we mentioned in our article – 20 Countries that Drink the Most Beer per Capita – , the global beer market was valued at $793.74 billion last year and is projected to grow from $821.39 billion in 2023 to $1.07 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. The overall demand for premium and low-calorie beers, the rising popularity of craft beer, and the expansion of distribution networks in emerging markets are expected to continue driving growth in the global beer market over the next few years.

Global Beer Output:

According to the Barth Haas Report, 2022 was a year characterized by geopolitical influences affecting the global economy and presenting the brewing industry with corresponding challenges. Whereas at the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, it was expected that world beer output might decline, in the 2022 brewing year it went against all odds and the global beer production ended up increasing slightly by 1.3% to 1.89 billion hectoliters. However, the market is yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels, when production peaked at 1.91 billion hectolitres in 2019.

Story continues

The Success Story of Corona During the Pandemic:

Before Covid-19 really hit the U.S., we may remember seeing lots of light-hearted jokes and memes about the virus and the beer. The most memorable one was everything in the fridge cowering from a bottle of Corona beer.

However, the classical saying that all publicity is good publicity seems to have held true for the Corona brand, which weathered a worldwide pandemic despite an unfortunate name-similarity with the infectious disease that caused it. According to a report by Brand Finance, Corona was the most valuable beer brand in the world in August 2020, when the brand scooped $8.1 billion in brand value.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – which owns the rights to sell Corona in the U.S. – issued a press release at the beginning of the pandemic, refuting claims that the coronavirus had a negative impact on the company. The statement came shortly after the public relations agency 5WPR released a survey that said ‘38% of beer-drinking Americans would not buy Corona under any circumstances’.

According to a joint research by a group of American universities, as the Covid-19 cases rose, so did Corona’s sales. The research team pointed to several possible causes for this phenomenon, including brand loyalty for a company that’s ‘a top imported beer brand in the U.S.’ and the additional ‘brand exposure and promotion’ that resulted from increased attention on social media. In a nutshell, instead of the word ‘coronavirus’ deterring consumers from the brand, it had the opposite effect of pushing Corona to the forefront of drinkers’ minds, thus granting it an explosion of popularity.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) also made headlines this summer when its Mexican beer brand, Modelo Especial, became the Top-Selling Beer in America after dethroning Bud Light. The company will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In the upcoming quarterly report, analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to post earnings of $3.34 per share, marking a YoY growth of 5.36%.

With that said, here are the Countries Producing the Most Beer in the World.

Top 25 Beer Producing Countries in the World

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the BarthHaas Report 2022/2023, looking for the Top Beer Producing Countries in the World. The total beer output of every country has been measured in million hectoliters (mhl) for the year 2022. When two countries produced the same quantity of beer in 2022, we ranked them by their production in 2021.

25. Philippines

Total Beer Production in 2022: 16.25 mhl

San Miguel Brewery is the largest producer of beer in the Philippines, with nine out of ten beer drinkers preferring its brands. Jointly owned by the San Miguel Corporation (51%) and Kirin Holdings Company (48%), San Miguel also has a presence in strategic growth markets in China, Vietnam, Thailand, and Indonesia.

24. Australia

Total Beer Production in 2022: 17.45 mhl

Australia has a very large variety of beer styles to choose from. IRI Australia, a market research company, has revealed the biggest selling beers at liquor retailers in 2022, with Great Northern coming first for the second year in a row, ahead of Carlton Dry in second place, and XXXX in third.

Australia is among the countries with the highest beer production in the world.

23. Italy

Total Beer Production in 2022: 18 mhl

Italy has made significant contributions to the world of beer throughout its long history, from ancient Rome to the present. Owned by the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), Peroni Nastro Azzurro is the most popular beer in Italy. Peroni ranks among the Most Imported Beer Brands in the World.

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP), which owns Coors Light and Miller Lite brands, reported record quarterly sales and a big jump in profits this month. Stock price of the Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) also reported a YTD increase of 27.12% as of today.

22. Nigeria

Total Beer Production in 2022: 18.18 mhl

Budweiser is one of the most popular beers in the West African country. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) introduced the brand in Nigeria in 2018 and has since invested over $400 million at its Sagamu brewery to produce the iconic beer in the country. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) is the largest beer producing company in the world.

21. Argentina

Total Beer Production in 2022: 20.44 mhl

If there is one thing the people of Argentina have inherited from the Europeans, it is their love and crafting of high-quality beers. The predominant brewery in Argentina is Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) with a 65% share of the market, with brands such as Quilmes, Brahma, Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois.

Argentina sits among countries that produce the most beer.

20. Czech Republic

Total Beer Production in 2022: 20.55 mhl

Beer is more than just a drink in the Czech Republic, it is a part of their history, culture, and national identity. Brewed exclusively in the city of Plzeň, Pilsner Urquell is the most popular Czech beer brand in the world and 11 million hectolitres of the beer are produced every year. The brand is owned by the Japanese Asahi Group Holdings.

19. Canada

Total Beer Production in 2022: 20.61 mhl

With over 1,100 breweries, the craft brewing industry in Canada has grown and so has the global recognition of Canadian beer. Labatt Blue is the world’s best-selling Canadian beer. Labatt Blue is among the Cheap Imported Beer Brands Targeting Budweiser's Market Share in the U.S.

18. Thailand

Total Beer Production in 2022: 22.43 mhl

Singha is among the most popular beer brands in Thailand, along with Chang and Leo. Singha Corporation signed an $8 million 4-year sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club in 2010, which was later on extended till 2022.

Thailand also exported $106 million of beer in 2021.

17. France

Total Beer Production in 2022: 22.5 mhl

France is so famous for its wine and cuisine that few would pause to consider whether the country had an indigenous beer culture of any significance. In fact, beer is consumed and appreciated throughout France. Lille is considered to be the city that produces the most beer in the country. France ranks 17th in our List of Countries that Produce the Most Beer in the World.

16. Netherlands

Total Beer Production in 2022: 22.5 mhl

Not only is beer the most popular alcoholic drink in the Netherlands, but it is also one of the country's biggest export products, as famous Dutch beer brands are sold all over the world. The Netherlands is home to Heineken – one of the Most Consumed Beer Brands in the World.

15. Belgium

Total Beer Production in 2022: 25 mhl

While Belgium contributes just around 1% of global beer production, it brews 10 times more per head than the global average and is one of the biggest beer producing countries per capita. One of the Highest Rated Pilsner Beers in the world is Stella Artois. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) announced in 2021 that it would shift production of the signature Belgian brand from Europe to four of its U.S. breweries, including its St. Louis flagship, which would produce the beverage for domestic consumers.

14. India

Total Beer Production in 2022: 25.52 mhl

One of the most popular and widely available beers in India is Kingfisher. Produced by the United Breweries Group in Bangalore, the lager is then exported around the globe. Heineken bought an additional 39.6 million share in United Breweries to push its holding to 61.5% from 46.5% before. The acquisition was worth around $781.3 million.

13. Colombia

Total Beer Production in 2022: 27.67 mhl

The craft beer market in Colombia has been brewing for over a decade now. Nowadays, there are over 150 microbreweries in the country and the consumption is rising as well. Águila, Poker, and Club Colombia rank among the country’s most popular beers.

12. South Africa

Total Beer Production in 2022: 33.75 mhl

South Africa is the largest beer producer in Africa. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD), through its subsidiary South African Breweries (SAB), accounts for nearly 88% of the country’s beer market by volume. Accounting for around 1.8% of the world's total beer consumption, South Africa ranks 12th among countries with the highest beer production.

11. United Kingdom

Total Beer Production in 2022: 37.41 mhl

The U.K.’s brewing industry is ‘in real crisis’ due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries in the country called time in 2022, and it is feared that more than triple the number could go this year. The United Kingdom sits among countries with the most craft breweries per capita.

Click to continue reading and see the Top 10 Beer Producing Countries in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 25 Beer Producing Countries in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.