In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US.

The Power of the Internet

The internet has become an indispensable tool in today’s world. It plays a crucial role in connecting people worldwide, facilitating communication, and enabling access to vast amounts of information. It has revolutionized how we work, learn, and interact, making tasks more efficient and convenient.

According to the estimates provided by Internet World Stats for the year 2023, there are over 5.3 billion internet users worldwide, resulting in a global internet penetration rate of 67.9%. The internet has become an essential tool for businesses, education, research, and entertainment. It offers a wide variety of leisure activities, such as watching movies, listening to songs, chatting, playing games, and surfing for the latest news and entertainment updates.

Additionally, the internet has made shopping more convenient, with the ability to purchase a wide range of products and services online, eliminating the need for physical queues and agents. As reported by the US Census Bureau, e-commerce sales for the fourth quarter of 2023 accounted for 15.6% of total sales in the US, representing a 7.5% increase from the same period in 2022.

A Look at Some of the Biggest Internet Companies

Some of the biggest players in the digital space are Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is a multinational technology company known for its diverse offerings in e-commerce, cloud computing, online advertising, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. The e-commerce giant is one of the largest companies in the world by revenue. On February 1, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported strong earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.2. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 13.91% year-over-year and amounted to $169.96 billion, ahead of market consensus by $3.7 billion. Here are some comments from Amazon.com Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Q4 2023 earnings call:

“We continue to have the broadest retail selection with hundreds and millions of products available and added tens of millions of new items last year alone, including fashion selection from Coach, Victoria's Secrets Fashion, Pit Viper, and Beyonce’s Renaissance to our Merge to cosmetics from Lancome, Urban Decay, cosmetics and No Beauty by Vanessa Hudgens, to consumer technology and services from Boost, Infinite, and Woop to homewares for Martha Stewart. Being sharp on price is always important. But particularly in an uncertain economy where customers are careful about how much they're spending. We kicked off the holiday season with Prime Big Deal Days, an exclusive event for Prime members to provide an early start on holiday shopping. This was followed by our extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event, which was open to all customers and ended up being our largest event ever.”

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), like other internet companies, is focusing on implementing various strategies to maintain its market presence and drive growth. User preferences for internet entertainment are constantly changing and there's a belief that future entertainment will be heavily video-based. On April 3, Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) announced that it is launching an updated fullscreen video player on Facebook that brings together Reels, longer videos, and Live content to offer an immersive experience. The new player features a consistent design for all video lengths and includes new controls such as a fullscreen mode for horizontal videos, a slider to skip around in longer videos, and the ability to tap on the video to bring up additional options for pausing, rewinding, or forwarding 10-seconds. The updated player also offers improved recommendations for videos of all lengths based on users' interests, providing a more personalized and engaging viewing experience. The new video player is being rolled out on iOS and Android in the US and Canada. It will be launched globally in the coming months.

The internet continues to transform how content is created, distributed, and consumed. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is one of the world's largest internet and entertainment companies. On January 23, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) and WWE announced a new long-term partnership that will bring WWE's flagship weekly program, Raw, to Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Raw will be moving away from traditional broadcast TV for the first time in its 31-year history. Starting in January 2025, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be the exclusive new home of Raw in the US, the UK, Canada, and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions to be added over time. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will also become the home for all WWE shows and specials outside the US as available, including SmackDown, NXT, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Royal Rumble. This partnership marks a significant shift in the way WWE content is distributed and consumed, and it underscores the growing influence of streaming services in the entertainment industry.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on at some of the internet’s biggest players, let’s take a look at the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US.

Top 25 Biggest Internet Companies in the US

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US. To find the largest internet companies in America, we sifted through various sources including industry reports, rankings available on various websites, and our own rankings, and consulted stock screeners from Yahoo Finance and Finviz. We compiled a list of the top internet companies in the US. For companies that are publicly traded, we decided to rank them according to their market capitalization as of April 4, 2024. We used fiscal year revenues to rank private companies. Finally, we narrowed down our selection to rank the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US based on their market capitalization and revenues, which are listed below in ascending order.

Top 25 Biggest Internet Companies in the US

25. Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Market Capitalization: $17.81 Billion

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an American travel technology company that ranks among the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Travelocity, Hotwire.com, Orbitz, Ebookers, CheapTickets, Wotif, Trivago, CarRentals.com, and Expedia Cruises. Through the company’s website and global platform, users can book accommodations at more than 3 million lodging options and flights across a network of over 500 airlines. Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion as of April 4, 2024.

24. Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Market Capitalization: $18.18 Billion

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) is a technology company based in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and maintains online products and services that include Snapchat, Spectacles, and Bitmoji. As of April 4, 2024, Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion.

23. VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Market Capitalization: $19.11 Billion

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) is an American internet company. It provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure. As one of the biggest internet companies in the US, it helps maintain the security, stability, and resiliency of the Domain Name System (DNS) and the internet. VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion as of April 4, 2024.

22. Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Market Capitalization: $19.46 Billion

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) ranks among the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US. As a communications technology company, it provides video telephony and online chat services. As of April 4, 2024, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion.

21. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Market Capitalization: $21.58 Billion

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. It operates one of the most popular mobile and online sports betting platforms in the world. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion as of April 4, 2024.

20. Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Market Capitalization: $23.54 Billion

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is an American image-sharing and visual inspiration platform that ranks among the top 20 biggest internet companies in the US. It allows users to search, save, and shop ideas on the internet using images, animated GIFs, and videos. As of April 4, 2024, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion.

19. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Market Capitalization: $26.62 Billion

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is an American multinational e-commerce company. As one of the top internet companies in the world, it connects millions of sellers and buyers in over 190 markets around the world. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion as of April 4, 2024.

18. Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Market Capitalization: $31.48 Billion

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) is an American connectivity cloud company that ranks among the biggest internet companies in the US. As a cloud services provider, the company delivers a wide variety of services to businesses of all sizes around the world. As of April 4, 2024, Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE:NET) has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion.

17. Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Market Capitalization: $40.06 Billion

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is an American company that operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications. Through its platform, the company provides monitoring of servers, databases, tools, and services. Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion as of April 4, 2024.

16. The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Market Capitalization: $41.34 Billion

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is an American multinational technology company that operates an online advertising platform for brands and agencies. It specializes in data-driven marketing and real-time programmatic marketing automation technologies, products, and services. As of April 4, 2024, The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion.

15. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Market Capitalization: $46.27 Billion

Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is an American multinational brokerage firm that ranks among the top 15 biggest internet companies in the US. It provides traders, investors, and advisors with online trading solutions and direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, and funds. Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion as of April 4, 2024.

14. Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Market Capitalization: $53.59 Billion

Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is a global online vehicle auction company. The company’s innovative technology and online platform facilitates the resale and remarketing of vehicles by connecting buyers and sellers in 11 countries around the world. As of April 4, 2024, Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion.

13. DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Market Capitalization: $54.38 Billion

DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) is one of the biggest internet companies in the US. It operates an online food ordering and food delivery platform. The company provides infrastructure for local commerce in more than 25 countries. DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion as of April 4, 2024.

12. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Market Capitalization: $60.47 Billion

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), or simply Coinbase, ranks 12th on our list of the biggest internet companies in the US. The company operates an online platform for buying, selling, transferring, and storing cryptocurrency. As of April 4, 2024, Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion.

11. PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Market Capitalization: $69.17 Billion

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is an American multinational corporation that operates an online payments system to support online money transfers. It is one of the most valuable fintech companies in the US. PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion as of April 4, 2024.

10. Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Market Capitalization: $73.9 Billion

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is an American multinational internet services company that ranks among the top 10 biggest internet companies in the US. It is one of the world’s largest data centers and colocation providers for enterprise networks and cloud computing. As of April 4, 2024, Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has a market capitalization of $73.9 billion.

9. Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Market Capitalization: $101.31 Billion

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is an American company that operates an online marketplace that connects people who want to rent out their property with people who are looking for accommodations. As one of the biggest internet companies in the US, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) has a market capitalization of $101.31 Billion as of April 4, 2024.

8. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Market Capitalization: $120.34 Billion

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), one of the largest travel companies in the world, ranks 8th on our list of the biggest internet companies in the US. It is a leading provider of online travel and related services. The company’s portfolio of brands includes Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK and OpenTable. As of April 4, 2024, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion.

7. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Market Capitalization: $155.29 Billion

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is an American software company. It operates a cloud computing platform to help businesses manage digital and automated workflows for enterprise operations. ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion as of April 4, 2024.

6. Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Market Capitalization: $155.94 Billion

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER), or simply Uber, is an American multinational ride-sharing company. It owns and operates one of the largest online mobility platforms in the world. While it is primarily known for providing ride-hailing services, the company also provides food delivery, courier services, and freight transport. As of April 4, 2024, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) has a market capitalization of $155.94 billion. It ranks 6th on our list of the top 25 biggest internet companies in the US.

