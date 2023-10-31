In this article, we will take a look at the top 25 online shopping sites in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to Top 5 Online Shopping Sites in the World.

Online shopping is becoming more common with every passing day. According to a report by Research and Markets, the global e-commerce market was valued at $16.6 trillion in 2022. The global e-commerce market is expected to grow to $70.9 trillion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.38%. According to the report, rapid urbanization and globalization have significantly fueled the popularity of online shopping sites. You can check out some of the most profitable products to sell online.

The Post-Pandemic Shopping Experience at a Glance

To shed light on the post-pandemic shopping experience, Harvard Business Review published a comprehensive report on August 1, 2023. The survey extracts important insights from 314 marketing leaders in the United States. According to the survey, nearly 61% of companies have reported an increase in the channels they previously used to reach customers. Having more channels, physical or digital, allows companies to interact with their customers in more than one way. Additionally, 45% of companies use social channels to sell their products and services, and 24% have integrated direct-to-customer channels. The primary reason for the shift is that direct-to-consumer channels allow companies to acquire important insights directly from the consumer, minimizing room for error or bias.

6.7% of companies have completely transformed into digital companies. While global trends favor online shopping, brick-and-mortar shops provide companies with important cues about consumer behavior. Product-based companies, especially, show little willingness to shift online completely. As the report suggests, companies must strike a balance between directing their efforts in building online and physical stores.

Notable Names in the Online Shopping Market

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY), and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are among the leading online shopping sites in the world. You can also check out some of the best online shopping websites in USA.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the leading technology companies, constantly working to enhance customer experience. On August 16, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported that Pinterest, BuzzFeed, and other apps can now display Amazon sponsored product ads. Such will make it easier for customers to find relevant products and purchase them directly through Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) website. These ads automatically appear on user's feeds when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) thinks a customer will likely be interested in a product.

Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMZN) commitment to offering unique solutions to consumers explains its strong financial results. On October 26, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings per share of $0.94, outperforming EPS estimates by $0.34. The company also reported revenue worth $143.08 billion, beating market consensus by $1.2 billion.

EBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) is one of the go-to options for online shoppers. On September 27, eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) published a seller update for fall 2023. The report enlisted all the new features aimed at enhancing the selling experience on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Some of the notable features include social pages for sellers, bulk offer capabilities via the eBay app, and AI-powered listing tools. These new tools will make sellers more efficient and reach more customers.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a multinational retail company in the United States. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is a prime example of a company improving the customer experience for online and physical customers simultaneously. On October 30, Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) reported re-launching 117 remodeled stores across the United States. The newly modified 117 stores will now be able to offer a unique and modern experience to customers. The company has placed digital touchpoints across the stores to offer information on products and services consumers are interested in. Moreover, the stores have activated corners with a superb display of items. Consumers can interact with these items and see if the product fits well into their lives.

Wall Street is positive on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). On October 25, Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth maintained a Buy rating on Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) and raised his price target from $182 to $196. Over the past 3 months, 26 Wall Street analysts have recommended to Buy the stock. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has an average price target of $179.82 and a high forecast of $210.

Online shopping has altered the shopping experience for business owners and shoppers indefinitely. With that, let's take a look at the 25 best online shopping sites in the world.

Our Methodology

Our methodology for identifying the top 25 online shopping sites in the world employed a consensus approach. We consulted 3 reports, including IdeasPlusBusiness, Influencer Marketing Hub, and LaunchSpace. This thorough process was a pivotal step in curating our initial pool of 50 online shopping sites. We determined the top 25 names through an assessment based on the global search volume as of October 31, 2023. Data for the global search volume was sourced from Semrush and is updated every month. The list is in ascending order of websites' monthly global search volumes, as of October 31, 2023.

25. Victoria's Secret

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 3.2 Million

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is a leading retail company involved in the sale of lingerie, clothing, and beauty products. Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is based in the United States and has retail stores in almost 70 countries. Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) has a global search volume of 3.2 million, as of October 31, 2023.

24. Barnes and Noble

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 4.2 Million

Barnes and Noble is an online bookstore, with a global search volume of 4.2 million. Based in the United States, the company has over 590 retail stores.

23. Groupon

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 4.3 Million

According to our methodology, Groupon is one of the best online shopping sites in the world. The American e-commerce marketplace operates in 13 countries. The online marketplace provides coupons, cashback purchases, and group deals to users.

22. Bed Bath & Beyond

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 4.7 Million

Bed Bath & Beyond ranks among the best online shopping sites in the world with a global search volume of 4.7 million. Bed Bath & Beyond specializes in the sale of housewares, furniture, and specialty items.

21. Wayfair

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 5.3 Million

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is an online store for furniture, decor, and bedroom products. With a search volume of 5.3 million, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) ranks among the best online shopping sites in the world. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has 18 fulfillment and 38 delivery centers across the United States, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

20. Kohls

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 6.3 Million

According to our methodology, Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is one of the best online shopping sites in the world. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is a departmental store chain based in the United States. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has a global search volume of 6.3 million as of October 31, 2023.

19. Alibaba

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 6.6 Million

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is a multinational technology company based in China. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) specializes in e-commerce, retail, and tech solutions. Alibaba Group Holding Limited's (NYSE:BABA) online store is available in over 190 countries.

18. Best Buy

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 7 Million

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is among the best online shopping sites in the world. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) is a consumer electronics retail company based in the United States. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) operates in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

17. Asos

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 9.1 Million

ASOS Plc (OTC:ASOMY) is a leading online fashion and cosmetic retailer based in the United Kingdom. ASOS Plc (OTC:ASOMY) sells over 850 brands on its website. ASOS Plc (OTC:ASOMY) has a global search volume of 9.1 million as of October 31, 2023.

16. Macy's

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 9.6 Million

Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) is a leading department store chain based in the United States. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) sells products in a wide range of categories including clothing, accessories, and beauty products to name a few. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has a global search volume of 9.6 billion as of October 31, 2023.

15. Sephora

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 10.9 Million

According to our methodology, Sephora is one of the best online shopping sites in the world, with a global search volume of 10.9 million as of October 31, 2023. Sephora is a French online retail company and is a major provider of care and beauty products, hosting over 340 brands.

14. Adidas

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 16.4 Million

According to our methodology, adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) is one of the best online shopping sites in the world. Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) is a leading athletic products company based in Germany. Adidas AG (OTC:ADDYY) extends its e-commerce platforms in 65 countries.

13. Zalando

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 19.6 Million

Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY) is an online retail company based in Germany. Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY) was founded in 2007 and currently operates in 25 European markets. Zalando SE (OTC:ZLNDY) sells products in the categories of fashion, shoes, and beauty.

12. H&M

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 22.6 Million

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OCT:HNNMY) is a leading clothing and footwear company based in Sweden. With a global search volume of 22.6 million, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OCT:HNNMY) ranks among the best online shopping websites. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OCT:HNNMY) offers online shopping in 60 markets.

11. Target

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 23 Million

With a global search volume of 23 million, Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) ranks as one of the best online shopping sites in the world. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has a global search volume of 23 million as of October 31, 2023, and operates over 1,900 stores worldwide. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) sells a variety of products including food, clothing, and electronics to name a few.

10. Costco

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 24.9 Million

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) ranks as one of the top online shopping sites in the world. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is a retail company based in the United States. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has 861 stores worldwide.

9. Etsy

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 25.1 Million

According to our methodology, Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is one of the best online shopping sites in the world. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) is based in the United States and has active sellers from 234 countries across the world. Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a global search volume of 25.1 million as of October 31, 2023.

8. Nike

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 26.4 Million

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is one of the leading online shopping sites in the world. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) sells athletic footwear and apparel in over 170 countries. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has a global search volume of 26.3 million as of October 31, 2023.

7. AliExpress

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 33.1 Million

AliExpress is an online retail company based in China. The company was founded in 2010 and is now available in more than 220 countries. The online platform is among the best online shopping sites in the world.

6. Home Depot

Global Search Volume as of October 31, 2023: 37.8 Million

According to our methodology, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is one of the best online shopping sites in the world. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), is an American multinational, selling tools, construction products, appliances, and services related to home improvement. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) operates over 2,300 stores across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

