U.S. markets open in 5 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,042.75
    +9.75 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,264.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,893.50
    +30.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.80
    +7.40 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    +0.71 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.10
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.32
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0428
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.59
    -0.70 (-3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.6570
    +0.0670 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,436.50
    -128.54 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    383.37
    +0.79 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.01
    +5.41 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.03
    -100.06 (-0.35%)
     

Top 250 Ranking of French Software Companies Places Quadient Fifth in ‘Horizontal Publishers’ Category

QUADIENT
·2 min read
QUADIENT
QUADIENT

Top 250 Ranking of French Software Companies Places Quadient Fifth in Horizontal PublishersCategory

  • Quadient ranked 15th overall of 250 French software vendors

Paris, November 25, 2022

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced it has been ranked fifth in the EY and Numeum 2022 Top 250 list of French software companies in the Horizontal Publishers (cross-industry) category, as well as fifteenth in the overall ranking.

We are glad to maintain our fifth place in the Top 250 Horizontal Publishers ranking by EY and Numeum. This is a great source of pride for the company and its employees,” said Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient. “We remain dedicated to bringing to market a comprehensive cloud-based Intelligent Communications Automation platform that, leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence, enables our customers to simplify their financial processes, manage their customer communications and deliver a premium customer experience. We have successfully transitioned to the cloud as part of our Back to Growth strategic plan, with most of our customers now using our SaaS solutions, positioning Quadient as a major player in the software industry.”

For the 12th year in a row, consulting firm EY and software professional organization Numeum ranked French technology companies based on their software revenue, with 294 companies participating this year. In the aftermath of the global pandemic, the sector experienced growth in 2021, with a 10.2% increase in turnover, as well as a 3% increase for software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue, which now makes up 45% of turnover.

Quadient continues to grow its software business, with sales of €201 million in 2021 and €108 million in the first half of 2022, supported by a solid 17% organic increase in subscription-related revenue. Quadient has more than 12,000 software customers worldwide, 78% of which rely on the company’s SaaS solutions.

Quadient’s positioning as a major technology player has been recognized by leading industry analysts. Last month, Quadient's Accounts Receivable Automation cloud-software solution was recognized as a Technology Leader by Quadrant Knowledge's SPARK Matrix study. Quadient software customers include medium-sized to international enterprises, such as French companies Recocash and Michelin. Additionally, Quadient collaborates with leading technology partners, such as Capgemeni, Infosys, Canon and Cognizant.

About Quadient®
Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of cust²omers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the SBF 120®, CAC® Mid 60 and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.
For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Contacts  
Joe Scolaro, Quadient          

 



Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore 

Global Press Relations Manager

  

Director of Media & Communications

+1 203-301-3673

  

+1-630-964-8500

j.scolaro@quadient.com

  

sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • The past five years for ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) investors has not been profitable

    Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish...

  • NTPM Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:NTPM) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 72% Above Its Share Price

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of NTPM Holdings Berhad ( KLSE:NTPM ) by estimating...

  • Asian shares mixed as investors eye Tokyo inflation data

    Asian shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong, but rose in Sydney and Shanghai. Investors have their eyes on China's lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, as the direction China takes will have great impact on the rest of Asia.

  • Binance Allocates Another $1B for Its Crypto Recovery Fund

    Other prominent crypto players, including Aptos Labs and Jump Crypto, have also joined Binance's initiative.

  • Elon Musk Called 'Unapproachable Tyrant' in Tesla Employee Survey

    The 2018 survey was referenced in a shareholder lawsuit alleging the Tesla CEO's $50 million pay package is overpriced.

  • Markets: Bitcoin little changed, Ether rises ahead of ‘Shanghai’ upgrade, XRP climbs

    Bitcoin traded little changed Friday morning in Asia, while Ether rose amid a mixed performance by the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

  • Google looks to shed 10,000 ‘poor performing’ workers: report

    Google has avoided the bloodletting of much of its Big Tech brethren, but a slumping ad market and macroeconomic conditions give it no other choice but to tighten its belt.

  • Whitehall bans Chinese cameras that caught Matt Hancock affair

    Government departments have been banned from installing Chinese CCTV equipment at “sensitive sites” due to national security concerns.

  • Google is toughening its performance reviews to identify 10,000 low performers. Employees fear layoffs are next

    Google's performance review restructuring comes as the tech industry has suffered massive widespread layoffs. Googlers are worried.

  • Warren Buffett Has Held This Stock for Over 34 Years — Why He Will Never Sell

    Warren Buffett — the Oracle of Omaha — is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of all time. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) has returned tens of thousands of percent over the years and consistently outperforms the market. Buffett purchased the company for just $8.3 million in 1965, and it’s now valued at nearly $700 billion, roughly a 10 million percent return. But one of Buffett’s top all-time picks and longest-held positions is one you might not expect. Berkshire Hathaway fir

  • 12 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will look at the 12 best robotics stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to explore more robotics stocks popular among hedge funds, you can also read 5 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy. The robotics sector is closely connected with numerous other sectors like agriculture, aviation, construction, defense, […]

  • California Governor Accused of Playing Politics on Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Refiner PBF Energy Inc. has rejected a request from California energy regulators to testify at a hearing next week on gasoline price spikes, citing Governor Gavin Newsom’s “politicization of this issue” and failure to heed a year of warnings about the state’s fuel supply. Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai OutbreakA

  • Former PlayStation Hacker in a Race Against Time to Fix Twitter

    With Twitter's workforce now less than a third of what it was when Elon Musk took control, those who stayed are facing incredible pressure to evolve and keep many features running. While most are left having to adapt old roles to Musk's bumpy vision for the platform, a few unlikely sources jumped in to help steer it where they want to go. One such person is George Hotz -- a software engineer and hacker best known for becoming the first person to unlock the iPhone at age 17 in 2007 and later jailbreaking restrictions on PlayStation 3.

  • Coupa Software (COUP) Soars 28.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

    Coupa Software (COUP) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • Tesla to recall about 80,000 cars in China, regulator says

    The recall involves 67,698 imported Model S and Model X cars, which have "software problems" that may lead to battery malfunction, ,736 imported Model 3 cars and 10,127 of such vehicles made in China

  • Twitter job cuts a concern as new EU rules kick in, EU justice head says

    Twitter's decision to shut down its Brussels office and the laying off of thousands of employees are drawing concerns on whether the company can comply with new tough European Union rules against illegal online content, EU justice chief Didier Reynders said on Thursday. Reynders, who met with Twitter representatives at the social media platform's European headquarters in Dublin, sought clarifications from the company, a European Commission official told Reuters. The new rules known as the Digital Services Act, which will apply from February 2024, require online platforms to do more to police the internet for illegal content or risk fines as much as 6% of their annual global turnover.

  • Intel amends CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards package

    Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) said in a filing this week it would alter the CEO Pat Gelsinger's stock awards, changing the metrics for him to earn stock awards. The changes "increase the stock price performance hurdles for certain awards" and "provide even greater alignment with stockholders by lengthening the period during which stock price performance hurdles must be maintained." According to Intel's SEC filing Tuesday, Gelsinger's amended compensation raises the threshold for Gelsinger's performance-based awards.

  • As Job Cuts Roil Silicon Valley, Workers Confront Post-Boom Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- When Ryan Stevens joined Meta Platforms Inc. as a product operations manager for WhatsApp in August of 2021, he was enticed by the opportunity to help shape a messaging app used daily by 2 billion people.Most Read from BloombergBinance’s Zhao Flags Possible $1 Billion for Distressed AssetsMalaysia PM Anwar Plans Confidence Vote to Prove to Rival He Commands a MajorityElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsChina Covid Cases Jump to Record High, Topping Shanghai

  • Oil up as markets weigh China demand concerns, Russia price cap uncertainty

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose in Asia on Friday, despite thin market liquidity, after a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures went up by 57 cents, or 0.73%, from Wednesday's close to $78.51 a barrel. Thin liquidity, concerns around China demand and the backdrop of assessing how severe the recession could be are the key price drivers so far, said Virendra Chauhan, head APAC analyst at Energy Aspects.

  • Vanguard Ranks Last for Digital Satisfaction; JP Morgan First

    Clients, even those who work with a financial advisor, are more likely to report higher overall satisfaction when they have positive experiences using their wealth manager’s mobile app, according to J.D. Power.