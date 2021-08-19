U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,404.10
    +3.83 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,884.18
    -76.51 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,538.18
    +12.26 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,132.87
    -25.91 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.13
    -1.33 (-2.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.10
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0042 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2420
    -0.0310 (-2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    -0.0108 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7820
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,659.20
    +1,816.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.53
    +67.48 (+6.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,058.86
    -110.46 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,281.17
    -304.74 (-1.10%)
     

Top 3 Reasons You Should Not Put 20% Down On Your First Home Purchase - From Brandon Hutcheson Of Legacy Mutual Mortgage

·5 min read

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / Everyone who has embarked on the home buying journey knows the well-known adage that they need to have 20% of the home's purchase price to put as a down payment. Brandon Hutcheson, Mortgage Consultant and Branch Manager for Legacy Mutual Mortgage, has been working in the mortgage industry for two decades, navigating through ups and downs in the market, recessions, and global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic. Hutcheson explains that the 20% down payment school of thought stems from when the mortgage industry started gaining steam, and banks wanted buyers to have a stake in the game. As the market and process have changed, that 20% is no longer always the way to go. Hutcheson shares with us his take on the top 3 reasons why you should not put down 20% on your first home purchase.

1. Get your financial house in order first.

20% down on a home is not always the best path to take as those funds can go to a better purpose to meet overall financial goals, namely paying off bad debts. Mortgages are considered good debt because it is an appreciating asset and they can also have tax deductions in certain situations. Even cars, though necessary, are bad debts as they depreciate over time. Paying off credit card debts, student loans, auto loans, are all ways that money can better benefit a person in the long run, instead of being used as a down payment. Other important financial goals, including having an emergency fund and contributing to a 401k or a retirement fund, can have a more positive impact on your financial well-being both short and long term

2. Time constraints and home appreciation.

Second, not putting 20% down on a first-time home purchase is beneficial because homes are appreciating faster than it takes for people to save up 20%. When they do come to the table with that 20%, the home they wanted is now selling for a higher price, and they still do not have enough. "It might take you two years to save up 20%, and in that time you could lose out on 10, 15, maybe 20% appreciation depending on your market as the home has rapidly increased in value." Markets across the country are rapidly appreciating, many at over 10% a year. Waiting to buy until you have the 20% down means you have lost out on the financial growth in appreciation of the home, and you have no way to recoup those losses. Going in with a smaller down payment to get in the market as soon as possible often yields better financial benefits down the line. "I tell first-time buyers all the time, you are better off getting in the game now, take advantage of the property appreciation, pay the mortgage for a few years, then sell it and now you have far more money for your next home purchase."

3. Why spend more money if you do not have to?

There is simply not really a need anymore to put 20% down in order to get approved for a home mortgage. The path to homeownership is no longer so straight and narrow. House prices have nearly tripled in the last 20 years according to Zillow, so the old rules about down payments and mortgages have to change with the changing market. There are a growing number of first-time homebuyer assistance programs, low, and zero-down loans, and even options that allow for a person to not have the huge cost of primary mortgage insurance, even if they do not have the 20% down. In fact, data from the National Association of Realtors recent Realtors Confidence Index shows that 74% of first-time homebuyers did not put down 20%.

Hutcheson works with his clients on the concept of "getting their financial house in order". He sees that there is an overall lack of financial literacy in the country and education system, and wants to break that cycle for people. "I love helping people get in a better position financially, show them how their home can be their largest asset. For me, this is about just helping people. We do a deep dive into their situation, and then work to get them the right mortgage for their unique situation. We look at other debts, have they saved for retirement, it's a more holistic, bigger picture approach."

Hutcheson is over 95% referral-based, working with generations of families to serve all their mortgage needs. He leads a team of highly qualified, dedicated professionals, allowing him to give every client award-winning, personalized service. Hutcheson is licensed in 22 states and helps people all over the country reach their dream of homeownership. He explains that he "fell into" the mortgage business about 20 years ago, and found a passion in it, using his skills and experience as a vehicle to help people better their lives.

Take the first step by connecting with Hutcheson and his team through his website and learn more about why 20% down the way is no longer always the path to take when it comes to new home purchases.

Rates, fees and programs are subject to change without notice- not all applicants will qualify. All opinions expressed on all written materials are Brandon Hutcheson's and do not reflect the opinion of Legacy Mutual Mortgage. Individual NMLS#470489 Company NMLS# 278675.

CONTACT:
Company Name: The Hutcheson Team- Legacy Mutual Mortgage
Contact Person: Brandon Hutcheson
Address: 730 Cool Springs Blvd Ste 110, Franklin Tn 37067
Phone Number: 615.866.9468
Website Link: https://www.loansbybrandon.com/

SOURCE: The Hutcheson Team- Legacy Mutual Mortgage



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660596/Top-3-Reasons-You-Should-Not-Put-20-Down-On-Your-First-Home-Purchase--From-Brandon-Hutcheson-Of-Legacy-Mutual-Mortgage

Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Thursday, under pressure amid a sell-off of luxury goods makers on concerns that China may take new actions to limit personal income and redistribute wealth. As of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 4.2% from Wednesday's closing price. Hermès International, LVMH Moët Hennessy, Gucci owner Kering, and Ferrari were among the big luxury names trading sharply lower on Thursday, after China's government signaled that a crackdown on income inequality is coming.

  • Is There Danger Ahead for These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

    Will history repeat itself?

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is one of the most successful investors in […]

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood says stock market ‘couldn’t be further away from a bubble.’ Here’s why.

    Star investor Cathie Wood, who runs a suite of popular ETFs in Ark Investment Management, says that there's no reason to fear that the market is becoming too bubblicious.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) stock are down 2.1% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT on a day of mixed news for the cruise line company. The good news for Carnival today is that investment bank HSBC has just raised its price target on the stock to $18.30 -- a 24% hike from its old target, according to TheFly.com. Part 1 is, of course, that Carnival Corporation stock already costs $22 a share.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Why Pinterest Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors have been selling off the social media company's stock since its earnings report last month.

  • He Built an $8.9 Billion Fortune. Then the Controversies Began.

    (Bloomberg) -- Bom Kim amassed a fortune at Coupang Inc., the Amazon of South Korea, that reached as much as $8.9 billion, and became the poster child of a new kind of wealth generation in the country: self-made riches from the technology world instead of the dynastic hoards of decades-old conglomerates.Much was made about how the new breed of titans was different, more willing to give back to society and more considerate of employees. Coupang, for example, promised staff and frontline workers a

  • Cathie Wood draws criticism on ARK ETF performance

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss the criticism surrounding Cathie Wood as notable names such as Michael Burry have bet against ARK Innovation ETF and Wood’s response to critics on the actions she has chosen to take.

  • Macy’s reinstates dividend, Kohl’s raises 2021 outlook, Amazon reportedly plans to open department stores

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;dive into some of Thursday’s early market movers, which include: Macy’s reinstating dividends and buybacks after blowing away earnings estimates, Kohl’s boosting its 2021 outlook as the company continues to rebound with a 30% bump in its Q2 sales, and Amazon moving forward with plans to open department stores to push its own-branded goods.

  • Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Uber or Lyft

    Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) both went public in the spring of 2019 to a great deal of hype. Uber is up a measly 3%, while Lyft is actually down 31%, significantly lagging the broader S&P 500's return during that time. Admittedly, their stock prices have fared better over the past 12 months as the economy has slowly reopened, but there's still plenty to dislike about Uber's and Lyft's business models.

  • 3 Shockingly Cheap Dividend Stocks

    Values can be hard to find on the stock market, especially after the rally we've had since early 2020. Procter & Gamble was a strong business before the pandemic struck, and it has only boosted its value since then.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to Michael Burry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Michael Burry. Michael Burry, the chief of California-based Scion Asset Management, manages more than $2 billion in assets […]

  • 11 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 11 biotech stocks popular on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Biotech Stocks Popular On Reddit. Biotechnology is one of the fields in which Reddit investors take active interest amid an explosive growth potential of the biotech industry. According […]

  • Fastly Stock Is Near $40 Again: Time to Buy?

    Shares of the tech company have crumbled this year. Is it time for opportunistic investors to pounce?

  • Canadian dollar slides for 4th day as risk aversion ramps up

    The Canadian dollar on Thursday fell to a nearly one-month low against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart, as concern about rising global coronavirus cases and potential cutting of stimulus by the Federal Reserve weighed on investor sentiment. "The fragile commodities and risk backdrop" is likely to continue to weigh on the loonie in the near term, strategists at Scotiabank, including Shaun Osborne, said in a note. Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last month showed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year."

  • Why Shares of DLocal Limited Are Skyrocketing Today

    Management reported strong second-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, and shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO), an online-payments services provider that focuses on emerging markets, are soaring today.

  • Wall Street Thinks You Can't Lose With This Healthcare Stock

    Although shares of the virtual care provider are down 52% from the pandemic-driven peak, all 25 analysts have a price target higher than where shares currently trade. That bodes well as Teladoc engages new health systems, insurers, and employers.