Top 30 Countries With The Most Immigrants

In this article, we will find which countries take in the most immigrants and discuss the impact of such high immigration rates on the host countries.

United States, Germany, and Saudi Arabia are the top countries with the most immigrants, housing millions of foreign-born people, both legally authorized and unauthorized. On the Middle Eastern side, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are amongst the nations with the highest immigrant populations, who come here predominantly for labor. If we talk about the distribution of immigrants, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Report 2022 states that 67% of migrant workers are in high-income countries (around 113.9 million people), 29% in middle-income countries, and 3.6% in low-income host countries.

While legal immigrants go through extensive authorization processes to settle in a new country and pay hefty amounts for that, unauthorized immigration continues to be a contentious issue in countries receiving the most immigrants. The US struggles with this issue significantly, with an estimated 11 million unauthorized immigrants, per recent estimates. Likewise, the European Union faces challenges, with irregular arrivals peaking during the 2015 Syrian refugee and migration crisis when over a million migrants crossed into Europe. The handling of the situation spotlighted divisions within the EU. Some member states, like Germany and Sweden, initially welcomed large numbers of refugees, while others, such as Hungary and Poland, strongly resisted mandatory quotas for refugee resettlement.

Unrest Caused By Immigrants

Illegal immigration is a pressing issue in immigrant-friendly countries like the United States, Germany, and the UK as it impacts their economic and welfare systems. The Pew Research Center reported that in 2017, the US had 10.5 million unauthorized immigrants, making up 23.7% of the entire immigrant population at that time, and the number reached 11 million as per recent estimates. Most unauthorized immigrants are from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and India.

While immigration, in itself, can bring benefits, such as a diverse workforce and more skilled people, unregulated and illegal entries are draining for host countries. For instance, about 17% of the US labor force consisted of immigrants in 2020, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. Likewise, in 2018, 32% of immigrant adults in the US had a bachelor's degree or higher, close to 33% of US-born adults with bachelor's degrees. Also, illegal immigrants contribute to the economy through consumption and by paying some form of taxes.

On the other hand, immigrants also disproportionately use public resources such as healthcare and education, often without contributing a proportionate share in taxes. This imbalance can strain public finances and compromise services for legal residents. The labor market in countries with the most immigrants is another area of concern, as illegal immigrants often work in low-skilled jobs, sometimes suppressing wages in those sectors.

According to the Public Policy Institute Of California, non-native workers' wages are 12% lower than American-born workers, which explains how immigrants can change wage distribution. Notably, un-skilled immigrants, and sometimes illegal non-natives, also fill labor shortages in industries like agriculture and hospitality. Yet, the fact that many are exploited due to their illegal status – with lower wages, longer hours, and poor working conditions – presents a serious humanitarian and economic concern.

The welfare system is also affected by immigration as, in some cases, illegal immigrants can indirectly access welfare benefits through their US-born children. An old study by the Center For Immigration Studies revealed that 63% of non-citizen households received some form of welfare benefits, compared to 33% of native households. If we talk about numbers, immigrants spent 11.1% (or $294 billion) in all means-tested welfare and entitlement benefits in 2020. Although non-documented non-natives cannot generally access welfare benefits, this aspect eventually leads to debates about the fairness of these practices and the sustainability of the welfare system.

Companies Integrating Foreign-Born People

A growing number of companies in developed countries with the most immigrants are integrating foreign-born people into their workforce, recognizing the talent and diverse perspectives they bring.

In the US, where immigrants account for around 17% of the labor force as of 2020, technology firms like Google and Microsoft stand out for their comprehensive efforts. These companies often sponsor H-1B visas for highly-skilled foreign workers, actively recruit international students, and provide support with legal, relocation, and cultural adaptation processes. Similarly, in the UK, companies are keen to tap into the skills of immigrants. For instance, the National Health Service (NHS), the UK's largest employer, relies heavily on international workers, that comprise nearly 16.5% of its workforce as of 2020.

Moreover, settling in a new country takes time, and during that, resources like commute, housing, and healthcare determine how comfortable their transition is. In this aspect, companies like Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) are important. For immigrants without immediate access to personal transportation, the ride-sharing feature offered by Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) ensures affordable and convenient transportation. Also, as Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) offer flexible employment opportunities, they can help less-educated and non-skilled immigrants make a living in a new country.

Let's now move towards leading nations for immigrants.

Top 30 Countries With The Most Immigrants

Our Methodology

We ranked countries with the most immigrants according to the number of foreign-born people they are currently housing. Our primary source to find immigrant-dense countries was the Migration Data Portal, where we selected the International Migrant Stock Total indicator to find the top countries with the largest immigrant populations. Other sources for this study were the International Organization For Migration Report 2022, The World Bank's Migrants, Refugees, and Societies Report, and the Knomad Database.

Note: The distinction between unauthorized and authorized immigrants is unclear, and the authorities present limited data on them. Therefore, we have selected the top 30 countries with the largest immigrant populations based on their number of foreign-born people, whether permanent residents, unauthorized residents, or refugees.

According to our findings, here are the nations with the greatest number of immigrants:

30. Qatar

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.2 million

Qatar has one of the world's highest percentages of foreign-born residents, with expatriates comprising around 77.3% of the total population. But as the country's population is small, the number of foreign-born people is a mere 2.2 million. Notably, the nation heavily relies on migrant labor driven by its booming economy, especially in the construction and service sectors. Despite the economic dependence, ongoing concerns about labor rights and the kafala sponsorship system exist.

29. Argentina

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.3 million

Argentina's immigrant population has its roots primarily in Europe, mainly Italy and Spain. In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Argentina was one of the countries with the highest number of European immigrants, second only to the United States. In recent years, there has been a noticeable influx of immigrants from neighboring Latin American countries, notably Paraguay, Bolivia, and Peru.

28. Netherlands

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.4 million

The Netherlands has had strong migratory ties with its former colonies, including Indonesia, Suriname, and the Dutch Caribbean islands. The country has also seen an influx of labor migrants from Turkey and Morocco since the 1960s. More recently, the country has experienced an increase in asylum seekers from conflict-ridden areas like Syria and Eritrea.

27. Oman

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.42 million

Oman's economic development after the oil boom in the 1970s led to a surge in its foreign-born population, who mostly live here are temporary workers. The majority of expatriates in Oman are from South Asian countries, primarily India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. There is also a sizeable community of Western expatriates in managerial and technical roles.

26. Switzerland

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.5 million

Due to bilateral agreements facilitating movement, Switzerland's foreign-born population is mostly from EU and EFTA countries. Italians, Germans, and Portuguese constitute some of the largest foreign communities, giving the Swiss land a place amongst countries with the most immigrants.

25. Singapore

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.5 million

Singapore's immigration landscape is linked to its formation and growth. The country has three predominant ethnic groups—Chinese, Malay, and Indian. Its rapid economic development has also attracted professionals and laborers from all over the world. The Foreign Manpower Management Division in Singapore oversees the influx of foreign workers to ensure that sectors like construction, domestic services, and healthcare are adequately staffed.

24. Ivory Coast

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.6 million

The Ivory Coast is a magnet for migrant workers in West Africa, owing to its comparatively robust economy. Immigrants mostly enter the country from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Guinea and come in search of work, especially within the agriculture sector.

23. Japan

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.8 million

Japan has recently become more accepting of immigrants (or temporary workers) from China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, due to labor shortages and an aging population. In 2019, Japan implemented a new visa system to allow more foreign workers into the country. This was in response to the severe labor shortages in agriculture, nursing, construction, and hospitality.

22. Iran

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.81 million

Iran is not a usual name that pops up among countries with the most immigrants. Still, the country's current foreign-born population of 2.81 million says otherwise. Iran hosts one of the world's largest refugee populations, primarily consisting of Afghans fleeing instability and conflict in their homeland. These Afghan immigrants, alongside a smaller number of Iraqis, often find employment in unskilled labor sectors.

21. South Africa

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 2.9 million

South Africa attracts foreign-born individuals from neighboring Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and other countries, many seeking employment and better living conditions. Notably, xenophobic tensions have occasionally surfaced in the country that, result in social and political challenges. Also, South Africa's tertiary institutions, such as the University of Cape Town and the University of the Witwatersrand, are renowned in the region. Students from neighboring countries often immigrate for higher education.

20. Kuwait

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 3.1 million

Kuwait's 72.8% population is foreign-born, which makes 3.1 million people as of current. Like other Gulf countries, Kuwait relies heavily on foreign labor, particularly from Asian and Arab nations, to support its robust oil economy. Most of these immigrants are temporary workers and must have a renewed visa to stay in the country.

19. Pakistan

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 3.3 million

Pakistan doesn't have many foreign-born residents, as it's primarily a country of emigration rather than immigration. That said, it has hosted a significant number of Afghan refugees over the decades due to conflicts in neighboring Afghanistan. Pakistan's political conflict and severe economic downfall have pushed its people into a loop of uncertainty. But regardless of this, 3.3 million people in the country are foreign-born.

18. Jordan

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 3.5 million

Jordan has a long history of welcoming refugees and migrants, especially from Palestine, Iraq, and, more recently, Syria. Consequently, nearly 3.5 million people in the country are foreign-born. The nation has demonstrated commendable hospitality in hosting refugees but often faces economic and infrastructural pressures which impact locals and newcomers alike.

17. Malaysia

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 3.56 million

Malaysia is both a destination and a transit country for migrants. It houses 3.56 million foreign-born residents, mostly from Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Foreign workers in Malaysia support agriculture, construction, and domestic service industries.

16. Thailand

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 3.6 million

Thailand, although a tourist hotspot, is also a destination for immigrants and temporary settlers. As of recent data, less than 5% of the population is foreign-born, which makes up 3.6 million people. Most of these are migrant workers from neighboring countries like Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. While the country welcomes expatriates and retirees, there are strict visa regulations, so permanent residency is challenging.

15. Kazakhstan

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 3.7 million

Kazakhstan also contributes to migration patterns due to its historical position between Europe and Asia. Roughly 3.7 million people are born in another country from neighboring countries. The nation has put forth efforts to attract ethnic Kazakhs living abroad to return. While they have frameworks to support returnees, accepting other immigrant groups is limited.

14. India

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 4.9 million

India has one of the highest emigration rates to the US, Canada, and the UK. But the country also houses 4.9 million foreign-born people, mostly refugees, students, or workers. India has traditionally not been a significant destination for immigration due to its dense population and economic challenges.

13. Ukraine

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 5 million

Ukraine's position in Eastern Europe resulted in a mix of cultures and peoples. Currently, the foreign-born population is below 5 million, as the country does not actively seek immigrants. Notably, Ukrainian people have generally been accepting of immigrants, especially of those who share linguistic or cultural ties.

12. Turkey

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 6.1 million

Turkey's strategic location between Europe and Asia makes it a crossroads for many. Around 6.1 million of its population is foreign-born, with a notable influx of Syrian refugees in the past decade. Turkey has showcased a mixed response to immigrants because while there's significant acceptance and integration of some communities, others face challenges stemming from political, social, or economic reasons.

11. Italy

Number Of Residents Born In Another Country: 6.4 million

Italy has seen big waves of immigration, which have made its foreign-born population estimated at over 6.4 million. Interestingly, the country transitioned from being a major source of emigrants to a receiving country. Also, Italy has faced assimilation challenges, resulting in mixed public sentiment even when the immigrants have rejuvenated an aging workforce.

