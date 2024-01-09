Top 5 most expensive Vanderburgh County home sales in June featured a $1.35 million listing

EVANSVILLE – Vanderburgh County's most expensive home sales in June 2023 included several properties close to the West Side, Lincoln Avenue and McCutchanville.

A total of 355 homes were sold in June, an increase from the previous month's 338. The biggest sale came in at $1,350,000, a drop from May's top seller, which brought in $1.7 million.

Here's a look at the five most expensive home sales that month, according to the Vanderburgh County Assessor's Office.

11301 Brown Oak Court, $1.35 million

A home at 11391 Brown Oak Court was the most expensive Vanderburgh County home sold in June 2023.

Sitting on two acres of land, this home offers 13,000 square feet of living space, sitting on one of the highest points in Vanderburgh County.

The main level has an open floor plan with a wet bar off the living room, a fireplace mantel and chef's kitchen. The owner's suite features an adjoining office and sitting room, and spa-like bathroom. This floor also features a second large bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Walking up the grand staircase, there are three large bathrooms with ensuites, a bonus room, a study, and a media room with a wet bar. The 4,500-square-foot, finished basement features storage rooms, a full bath and a kitchenette. There's also a four-car garage with a workroom, outdoor pool and views of Oak Meadow Golf Course.

31 Johnson Place, $825,000

This home at 31 Johnson Place is among the top selling homes in Vanderburgh County in June 2023.

This ranch home off Lincoln Avenue offers large-home living in the middle of the city.

The main level features an updated kitchen, living room, and three main-floor bedrooms with ensuites. Access from the kitchen leads to a finished, full basement with two rooms.

Outside, there's a covered porch, patio, landscaped yard and two-car finished garage with shelving for storage.

6518 Big Cynthiana Road, $774,900

This home at 6518 Big Cynthiana Road was among Vanderburgh County's most expensive homes sold in June.

This home on the West Side offers a peaceful getaway on almost 12 acres of land between two lakes.

The main level opens to the foyer, leading to living room with a fireplace and a formal dining room. The family room has a fireplace, and there's a breakfast area, remodeled chef's kitchen and covered patios that overlook one of the lakes with a dock. The owner's suite features a master bedroom with a private bath. This floor also hosts another bedroom with a private bath.

The lower level features a family room, a large study, a bedroom with a bath, and a laundry/utility area. The outside area hosts a heated in-ground pool with a lounging deck, a sun deck, a covered patio with an outdoor kitchen, a four-car heated garage and a large pole barn.

2320 Mount Auburn Road, $615,000

2230 Mount Auburn Road was among the top selling homes in Vanderburgh County in June.

This West Side home features a renovated and restored 1940s Craftsman design on almost an acre of land.

The main level features a spacious living room with built-in bookcases, large windows and a fireplace with a small sunroom. Next to the sunroom is the formal dining room and large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The main bedroom suite has an entertainment center, sunroom, views of the woods, and an ensuite bathroom with a stand-up shower. This level also features another bedroom with an ensuite and an office. Upstairs features two more bedrooms and a bath with a laundry facility.

The finished basement features a family room with a fireplace, an additional kitchen with a breakfast bar, and main laundry room with dry cleaning, and two more bedrooms with ensuites.

5121 Bayshore Drive, $588,000

5121 Bayshore Drive was among the most expensive homes sold in Vanderburgh County in June.

Located in McCuthcanville, this five-bedroom home offers a mixture of quiet comfort while being close to everything.

The main level includes a spacious dining room and large kitchen that features a large island and stainless steel appliances. Off of the kitchen is the great room with a fireplace. The owner's suite features two walk-in closets, and a primary bathroom with a double vanity, walk-in shower and separate water closet.

Upstairs, there are four additional bedrooms with an ensuite in one room, a recreational room, a home office or a media room. The outside features a covered patio.

