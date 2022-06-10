TOP 5 PET-APPROVED SUMMER TRAVEL TIPS

Crack the code of pet travel with these pawfect ideas

ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You booked your stay at a one-of-a-kind cabin in upstate New York, and the Catskills are calling your name, but what about your best furry friend, Rufus? How do you pack for an epic vacation that you and pet will both enjoy? This summer, here are the Top 5 tips for a pet-friendly road trip.

1. Bring the Toys

Pets, especially dogs, need mental stimulation in addition to daily exercise. Grab an old gym bag, a tote, or buy Rufus a special suitcase, and pack it full of your pet’s favorite toys. Be sure to include some high-stimulating toys like tennis balls, a frisbee, toys you can stuff with treats or a favorite chew toy. Your pet definitely won’t be asking ‘are we there yet?’.

2. Road Snacks

No road trip is complete without great snacks for you and your pet. But what should you bring for snacks? Our favorite travel-friendly foods are Instinct® Raw Boost Mixers and Freeze-Dried Raw Meals. Made with responsibly sourced meat, non-GMO fruits and vegetables plus other wholesome ingredients, freeze-dried products are the perfect protein-packed food to bring on your road trip!

3. Run and Play

We all need to hit up rest stops for the occasional break, and so does your dog. In fact, Rufus might need more breaks than you think! Plan your route to include dog-friendly rest areas and dog parks so they can stretch their legs with a quick game of fetch. We often underestimate how much exercise our pets need. This extra step will help alleviate stress for you and your dog, and help them sleep soundly in the car.

4. Bring their ID

You aren’t the only one who needs to bring proper ID with you on a trip. Make sure your pet has a collar with your name and phone number on it, so if you lose them, you’ll be able to find them again. Also, make sure you have a few good pictures of your pet, just in case.

5. Visit your Veterinarian

A quick health check before a trip is always a good idea. Take your pet in for a check-up before hitting the road to ensure they have all their medications filled and vaccinations up to date. Some destinations may even require proof of vaccination. Your dog will encounter many different people, animals, and environments along the way. With a clean bill of health and proper validation, you can avoid any snafus!

Make this summer travel season one of the best for you and your floof with these tips! To get the raw scoop on raw pet food, including the products we suggest for travel, visit our website today!

