The Top 5 South Shore home sales and more: Fireplaces, woods, new construction

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts,for Dec. 18-22, 2023

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's? Check it out in this story. You don't want to miss this Jerusalem Road home.)

Norfolk County's median sale price for houses fell more than 10% from August to September, according to newly released data. Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

1. Winter Street, Plymouth

$1,920,000, 14 Winter St., Plymouth, Michael H. Vogel to Robert E. and Victoria Meyer, Dec. 22, 2023, single family.

This home at 249 S. Main St., Cohasset, sold for $1,900,000, on Dec. 29, 2023.

$1,900,000, 249 S. Main St., Cohasset, Elizabth D Kahn Ft and Elizabeth D. Kahn to John P. and Cara M. Nealon, Dec. 29, 2023, single family.

More: This place just feels like home. And on more than 1.5 acres, too.

$1,895,000, 39 Wolcott Woods Lane, Unit 39, Milton, Wolcott Residential LLC to Chickatawbut Nt and Diane L. Rothstein, Dec. 21, 2023, condo.

More than 3,000 square feet: New build in over-55 community has peaceful wooded views

4. Bradley Park Drive, Hingham

$1,750,000, Hingham, 1 Bradley Park Drive, Alr Homes LLC to Stephanie J. and Noah W. Musman, Dec. 22, 2023, single family.

$1,647,000, Hanover, 31 Nathans Hill, 45 Broadway RT and Melsi Xhengo to Thomas & D Johnston Lt and Thomas S. Johnston, Dec. 21, 2023, single family.

More: Brand new construction with vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace

South Shore, Massachusetts real estate sales for Dec. 18-22, 2023

Abington

12 Winthrop St., Absolute Builders Limited Liability Co. to Felipe B. Faria, $750,000, Dec. 20.

Story continues

55 Wales St., 55 Wales St Limited Liability Co. to Ministerio Tabernaculo Sa, $725,000, Dec. 21.

10 Mccue Circle Lane, James P. and Charles F. Rourke to Robert English Limited Liability Co., $250,000, Dec. 22.

Braintree

192 Hollingsworth Ave., Brian M. and Christine M. Fosco to Kyle and Wesley Grusmark, $700,000, Dec. 18, single family.

44 Rogers Circle, 44 Rogers Circle T. and Joan Ducharme to Xiang Z. and Yu Gao, $660,000, Dec. 22, single family.

6 Smith Terrace, Tasneem R. Shahnawaz to Shu J. and Tian N. Xie, $820,000, Dec. 22, single family.

501 Commerce Drive Unit 4315, Chadham J. Stakutis to Kathleen Gainey, $350,000, Dec. 22, condo.

29-31 Elliot St., Tyjany T. Ho and Khuong D. Tran to Koufos Family Trust and Demetra Mckenna, $1,000,000, Dec. 22.

255 Elm St. Unit 301, Brenda T. Odonnell to 255 Elm Street Limited Liability Co., $225,000, Dec. 19, condo.

57 Livoli Ave., Hawthorne Builders Inc. to Brian and Maria Lane, $1,100,000, Dec. 22, single family.

Canton

124 Shaw Farm Road Unit 124, David B. Melchin to Anna Conte, $517,500, Dec. 21, condo.

80 Walnut St. Unit 105, Diane P. and Rebecca M. Barry-Wolff to Aarushi Sharma, $331,000, Dec. 18, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 405, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Donna L., condon, $654,491, Dec. 21, condo.

360 Neponset St. Unit 603, Thuha Pham to Navid Vossoughi, $265,000, Dec. 19, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 402, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Elizabeth A. Scanlon (irrevocable trust) and Elizabeth A. Scanlon, $902,156, Dec. 21, condo.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 408, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Grubert-Lippman (nominal trust) and Ellen R. Grubert, $562,392, Dec. 21, condo.

15 Revolution Way Unit 2005, Caroline P. Lewis to Donoghue RET and Daniel G. Donoghue, $600,000, 10. 30, condo.

1224 Pleasant St., Kevin T. and Janice C. Mcgillicuddy to Theresa A. Taylor and Leon Clarke, $545,000, Dec. 22, single family.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 305, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Brenda Kashi, $662,672, Dec. 22, condo.

420 Bolivar St., Bradley C. and Joanne M. Brousseau Jr. to Bindhu Usirikapalli and Vijyakumar Gona, $705,000, Dec. 22, single family.

11 Sandy Ave., Robert M. and Karen L. Voke to Christopher M. Balthazard and Amber L. Kell, $700,000, Dec. 22, single family.

Carver

2 Commons Drive, Roger A. Santos and Allison White-Santos to Paige Dowling and Shawn Feteriwski-Dowling, $760,000, Dec. 19, single family.

Cohasset

26 Bayberry Lane, Mello John L. Est and Roberta L. Taylor-Lachimia to Zachary Coggins and Valerie Farren, $760,000, Dec. 21, single family.

240 Forest Ave., Tilloston Forest Ave (nominal trust) and Pamela T. Desrosiers to Timothy D. and Alysa C. Rist, $1,115,000, Dec. 18, single family.

249 S. Main St., Elizabth D. Kahn Family Trust and Elizabeth D. Kahn to John P. and Cara M. Nealon, $1,900,000, Dec. 20, single family.

Duxbury

Franklin St., Gerard and Joyce Devine to Efstathios and Alexandra S. Amoratis, $100,000, Dec. 21.

Wamsutta Way, Gerard and Joyce Devine to Efstathios and Alexandra S. Amoratis, $100,000, Dec. 21.

25 Templewood Drive, William A. Davis Family Trust and Cathy Kaiser to Benjamin C. and Annie R. Crago Jr., $660,000, Dec. 21, single family.

79 Bravender Road, Brian G. and Amy J. Hill to Scott F. and Molly E. Hill, $888,888, Dec. 20, single family.

3 Pheasant Hill Lane, Vance H. and Susan Thomas to James A. and Michela S. Black, $1,545,000, Dec. 22, single family.

1363 Tremont St., Robert G. Swift to Alison Bean, $1,295,000, Dec. 22, single family.

Hanover

48 Brook Bend Road, Mark J. and Patrice P. Fitzgerald to Tengstrand Family Trust and Ellen M. Fitzgerald, $670,000, Dec. 21, single family.

School St., Mary Margaret T. and Maryann Dill to Brian Melanson, $165,000, Dec. 22.

31 Nathans Hl, 45 Broadway Realty Trust and Melsi Xhengo to Thomas & D. Johnston Lt and Thomas S. Johnston, $1,647,000, Dec. 21.

27 Juniper Lane Unit 27, Conrad Family Trust and David B. Lane to Associate Solution Limited Liability Co., $525,000, Dec. 18, condo.

Hanson

139 Fairwood Drive, Joel P. and Darlene A. Garland to John A. and Ji Y. Czajkowski, $975,000, Dec. 18, single family.

High St., Marianne Caputo to Tina Zine, $215,000, Dec. 22.

134 Old Pine Drive, Maurine A. Lindquist to Scott Redpath and Daniela Crista, $634,900, Dec. 22, single family.

Hingham

81 Whiting St., Gonsalves Anna M. Est and Michael Gonsalves to Hemaya Shrkaway and Nermeen Salib, $775,000, Dec. 22, single family.

60 Thaxter St., John M. Brandt and Jean M. Montgomery to John M. Brandt, $100,000, Dec. 21, single family.

210 Hull St., Lincoln Family Trust and Donald C. Lincoln to 210 Hull St Limited Liability Co., $685,000, Dec. 21, single family.

1 Bradley Park Drive, Alr Homes Limited Liability Co. to Stephanie J. and Noah W. Musman, $1,750,000, Dec. 22, single family.

4 Oakcrest Road, John C. and Shelley Fuller to Nathaniel J. and Colleen E. Couture, $1,549,000, Dec. 21, single family.

Holbrook

62 Rindone St., Staples Family Trust and Richard C. Staples Jr. to Matthew Fields-Coard, $480,000, Dec. 22, single family.

40 Adams St., Robert S. and Anna M. Gates to Daniel Richemond and Nouneda Clermont, $500,000, Dec. 20, single family.

Hull

43 B. St., Erm Hull Limited Liability Co. to Nantasket Op Limited Liability Co., $6,110,000, Dec. 21.

153 Samoset Ave., Erm Hull Limited Liability Co. to Nantasket Op Limited Liability Co., $6,110,000, Dec. 21.

44-46 B. St., Erm Hull Limited Liability Co. to Nantasket Op Limited Liability Co., $6,110,000, Dec. 21.

75 Nantasket Ave., Erm Hull Limited Liability Co. to Nantasket Op Limited Liability Co., $6,110,000, Dec. 21.

155 George Washington Blvd Unit 201, Curtis E. Zilbersher and Marieke C. Hoogerwerf to Kamolphan and Sommai Rattanajuthakul, $370,000, Dec. 22, condo.

6 Atherton Road Unit B., My Journeys End Limited Liability Co. to Christopher J. Hanks and Caroline M. Carr, $399,000, Dec. 21, condo.

153-A Samoset Ave., Erm Hull Limited Liability Co. to Nantasket Op Limited Liability Co., $6,110,000, Dec. 21, single family.

125 Samoset Ave., Erm Hull Limited Liability Co. to Nantasket Op Limited Liability Co., $6,110,000, Dec. 21.

Kingston

46-B Summer St. Unit 46B, James Fletcher to Madeleine T. Mcdonald T. and Rhonda L. Topham, $260,999, Dec. 22, condo.

1 Royson Drive Unit B9, Royson Properties Limited Liability Co. to 293 Bedford St Limited Liability Co., $429,000, Dec. 18, condo.

16 Schofield Road Unit 16, Abc Investments Limited Liability Co. to Eric J. Baracchini and Jennifer Martin, $397,000, Dec. 20, condo.

18 Evergreen St., Lane H. and Kathleen M. Philbeck to Ross K. Philbeck, $375,000, Dec. 20, single family.

282 Main St., Michael L. Agni to Anthony Garofalo, $480,000, Dec. 22, single family.

20 Orchard Ave., Ronald Belmonte to Javani and Mnackenzie Rivera, $540,000, Dec. 20, single family.

Marshfield

95 Towne Way, Brendan W. Meehan to Graham P. and Jennifer M. Hart, $615,000, Dec. 21, single family.

126 Wrights Way, Helio Energy Inc. to 126 Wrights Way Limited Liability Co., $312,500, Dec. 21.

25 Rayfield Road, John and Kathleen Gray to John and Brenna Crisafulli, $667,500, Dec. 21, single family.

895 S. River St., Joseph B. Kelly to Brendan and Melanie Meehan, $639,000, Dec. 21, single family.

672 Summer St., 672 Summer St (nominal trust) and Patricia Quinlan to Brandon S. and Brynn P. Waltman, $750,000, Dec. 20, single family.

136 Wrights Way, Richard Duggan and Sean Murpy to 136 Wrights Way Limited Liability Co., $290,000, Dec. 22.

50 June St., White Jon W. Est and Gregory J. White to Susan M. Malone, $425,000, Dec. 18, single family.

200 Foster Ave., William J. and Michael F. Berry to Christopher and Casey Berry, $665,000, Dec. 19, single family.

63 Careswell St., Jennifer Caulfield to Michael Delaney, $486,000, Dec. 22, single family.

145 Grove St., Brian R. Conyers to Shannon E. Cantwell and Patrick H. Whyte, $515,000, Dec. 21, single family.

170 Moraine St., North Duxbury Limited Liability Co. to Thomas W. Lennon and Emma M. Clancy, $980,000, Dec. 20.

308 Moraine St., Thomas Laperle to Sean C. Parrell, $742,500, Dec. 18, single family.

Milton

131 Eliot St. Unit 305, 131 Eliot Street Limited Liability Co. to Christopher B. Logue and Catherine M. Millis, $751,000, Dec. 19, condo.

39 Wolcott Woods Lane Unit 39, Wolcott Residential Limited Liability Co. to Chickatawbut (nominal trust) and Diane L. Rothstein, $1,895,000, Dec. 21.

Norwell

445 Prospect St., Richard N. and Robert E. Giordani to Teresa E. and Anthony J. Cichello, $600,000, Dec. 20, single family.

96 Pleasant St., Christian A. and Cara E. Giorgi to Brendan T. Greene and Adison B. Becker, $829,000, Dec. 19, single family.

Pembroke

30 Old Washington St. Unit 8, 631 Washington St Limited Liability Co. to Farid Deeb, $552,125, Dec. 19, condo.

173 High St., Susanne M. Lachance Family Trust and Earl M. Lachance to Michael E. Pickup, $599,900, Dec. 18, single family.

221 Valley St., J&j Family Farm Limited Liability Co. to Sweetwater Acres Limited Liability Co., $600,000, Dec. 20.

18 Thrasher Ave., 0 Thrasher Street Realty Trust and Emile C. Tayeh Jr. to White Pine Realty Trust and Mark A. Comeau, $180,000, Nov. 08.

300 High St., Robert J. and Michelle A. Coner to Mt Realty Trust and William S. Hamilton 2nd, $420,000, Dec. 21, single family.

36 Redwood Circle, Nicholas J. Zechello to Ryan and Tal Kaplan, $540,000, Dec. 22, single family.

13 Suffolk St., Mary J. Remondi to Emma N. and Matthew P. Tamborella, $550,000, Dec. 20, single family.

Plymouth

37 Sandra Way, Hanraham Family Trust and Kenneth J. Hanrahan to Sandra Santos, $530,000, Dec. 19, single family.

7 Park Ave., Christopher M. Worley to Helga Idrizi, $665,000, Dec. 22, single family.

22 Anawon Road, John Quinlan to Kristin E. Payton, $250,000, Dec. 22, single family.

21 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 12, Patricia A. Tripoli RET and Teresa Danleavy to Linda D. Lufkin, $235,000, Dec. 22, condo.

10 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to John A. and Barbarra -. Kelly, $733,400, Dec. 22.

19 Bourne Road, James E. Hammond and Karen E. Coggins to Dawn M. Kessell, $559,000, Dec. 21, single family.

29 Cherry St., Alan P. Zanotti and Sean M. Delaney to Harold Coxall, $625,000, Dec. 21.

3 White Spruce Lane, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Herbert N. and Diane M. Chellis Jr., $849,900, Dec. 21, single family.

28 Forest Ave., Merrill Lynch Mtg Invest and US Bank NA Tr to Modern Homes Const Inc., $729,750, Dec. 20.

9 Wisteria Road, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Peters Residential T. and Linda M. Peters, $915,782, Dec. 20.

216 Water St. Unit 205B, Southern Dunes Limited Liability Co. to Diane M. Shadbegian T. and Dian M. Shadnbegian, $644,000, Dec. 20, condo.

53 Tinkers Blf Unit 12, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Victor and Tricia Diamond, $962,977, Dec. 21, condo.

81 Gunners Exchange Road, Mary S. Truex to Byrness Realty Trust and William M. Byrne, $465,000, Dec. 22, single family.

21 Bay View Ave., Donald C. and Mary E. Mclean to C&M Realty Trust and Michael J. Collins, $530,000, Dec. 18, single family.

14 Winter St., Michael H. Vogel to Robert E. and Victoria Meyer, $1,920,000, Dec. 22, single family.

2 Skipping Stone, Stephen M. and Diana P. Berger to David V. Shamoian 2009 T. and David V. Shamoian, $1,285,000, Dec. 18, single family.

49 River St., Kathleen M. & K. S. Reardon and Kenneth S. Reardon to Jonathan and Robin Jaffe, $995,000, Dec. 20, single family.

24 Dawnslight, Nicholas J. and Karen A. Onnembo Jr. to Thomas Petraca and Angela Bova, $1,565,000, Dec. 21, single family.

19 Oar And Line Road, Dsouza Family Trust and Diana Bellavance to John R. and Eileen C. Oslund Jr., $799,900, Dec. 18, single family.

33 Justine Road, Nlc Realty Trust and Bruce Crosscup to Bret S. and Stepanie L. Ackerman, $487,000, Dec. 22, single family.

18 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Susan L. Koulouris, $662,345, Dec. 19.

19 Debbie Court, Matthew J. and Ellen J. Collard to Collin W. and Bonnie A. Buesser, $595,000, Dec. 19, single family.

Quincy

66 Brook St., Thomas A. Dee Sr (irrevocable trust) and Thomas A. Dee Jr. to William W. Liang, $1,200,000, Dec. 22.

43 Deerfield St., Kathryn M. Mcelroy RET and Amy J. Lyons to Sarah A. Oneill and Julie A. Mucciarone, $725,000, Dec. 21, single family.

9 Davis St., Lee Family Trust and Melvin Y. Lee to Lifang Zhang, $728,000, Dec. 20, single family.

179 Presidents Lane Unit 1G, Sophia and Gina Elia to Sarafina Elia, $173,333, Dec. 22, condo.

9 Marsh St. Unit 1, Hesham Aly and Nermin Abdalla to Henry Chen and Mariana Huang, $785,000, Nov. 09, condo.

45 Oval Road Unit 12, Darphens Rene to Alan Catania and Biyun Zheng, $346,000, Dec. 21, condo.

183 Holbrook Road, Golden Dragon Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Coleman Lt and Michael T. Coleman, $980,000, Dec. 21, single family.

Faxon Park Road, Faxon Park T. and Maria Massey to George L. Cirillo, $585,000, Dec. 18.

511 Hancock St. Unit 405, NQ3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Kenneth and Raymond Lee, $808,000, Dec. 21, condo.

23 N. Central Ave., Baotie and Qiao Zheng to 23-25 N. Central Ave Limited Liability Co., $930,000, Dec. 22.

108 Willow Ave., Franklin T. Van Halsema to Nga T. Pham, $740,000, Dec. 22, single family.

919 Sea St., Awijit Sudan and Narinder Kaur to Ngoc P. and Hoa D. Ly, $570,000, Dec. 19, single family.

152 Quincy Shore Drive Unit 24, Eileen T. Duffy to Ying Huang, $425,000, Dec. 18, condo.

87 Dorchester St., James F. and Mark T. Dempsey to Barker Dev Corp., $770,000, Dec. 18.

72 Edwin St., Ai C. Ruan to Zongxing Liang, $760,000, Dec. 20, single family.

7 Dorchester St. Unit 4, Christopher T. Matacunas to Denis and Jorida Leka, $539,000, Dec. 22, condo.

74 Arnold Road, Shuwan Xue to Nancy Y. and Hui F. Li, $645,000, Dec. 22, single family.

77 Adams St. Unit 901, Primo Iacobucci to Julie N. Rackauskas, $362,000, Dec. 22, condo.

74 Village Drive Unit 74, Jigar and Hinal Patel to John Garcia, $565,000, Dec. 22, condo.

56 Penn St. Unit 6, Yuan Zhang to Eugene Doan, $650,000, Dec. 22, condo.

108 Garfield St., Abe Matos and Linda Mendes to Sotiraq and Jorida Angjo, $880,000, Dec. 18.

Randolph

325-327 Canton St., Our Propertys Limited Liability Co. to Gelpis P. Eusebio and Genny D. Cruz, $760,000, Dec. 18.

30 Isabel Circle, Jean Duplessis and 21st Mortgage Corp. to 21st Mortgage Corp., $518,676, Dec. 19, single family.

2 Marconi Drive, John & Marie Hester Family Trust and Diane M. Hester to Larry and Lan T. Do, $499,000, Dec. 19, single family.

220 Union St., Antonio and Lucinda Fidalgo to Terrance and Centhelia James, $550,000, Dec. 22, single family.

Rockland

60 Willow Pond Drive Unit 60, Baker Meredith J. Est and Glenn A. Baker to Waldemar and Barbara Wronski, $431,000, Dec. 21, condo.

53 Lewis Park, Lindsay Sampson and Susan Dagesse to Cody and Jenna Shields, $525,000, Dec. 22, single family.

7 Market St., Jcc Realty Trust and William E. Christie to 7mc Limited Liability Co., $1,400,000, Dec. 21.

124 Huggins Road, Murray Maryane Est and John V. Murray to Andrew J. and Kelsey M. Mullaney, $400,000, Dec. 20, single family.

87 Gardner St., Julianne Coates to Dylan Obrien, $440,000, Dec. 21, single family.

Scituate

21 5th Ave., Frederick A. Baker and Carolin M. Patacchiola-Roy to Patrick R. and Daniella R. Marks, $1,007,000, Dec. 18, single family.

70 Arborway Drive, Laure Robidoux Family Trust and Laure Robidoux to Ellen E. Schippert, $740,000, Dec. 18, single family.

85 Indian Trail, John A. Cardy Jr. RET and John A. Cady Jr. to Blanken Investments Limited Liability Co., $1,600,000, Dec. 22, single family.

4 Carver Ave., Fleming Francis M. Est and Mary E. Fleming to Sloan Dev Partners Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Dec. 18, single family.

12 Hewes Road, 21 Century Mill Limited Liability Co. to Ellen and Paul Lewis, $35,000, Dec. 18.

52 Old Oaken Bucket Road, Robert Barella to Amy Boehmcke, $650,000, Dec. 18, single family.

Sharon

44 Baldwin Drive Unit 44, Berne Management Limited Liability Co. to Robert M. and Doreen M. Soffer, $889,000, Dec. 22, condo.

25 Bayberry Drive Unit 4, Medwar Family Trust and Elias G. Medwar to A&e RET and Kathleen Crosby-Bell, $308,000, Dec. 22, condo.

64 Richards Ave., Joseph T. and Christine M. Markt to Kenny Peralta, $660,000, Dec. 19, single family.

Stoughton

69 Elm St., Mary A. Foley to Shaun T. White and Pauline Lugira, $610,000, Dec. 19, single family.

66 Winfisky Drive, Lrb Acquisition Limited Liability Co. to Petr Pinkhasov and Regina Pinkas, $855,000, Dec. 19, single family.

742 West St., 742 West Street Realty Trust and Thomas F. Roche 3rd to Christopher P. Sullivan, $405,000, Dec. 18, single family.

22 Caryl Road, Wanda Garcia Lt and Miguel Santiago to Saied Saiedi, $620,000, Dec. 21, single family.

191 William Kelley Road, Melinda L. Prescott to Uris O. Trinidad, $619,500, Dec. 20, single family.

501 Pleasant St., Atlas Realty Invs Limited Liability Co. to Leonardo D. Tavares Sr, $570,000, Dec. 20, single family.

492 Sumner St., Matthew and Barbara K. Pitcher to Kevin P. De Almeida, $919,000, Dec. 22, single family.

Weymouth

43 Filomena St., Marly A. Oliveira T. and Neumar Bicalho to Lara D. De Morais, $530,000, Dec. 22, single family.

114 Broad St. Unit D., Broad Development Limited Liability Co. to Apoorva A. Joshi, $769,000, Dec. 21, condo.

59 Church St., Casey C. and Theresa M. Braden to Brian Mccarthy and Sheila Vaughan, $770,000, Dec. 20, single family.

179 Norton St., Jason and Megan Norman to Melissa Bach and Christopher Ventrice, $625,000, Dec. 21, single family.

289 Randolph St., Stephen M. and Elena C. Crowley to Shaun and Caitlin G. Depina, $825,000, Dec. 21, single family.

47 Elinor Road, Hawes Jean P. Est and Diane J. Dalton to Andrea Mette and Dulce D. Pina, $470,000, Dec. 22, single family.

51 Broad Reach Unit M32A, John S. Willy to Shing Y. Li, $435,000, Dec. 22, condo.

180 Pleasant St., Zedon Julia P. Est and Kathleen W. Giannandrea to Diana A. Moylan, $500,000, Dec. 22, single family.

94 Old Quarry Drive Unit 94, Diane C. Coughlin (irrevocable trust) and Kristin C. Alexander to Deborah J. Mcculloch, $501,000, Dec. 20, condo.

398 Pleasant St., Cole Dorothy A. Est and Marcia Clifford to Valciron and Katia Dossantos, $300,000, Dec. 18, single family.

55 Tall Oaks Drive Unit 601, Shannon E. Whittlely to Caitlin Redington, $339,000, Dec. 20, condo.

19 Rantoule St., Obinelo Re Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Wolf Den Development Limited Liability Co., $805,000, Dec. 18.

39 Unicorn Ave., Morse Kenneth C. Est and Jean F. Morse to Paul and Joan O. Mctigue, $577,500, Dec. 21, single family.

50 Webster St. Unit 104, Jennifer A. Krysiak to Glenboy Real Estate Limited Liability Co., $255,000, Dec. 20, condo.

25 Johnson Road, Robert Bullock Jr. and Mortgage Assets Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Federal Natl Mtg Assn, $365,000, Dec. 21, single family.

Whitman

877 Auburnville Way Unit H2, Charles D. Dyer 4th to Karen Pishkin, $460,000, Dec. 22, condo.

360 High St., Smith RET and Karyn M. Buckley to Elizabeth Chmura and Sean Vitello, $489,000, Dec. 20, single family.

44 Joyce Terrace, Dawn Andonetto and Brian Johnson to Ryan Jewell and Victoria Meech, $385,000, Dec. 20, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore, Ma., real estate sales for Dec. 18-22, 2023