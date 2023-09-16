Top 5 South Shore home sales include antique home with a bold renovation you have to see

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's that included a place where you could kayak from your backyard? and another that includes 12 acres? All in this story.)

Top 5 home sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Aug. 14-18, 2023

This home at 20 Middle St., Hingham, sold for $3,440,000 on Aug. 18, 2023.

$3,440,000, 20 Middle St., Hingham, Robert and Nancy Gray to Nauset Building LLC, Aug. 18, 2023, single family.

On the parade route! Five bedrooms, a gym, beautiful details

$2,835,000, 822 Main St., Hingham, Normand F. and Molly M. Smith 4th to Matthew A. and Kate Block, Aug. 15, 2023, single family.

Antique house with modern renovation: You have to see the new twists to this home that was built in 1770 in New Hampshire and moved to Hingham

$2,800,000, 99 Lazell St., Hingham, Darrell C. and Cynthia J. Doe to John R. Mccarthy, Aug. 14, 2023, single family.

The pool/guest house is 2,000 sf! So much to see here

$2,700,000, 16 Isaac Sprague Drive, Hingham, Bruno J. and Joann Graizzaro to Kelleher Lt and Gabriela B. Kelleher, Aug. 18, 2023, single family.

See 39 photos of this property: Elevator, wine cellar some of the amenities

5 Pine Gardens Way, Milton, Hp Homes LLC to Diane B. and Mark Pham, $2,600,000, Aug. 15, 2023, single family.

Brand new development: Modern 6,100 square foot home is a must-see

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate transactions for Aug. 14-18, 2023

Abington

1503 Thayer St. Unit 1503, Laurie A. Miller to Chau T. Nguyen, $439,000, Aug. 16, condo.

231 Spruce St., Gelson Investments Limited Liability Co. to Isabel Lima and Kasey L. Pires, $600,000, Aug. 18, single family.

77 Catherine Drive, Amy M. Oconnor to Balaji Chandramohan, $535,000, Aug. 18, single family.

118 Bernard Circle, Daniel M. and Debra J. Sullivan to Caitlin and Michael Morse, $480,000, Aug. 18, single family.

56 Townsend St. Unit C20, Robert Bergonzi to Phong Q. Nguyen and Thi K. Tran, $255,000, Aug. 18, condo.

Braintree

30 Arbutus Ave., Donnie L. and Angela M. Hui to Jorgji Kerthi, $730,000, Aug. 17, single family.

39 Lunar Ave., Anne M. Powell and Ferrante Sinclair to Donnie and Angela Hui, $865,000, Aug. 18, single family.

340 Middle St., Marion A. Bell T. and Marion A. Bell to Shaakir A. Khan and Kauser F. Ghori, $715,000, Aug. 15, single family.

57 Sycamore Road, Christopher G. and Jennifer Riley to Zhiqing Wang, $468,000, Aug. 17.

605 Middle St. Unit 3, Thomas Fitzgerald to Tammy Burns, $595,000, Aug. 17, condo.

145 Hawthorn Road, Martin J. and Juli-Ann Flynn Jr. to Alice and Paul Lee, $1,000,000, Aug. 17, single family.

30 Summit Ave., Hao Wen to Hai and Yang Wen, $361,516, Aug. 17, single family.

26 Davis Road, Matthew Mcinnis and Luz Colon to Isabelle Roy T. and Isabelle Roy, $1,395,000, Aug. 18, single family.

Canton

714 Pleasant St., Greenrock Properties Limited Liability Co. to Brian F. and Marykate K. Carroll Jr., $930,000, Aug. 14, single family.

15 Foundry Lane, Toll Northeast V. Corp. to Peihui Zheng and Baohua Li, $2,035,924, Aug. 17.

27 Neponset St., Ann -. Kendall to Canton Town Of, $330,570, Aug. 14.

34 Cedarcrest Road, Ronald E. and Lynne C. Michelson to John and Laura Gillespie, $949,900, Aug. 14, single family.

200 Revere St. Unit 4211, Shannon M. Berube to Anthony and Cathleen Giordano, $700,000, Aug. 15, condo.

59 Walpole St. Unit 212, 59-120 Walpole St Realty LL to Joelle E. and David F. Young, $620,000, Aug. 16, condo.

Carver

79 Crystal Lake Drive, Joann M. Sferruzza and Abington Bank to Kyle Emond, $254,000, Aug. 14, single family.

33 Copper Lantern Lane Unit 33, Michah B. Greenbaum to Patricia C. Killeen, $395,000, Aug. 18, condo.

Cohasset

646 Jerusalem Road Unit 5, Cara L. Sacchetti to Montgomery Realty Trust and Glenn W. Montgomery, $465,000, Aug. 15, condo.

15 James Lane, Rappold Barret C. Est and Ashley L. Rappold to 15 James Lane Limited Liability Co., $1,625,000, Aug. 15, single family.

133 N. Main St., David and Courtney Kelley to Matt Mcgovern, $1,645,000, Aug. 16, single family.

4 Margin St. Unit A., Alyson Gregory to Christina Caon, $978,000, Aug. 15, condo.

Duxbury

170 Evergreen St., Dermot Loftus to Daniel and Jenith A. Kailher, $2,200,000, Aug. 17, single family.

30 Keene St., Zero East St Realty Trust and Susan J. Curtis to Leary Fp Limited Liability Co., $385,000, Aug. 15.

19 Elm St., Catherine A. Cullen to Courtney Langley, $861,000, Aug. 14, single family.

Halifax

337-337A River St., George W. Anthony to Sean T. Oneill, $500,000, Aug. 16, single family.

15 Lantern Lane, Alfred H. and Mauriel K. Cook to Julie Fallon, $327,000, Aug. 14, single family.

Hanover

9 Brewster Lane, John H. & B. A. Croley Lt and John H. Croley to Liam Jette, $630,000, Aug. 18, single family.

755 Center St., Bergen B. Washburn and Conor P. Dwyer to Kyle and Kara E. Durocher, $800,000, Aug. 18, single family.

55 Hillside Drive, Duff David A. Est and Susan A. Duff to Louis and Aimee Cheney, $625,000, Aug. 18, single family.

264 Myrtle St., Flynn Family Trust and James M. Watt to Erjon and Xhulia Dervishi, $651,000, Aug. 15, single family.

1202 Washington St., Washington St Hanover Realty Trust and Paul F. Squires to Wasshington 1202 Limited Liability Co., $885,000, Aug. 17.

17 Longwood Lane Unit 17, Conley Realty Trust and Mary Zeh to Robert and Darlene Turner, $890,000, Aug. 16, condo.

4 Longwood Lane Unit 208, Samantha E. Mcinnis to Christine Berry, $620,000, Aug. 15, condo.

27 Clapp Road, Margot N. Johnson to William J. and Cassie M. Omeara, $435,000, Aug. 17, single family.

257 Brook Circle, Patricia A. and Ann L. Walsh to Maureen C. Femino, $442,500, Aug. 15, single family.

Hanson

329 Reed St., Dawn D. and Jude Waters to David P. and Taylor A. Sarno, $439,000, Aug. 15, single family.

138 Milford St., Cefaioli Jr. Frank V. Est and Valerie A. Ross to 138 Milford St Realty Trust, $360,000, Aug. 15, single family.

7 Thayer Drive, Charles F. Mcdonough to Marie G. Charles and Richard Impert, $725,000, Aug. 15, single family.

Hingham

7 Michael Road, Shields Family Trust and Charles E. Shields to Justin and Brianna Vanportfliet, $800,000, Aug. 18, single family.

16 Isaac Sprague Drive, Bruno J. and Joann Graizzaro to Kelleher Lt and Gabriela B. Kelleher, $2,700,000, Aug. 18, single family.

822 Main St., Normand F. and Molly M. Smith 4th to Matthew A. and Kate Block, $2,835,000, Aug. 15, single family.

406 Tuckers Lane Unit 406, Alan Santamaria to Arya Gaurav, $425,000, Aug. 15, condo.

6 Chamberlain Run, Power Realty Trust and Thomas F. Powers to Jonathan A. and Kimberly E. Brown, $2,200,000, Aug. 15, single family.

20 Middle St., Robert and Nancy Gray to Nauset Building Limited Liability Co., $3,440,000, Aug. 18, single family.

99 Lazell St., Darrell C. and Cynthia J. Doe to John R. Mccarthy, $2,800,000, Aug. 14, single family.

13 Autumn Circle, Robert Freedman to Patrick W. and Nicole A. Lynch, $1,030,000, Aug. 14, single family.

21 Harvest Lane, Mark J. and Ann M. Miller to Nicole Araujo and Alfred B. Scaramelli, $1,000,000, Aug. 17, single family.

109 Stayner Drive Unit 109, Douglas and Lynn Thompson to Glenn R. and Jean B. Knowlton, $1,225,000, Aug. 15, condo.

Holbrook

17 Stevens Drive, William F. and Linda K. Merrigan to Jane E. Bowe, $800,000, Aug. 17, single family.

22 Arnold St., Charles F. and Norma L. Guarino Jr. to David B. and Mary F. Howland, $500,000, Aug. 16, single family.

15 Christies Way Unit 15, 75 South Street Limited Liability Co. to Abigail and Thomas Chisholm, $449,900, Aug. 17, condo.

40 South St., Douglas F. and Valerie A. Samaha to Michelle Strickland, $470,000, Aug. 15, single family.

Hull

101 Central Ave., Mitchell E. Hanley and Marie C. Jauregui to Timothy and Katherine N. Cox Jr., $835,000, Aug. 14, single family.

102 Highland Ave., John and Monica Giffin to Robert J. and Stephen M. Peters, $600,000, Aug. 14, single family.

Kingston

25 Cole St., Laura Williams Lt and Louise Millman to Kelly A. and Paul S. Scott, $450,000, Aug. 14, single family.

17 Lydon Lane, Joan M. Magnuson to John Cuddemi, $465,000, Aug. 16, single family.

Marshfield

4 Newport St., Joseph Bellino 2021 Family Trust and Joseph Bellino to 4 Newport Realty Trust and Emily M. Mcclellan, $2,550,000, Aug. 17, single family.

48 Jedediahs Path, Dennis and Christine Vetrano to Sean M. and Lisa R. Colella, $1,030,000, Aug. 14, single family.

738 Plain St., Marshfield Gardens Lp to Bridge W. F. II Ma Vlg Mars, $74,350,000, Aug. 15.

256 Hillcrest Road, Carpenito Louis J. Est and Paula M. Barbosa to Alfred and Magda Hanna, $1,030,240, Aug. 16, single family.

Milton

72 Guilford Road, Florence E. Cripps to Mark Newcomb and Jenny Lu, $705,600, Aug. 17, single family.

5 Pine Garden Way, Hp Homes Limited Liability Co. to Diane B. and Mark Pham, $2,600,000, Aug. 15, single family.

75 Valley Road, Levy Family Trust and Jack Levy to James H. Greene Jr. and Rachael Huber, $1,275,000, Aug. 15, single family.

131 Eliot St. Unit 404, 131 Eliot Street Limited Liability Co. to William F. and Linda K. Merrigan, $739,000, Aug. 17, condo.

2 Verndale Road, Paul Cheairs to Daniel Bishop, $840,000, Aug. 17.

17 Laurel Road, Russell and Debbie Husbands to Patrick G. Riley, $987,000, Aug. 15.

380 Central Ave., Karen Nevins to George M. and Bethany Franz, $1,072,500, Aug. 18, single family.

15 Kahler Ave., James Family Trust and Millicent James to Sarmin and Ami Begum, $750,000, Aug. 16, single family.

Norwell

38 South St., Evans Family Trust and Taylor Evans to Patrick Duffin and Carly Bassett, $1,525,000, Aug. 18, single family.

488 Grove St., Julie Schmitt (irrevocable trust) and Brenda M. Hill to Springwell Properties Limited Liability Co., $483,270, Aug. 15, single family.

51 Tiffany Road, Mark L. and Joan H. Aigen to Jeffrey Bonasia and Louise C. Corliss, $835,000, Aug. 15, single family.

39 Tiffany Road, 39 Tiffany Rd Realty Trust and Karen Laugelle to Nickolas Tangherlini, $500,000, Aug. 15, single family.

21 Black Pond Hill Road, Selvon S. and Sylvia Lutchman to Juri Vila and Saena Percuka, $675,000, Aug. 15, single family.

Pembroke

32 Bagnell Drive Unit 32, Michael C. and Laura A. Fall to Douglas Palmacci Jr., $626,000, Aug. 18, condo.

12 Canoe Club Lane, Shaughnessy Canoe Clb Family Trust and Teresa S. Oconnell to Alex R. and Heather B. Quintal, $1,390,000, Aug. 15, single family.

9 Emily Lane, Emily Ln Realty Trust and Elizabeth A. Brown to Awad Madious, $1,100,000, Aug. 15, single family.

116 Valley St., Douglas Sprague to Robert J. and Molly K. Pruyne, $540,000, Aug. 17, single family.

506 Mattakeesett St., T. E. & C. J. Bermingham (irrevocable trust) and Valerie Ribeiro to Robert M. Nickerson, $655,000, Aug. 14, single family.

28 Fieldstone Drive Unit 28, David E. and Grace P. Torrey to Ann M. Grimes-Jenkins Int and James E. Jenkins, $675,000, Aug. 15, condo.

Plymouth

48 Hood Drive, Donna S. and Alden T. Grant to Margaret C. Severance, $565,000, Aug. 18, single family.

5 Laurie Anns Lane, Chelsa M. and Robert L. Scott to Robert B. and Rosanna Keniston Jr., $789,000, Aug. 17, single family.

36 Tinkers Blf Unit 36, Ridge Development Limited Liability Co. to Tracey S. Abernethy, $913,020, Aug. 17, condo.

47 Timberlane, Myrna Moje RET and George M. Moje to Michelle M. and James M. Welch, $975,000, Aug. 15, single family.

7 Blossom Drive, Ejp Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Peter S. and Mary T. Tillson, $727,400, Aug. 17.

35 Pawtuxet Road, P. Brian Duffy 2013 Family Trust and Lawrence J. Muillen to William J. Saggio and Nicole S. Dasilva, $673,500, Aug. 14, single family.

538 Bourne Road, Catherine Dacey to Michael J. and Jillian Mcgrath, $385,000, Aug. 14, single family.

60 Robbins Road Unit 14, Matthew P. Onel T. and Matthew P. Oneal to Christopher and Dawn Walsh, $1,585,000, Aug. 14, condo.

6 Marc Drive Unit 6A8, John Valorz T. and William R. Deterling to Charles G. Larossa, $265,000, Aug. 15, condo.

78 Lookout Point Road, N&m Parker Realty Trust and James P. Parker to James P. and Michele S. Parker, $315,000, Aug. 14, single family.

52 Liberty St. Unit B1, Linda Butters-Freund to Tracy Dixon and Paul Hastay, $235,000, Aug. 15, condo.

256 Bourne Road, Todd K. and Olivia E. Bazarewsky to Joseph and Kelsey V. Baron, $534,900, Aug. 16, single family.

1 Chickadee Way, Rowell Doris M. Est and Joan F. Roulias to Brett M. and Jennifer Robare, $180,000, Aug. 16, single family.

14 North St. Unit 4A, Paul and Kailin Foley to William and Jamie Burkhead, $450,000, Aug. 16, condo.

2 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 8, Thomas Fernandez to Natalie Taormina, $277,500, Aug. 15, condo.

91 Cherry St., Luis E. and Ashley L. Morales 3rd to Kevin Aragon, $419,000, Aug. 15, single family.

802 State Road, Michael and Katherine Centamore to Bryon C. Brandow and Joanne Cullen, $790,000, Aug. 15, single family.

3 Verbena Drive, Valle Redbrook Limited Liability Co. to Rachael A. and Brett Caton, $648,698, Aug. 16.

9-D Theatre Colony Way, Lori Kopchak to Scott J. Campbell and Kellie T. Ohara, $386,000, Aug. 18, single family.

21 Dorothy Drive, Joseph Vielkind to Devin L. Obrien and Rachael Dodge, $490,000, Aug. 18, single family.

301 Raymond Road, Kevin and Leigh Westberg to Nicholas G. and Diana A. Spoden, $740,000, Aug. 18, single family.

57 Drum Drive Unit 57, Sawmill Development Corp. to Jeannette M. and Steven L. Carpenito, $525,000, Aug. 16, condo.

Quincy

13 Sargent St., Saccetti Dorothy A. Est and Stephen Saccehetti to Xuyen H. Tran, $660,000, Aug. 17, single family.

511 Hancock St. Unit 302, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Vadim Ilvovsky, $685,000, Aug. 15, condo.

111 Davis St., William F. Williamson to Stephanie E. Van Fleet, $655,000, Aug. 15, single family.

142 Albatross Road, Hutchinson Family Trust and James H. Hutchinson to Jeffrey M. Powers, $549,900, Aug. 17, single family.

43 Whitney Road, Mulgrew Limited Liability Co. to Yanqiu Mackenzie and Stanley C. Huang, $1,000,000, Aug. 18, single family.

46 Alrick Road, Jay P. and Genessa R. Look to Tina Le and Co. C. Dam, $660,000, Aug. 18, single family.

290 Billings St., Dumas Family Trust and Janine Donovan to Natalie Nguyen and John Tran, $900,000, Aug. 18, single family.

28 Larry Place, Nancy Synan to Dhan H. Rai and Chau K. Nguyen, $650,500, Aug. 16.

42 Gilmore St. Unit A., Mary S. Golden to Connie T. Ho and Steven C. Ly, $610,000, Aug. 15, condo.

63 The Strand, Kustka (irrevocable trust) Family Trust and James Kustka to Faisal Ibrahim, $645,000, Aug. 16, single family.

18 Douse Road, Pieh Michael J. Est and Kaara Peterson to 11 Prescott Terrace Limited Liability Co., $378,500, Aug. 16, single family.

1025 Hancock St. Unit 14C, Yu Yin to Athenee Chan, $367,500, Aug. 14, condo.

115 W. Squantum St. Unit 914, Iderpreet Kaur to Armando B. and Ivanylde D. Lopes, $315,000, Aug. 17, condo.

40 Smith St., Kristen M. Bishop Lt and Kristen M. Bishop to Brianna J. Pierre and James L. Parker, $730,000, Aug. 15.

511 Hancock St. Unit 304, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Rishiraj Tandon and Shivpreet Singh, $702,500, Aug. 15, condo.

23 Sea Ave., Merle F. Jacobs to Mark S. Howard, $1,495,000, Aug. 15, single family.

121 Prospect Ave., Le Ding to Simone Mead, $1,080,000, Aug. 17, single family.

320 Belmont St., Kevin F. and Alexander H. Mcgroarty to Sau Cai and Phi Luong, $612,000, Aug. 18, single family.

153 Sumner St. Unit 1, Mary D. Murray Family Trust and Mary D. Murray to Rosaura Mota and Donnell Cummings, $515,000, Aug. 17, condo.

60 W. Elm Ave., John P. Ridge (irrevocable trust) and Brian Fay to Nolan Family Realty Limited Liability Co., $685,000, Aug. 14, single family.

54-A Bay State Road, La Realty Trust and Lisa Attardo to Yayi Wu, $420,000, Aug. 14, single family.

26 Bigelow St., Scottsdale Rei Limited Liability Co. to Hop S. and Shelley Cheung, $440,000, Aug. 18, single family.

Randolph

24 Ledge Hill St., 24 Ledge Hill Street Realty Trust and Joan M. Pendergrass to Khoa L. and Khiem L. Nguyen, $755,000, Aug. 15, single family.

20 Liberty St., Claude Nelson to Garody G. Joseph, $450,000, Aug. 14, single family.

42 Acorn Drive Unit 42, Michael and Audrey Hipsman to Hipsman Family Trust and Michael Hipsman, $85,119, Aug. 16, condo.

21 Lewis Drive, Lilliam Pinet and Forethought Life Ins Com to Forethought Life Ins Co., $378,007, Aug. 18, single family.

325-327 Canton St., Didie C. Watsop to Our Propertys Limited Liability Co., $557,000, Aug. 17.

75 Druid Hill Ave. E., William J. and Barbara J. Sances to Joel and Lisa Fraser, $472,000, Aug. 15, single family.

13 Lavally Road, Michael T. Takach Jr. and Meghan M. Cunningham to Jordan M. Majka and Jenna L. Libera, $645,000, Aug. 18, single family.

4 Lind Terrace, Chappell Francette Est and Jomani Chappell to 4 Lind Terrace Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Aug. 18, single family.

40 J. A. Mcdermott Circle, 536 South Main Limited Liability Co. to David and Adele J. Pierre, $890,000, Aug. 18.

12 Phyllis Drive, Ernst and Marie C. Daniel to Shayla and Rayalbert Eversley, $567,000, Aug. 15, single family.

Rockland

359 Spring St., Deborah A. Rogers to Kaitlin E. Cunnigham and Michael Smith, $555,000, Aug. 15, single family.

1 Hobart Lane Unit 1, Joshua and Kyla Rymaszewsi to Mary J. Christie, $350,000, Aug. 15, condo.

119 Spring St., Michael Ransom to Michael A. Lombardi and Siobhan M. Oconnell, $525,000, Aug. 18, single family.

30-36 Belmont St., Christopher Falco and Deware Financial Limited Liability Co. to Deware Financial Limited Liability Co., $845,000, Aug. 14.

85 Levin Road, Peter N. Newell and Nationstar Mortgage Limited Liability Co. to T. & M. Investments Limited Liability Co., $285,000, Aug. 14, single family.

39 Grove St., Bernard T. and Michele J. Kelley Jr. to Barry and Patricia Milan, $471,000, Aug. 14, single family.

Scituate

16 Delta Lane, Sullivan RET and Michael F. Sullivan to Dylanne and Forrestel Nugent, $875,000, Aug. 18, single family.

23 Jericho Road, Kevin Vargas and Amy M. Casna to Paul Dardinski and Cristina Curreri, $1,200,000, Aug. 16, single family.

222 Gannett Road, Eric Penanhoat and Rebecca Eyre to Pamela and Henry F. Blaszek, $1,650,000, Aug. 16, single family.

6 Blanchard Farm Lane, Tyler N. and Alyson Doyle to Alexander and Meagan E. Paulhus, $1,515,000, Aug. 16, single family.

1 Bassin Lane, Barbara J. Alger to Kathryn and Michael Berry, $700,000, Aug. 18, single family.

533 Country Way, Marvell Homes Limited Liability Co. to Michael and Brigid Gaughan, $1,375,000, Aug. 17.

Sharon

1505 Bay Road, Birch Hill TCorp to Everett Preserve Dev Limited Liability Co., $2,375,000, Aug. 16.

8 Ames St., Marc Kadis to Menachem Butler and Laura Fruchter, $1,100,000, Aug. 17, single family.

8 Cedrus Road, Chrysalis Properties Limited Liability Co. to Jorge L. Barrera and Melissa A. Garcia, $476,000, Aug. 17, single family.

31 Tall Tree Road, James M. and Donna M. Clancy to Zifu Wang and Hsiang-Ling Hsu, $780,000, Aug. 18, single family.

203 Mountain St., Jonathan F. and Rachel G. Cohen to Vladimir Veyevnik and Alena Huniova, $979,000, Aug. 14, single family.

Stoughton

410 Park St., Ransom Family Trust and Edward H. Ransom to Nguyen-Do Family Trust and Christine Do, $353,000, Aug. 18, single family.

45 West St., Stone Ends Gp Limited Liability Co. to Bridge Wf II Ma Stone End, $76,475,000, Aug. 17.

20 Brian Drive Unit E., Yosef Zirkind to Ccr Group Realty Limited Liability Co., $320,000, Aug. 14, condo.

45 Simpson St., Yanuskiewicz P. D. Est and William T. Humphrey to Odili Okoye, $410,000, Aug. 17, single family.

145 Tosca Drive, 145 Tosca Drive Realty Trust and Daniel G. Puopolo to Dwg Ventures Limited Liability Co., $1,100,000, Aug. 16.

190 Charles Circle, William and Alexander Robles to Klajdi Hoxha, $635,000, Aug. 14, single family.

163 Atkinson Ave., Christopher W. and Stephanie J. Young to Marie Boisrond and Jean Philippe, $520,000, Aug. 14, single family.

109 Howland Road, Casey M. Mccabe to Matthew and Amy Medina, $660,000, Aug. 17, single family.

119 Spallus Road, Theresa I. Coleman Lt and Theresa I. Coleman to Michael Mukisa, $505,000, Aug. 16, single family.

210 Willow St., Charles A. Silva to Roland T. Thorburn, $399,900, Aug. 18, single family.

570 Canton St., Caesar Realty Trust and Peter M. Buckley to Yulexy N. and Richard Wyatt, $675,000, Aug. 14, single family.

36 Pleasant Drive Unit 39, Brian A. Williams to Jason M. Sullivan, $166,900, Aug. 18, condo.

Weymouth

54 Fountain Lane Unit 5, Yi Q. Chen and Tricia K. Fu to Celia J. Fu, $300,000, Aug. 14, condo.

65 Webster St. Unit 208, Vanessa Ho to Erisa Bylyku and Enea Shytko, $270,000, Aug. 18, condo.

390 Pleasant St., Properties R. E. Co. Inc. to Robert C. and Lori A. Maynard, $250,000, Aug. 16.

101 Pond St. Unit C., John A. and Kathryn R. May to Silviya Petkova, $480,000, Aug. 18, condo.

233 Lake St. Unit B., Jachin Realty Trust and Stephen G. Devine to Shawneen Lawrence and Gina Sabella, $295,000, Aug. 18, condo.

84 Commercial St., Kevin M. Macpherson and Sarah Gray-Macpherson to Mark Legere and Kim M. Lewis, $725,000, Aug. 18.

19 Emerson St., Mary K. Aepelbacher to Cyann Leechburg Realty Trust and Randolph E. Rogers, $535,000, Aug. 16, single family.

85 Norton St., John T. Dunleavy to Thomas E. and Jessica Sinclair, $515,000, Aug. 14, single family.

24 Fisher Road, Ryan Helen T. Est and Ellen R. Candito to Joanne P. Armstrong and Jonathan H. Rustin, $627,100, Aug. 14, single family.

44 Idlewell Blvd, Blake Family Trust and Robert W. Blake to Stephen A. and Caroline P. Kender, $520,000, Aug. 14, single family.

Whitman

12 Priscilla Road, Diane E. and Richard A. Mccarter to Steven and Nicole Daley, $645,000, Aug. 18, single family.

251 Park Ave., Lsf9 Master Part T. and Us Bank TNa Tr to Kathleen E. Gordon and Michael P. Balducci Jr., $432,000, Aug. 16, single family.

1235 Auburn St., 1235 Auburn Street Limited Liability Co. to Cranberry Farm Whitman LL, $500,000, Aug. 17.

