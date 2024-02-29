Top 5 Transfers: 4,226 sq. ft. Dublin home sells for $1.3 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Feb. 12 to 16.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,923,250; Hilliard; 4949 Edwards Farms Road; 2/14/2024

$1,900,000; New Albany; 7105 Armscote End; 2/13/2024

$1,500,000; Clinton Township; 3300 Cleveland Ave.; 2/16/2024

$1,460,000; Upper Arlington; 2585 Eastcleft Drive; 2/13/2024

$1,200,000; Columbus; 5125 Warner Road; 2/12/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$2,820,643; Columbus; 3860 Cleveland Ave.; U H Storage LP; Mercury Storage 2 LLC; 2/16/2024

$1,971,800; New Albany; 7525 West Campus Road; New Albany Co LLC; 6005 Nacot Place LLC; 2/15/2024

$1,900,000; Hilliard; 4050 Britton Parkway; Innsight Hospitality LLC; Columbus Healthcare V LLC; 2/13/2024

$1,400,000; Minerva; 5400 Cleveland Ave.; GFS Merger I LLC; BJ Alan Holding Company Inc; 2/13/2024

$1,000,000; Madison Township; 5110 - 5130 Sedalia Drive; Swarthmore Ltd; GNF Investments LLC; 2/12/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,360,000; Dublin; 8510 Lucera Loop; 2/15/2024

$735,000; Delaware; 116 Middlemead St.; 2/14/2024

$685,000; Lewis Center; 5345 Agate Place; 2/15/2024

$660,000; Powell; 8739 Gosling Way; 2/16/2024

$607,500; Lewis Center; 2679 Big Sur Drive; 2/14/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$400,000; Galena; No address listed - Three B's and K Road; Hill Clifford L Saundra K; Hill Family Enterprises Ltd; 2/16/2024

$155,000; Delaware; No address listed - Section Line Road; Marko Travis J; Graham Ryan (Trustee); 2/16/2024

$100,000; Delaware; 27 Royal Palm Court; Glenross North LLC; NVR Inc; 2/14/2024

$100,000; Delaware; 211 Wyman Lake Drive; Glenross North LLC; NVR Inc; 2/14/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$700,000; Granville; 238 Bryn Du Drive; 2/14/2024

$697,500; Buckeye Lake; 133 Narragansett Drive; 2/13/2024

$570,000; Licking Township; 438 Avon Place; 2/12/2024

$515,000; Hanover; 315 Alta Drive; 2/15/2024

$497,000; Union Township; 1953 Beaver Run Road; 2/16/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$1,800,000; Harrison Township; 6312 Beecher Road; Welsh, Mark J; MAB Equipment LLC; 2/15/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: 4,226 sq. ft. Dublin home sells for $1.3 million