Top 5 Transfers: 4,299 sq. ft. Upper Arlington home sells for $2 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Feb. 5 to 9.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$2,000,000; Upper Arlington; 2356 Oxford Road; 2/6/2024

$1,526,800; New Albany; 7563 Schleppi Road; 2/6/2024

$1,225,000; Upper Arlington; 2166 N. Parkway Drive; 2/5/2024

$1,160,000; Perry Township; 6096 Deer Bluff Place; 2/5/2024

$1,153,152; Columbus; 6935 Harlem Road; 2/5/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$5,950,000; Columbus; 5454 Alkire Road; Cospin Usa LLC; Franklin Property Partners LLC; 2/5/2024

$1,460,560; Columbus; 1431 N. Cleveland Ave.; NS Retail Holdings LLC; Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority; 2/5/2024

$1,035,000; Columbus; 2875 W. Dublin Granville Road; Maderville LLC; 2875 W Dublin Granville Ltd; 2/9/2024

$985,000; Grove City; 3679; 3735 Grove City Road; Rubex Realty Inc; Grove City Flex LLC; 2/9/2024

$710,000; Columbus; 3255 E. Livingston Ave.; Cline Livingston Ltd; Mahoney Health Services Inc; 2/6/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$995,000; Powell; 8544 Creighton Drive; 2/8/2024

$853,000; Westerville; 5001 Sunbury Road; 2/8/2024

$794,900; Delaware; 680 White Fawn Run; 2/9/2024

$777,852; Delaware; 3278 Logsdon Loop; 2/6/2024

$770980; Powell; 8153 Smiths Circle; 2/9/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$525,250; Delaware; 286 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Nakka Chandra Shekar and Hima Bindu; 2/7/2024

$442,900; Delaware; 125 Franks Field Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Goodlive Chloe and Tate Kyle; 2/9/2024

$175,750; Powell; 9926 Brewster Lane; Thomas and Clark LLC; Brewster Lane Office Condo LLC; 2/6/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$735,000; Bowling Green Township; 10213 Honda Hills Road; 2/7/2024

$650,000; Hartford Township; 9521 Bennington Chapel Road NW; 2/5/2024

$500,000; Granville Township; 171 Pine Tree Drive; 2/5/2024

$498,000; Granville; 448 N. Pearl St.; 2/7/2024

$455,000; Pataskala; 148 Heron Ave; 2/6/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$2,723,500; Etna Township; 104 Heritage Drive; Carlisle Eleven Investments LLC; Crossventure2 Ltd; 2/8/2024

$2,000,000; Bennington Township; No address listed - Marion Road; Grove Ann (Trustee); Summit Midwest LLC; 2/8/2024

$479,000; Gratiot; 400 Hopewell Lane; Chen Chao Wei and Chen Ashtyn Reed; Ginn Rentals LLC; 2/6/2024

$276,000; Hanover Township; 2543 Hickman Road; Weiss Johnny E; Hess James R Jr and Anna M; 2/6/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

