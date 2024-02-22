Advertisement
Top 5 Transfers: 4,299 sq. ft. Upper Arlington home sells for $2 million

Heather Sevigny, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Feb. 5 to 9.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

  • $2,000,000; Upper Arlington; 2356 Oxford Road; 2/6/2024

  • $1,526,800; New Albany; 7563 Schleppi Road; 2/6/2024

  • $1,225,000; Upper Arlington; 2166 N. Parkway Drive; 2/5/2024

  • $1,160,000; Perry Township; 6096 Deer Bluff Place; 2/5/2024

  • $1,153,152; Columbus; 6935 Harlem Road; 2/5/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

  • $5,950,000; Columbus; 5454 Alkire Road; Cospin Usa LLC; Franklin Property Partners LLC; 2/5/2024

  • $1,460,560; Columbus; 1431 N. Cleveland Ave.; NS Retail Holdings LLC; Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority; 2/5/2024

  • $1,035,000; Columbus; 2875 W. Dublin Granville Road; Maderville LLC; 2875 W Dublin Granville Ltd; 2/9/2024

  • $985,000; Grove City; 3679; 3735 Grove City Road; Rubex Realty Inc; Grove City Flex LLC; 2/9/2024

  • $710,000; Columbus; 3255 E. Livingston Ave.; Cline Livingston Ltd; Mahoney Health Services Inc; 2/6/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

  • $995,000; Powell; 8544 Creighton Drive; 2/8/2024

  • $853,000; Westerville; 5001 Sunbury Road; 2/8/2024

  • $794,900; Delaware; 680 White Fawn Run; 2/9/2024

  • $777,852; Delaware; 3278 Logsdon Loop; 2/6/2024

  • $770980; Powell; 8153 Smiths Circle; 2/9/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

  • $525,250; Delaware; 286 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Nakka Chandra Shekar and Hima Bindu; 2/7/2024

  • $442,900; Delaware; 125 Franks Field Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Goodlive Chloe and Tate Kyle; 2/9/2024

  • $175,750; Powell; 9926 Brewster Lane; Thomas and Clark LLC; Brewster Lane Office Condo LLC; 2/6/2024

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

  • $735,000; Bowling Green Township; 10213 Honda Hills Road; 2/7/2024

  • $650,000; Hartford Township; 9521 Bennington Chapel Road NW; 2/5/2024

  • $500,000; Granville Township; 171 Pine Tree Drive; 2/5/2024

  • $498,000; Granville; 448 N. Pearl St.; 2/7/2024

  • $455,000; Pataskala; 148 Heron Ave; 2/6/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

  • $2,723,500; Etna Township; 104 Heritage Drive; Carlisle Eleven Investments LLC; Crossventure2 Ltd; 2/8/2024

  • $2,000,000; Bennington Township; No address listed - Marion Road; Grove Ann (Trustee); Summit Midwest LLC; 2/8/2024

  • $479,000; Gratiot; 400 Hopewell Lane; Chen Chao Wei and Chen Ashtyn Reed; Ginn Rentals LLC; 2/6/2024

  • $276,000; Hanover Township; 2543 Hickman Road; Weiss Johnny E; Hess James R Jr and Anna M; 2/6/2024

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Upper Arlington home sells for $2 million

