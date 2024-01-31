Top 5 Transfers: New Albany home sells for $2.9 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Jan. 15 to 19.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$2,932,500; New Albany; 9 Edge of Woods St.; Baxter Timothy G and Shannon; Germain Austin and Lauren; 1/16/2024

$1,635,000; Upper Arlington; 2480 Coventry Road; Cramer Christopher T; Farber Andrew F and Brooke M (Trustees); 1/19/2024

$1,633,701; Plain Township; No address listed - Bevelhymer Road; Tuckerman Home Group Inc; Challacombe Mitchell S and Petrillo Alexandra; 1/17/2024

$1,322,500; Upper Arlington; 1999 Collingswood Road; SK Homes Collingswood LLC; Baerman Anna F and Powers Alexander J; 1/19/2024

$1,175,254; Perry Township; 6104 Deer Bluff Place; No seller listed; Noice R Dennis and Edwards Paula A; 1/18/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$13,800,000; Columbus; 4800 Journal St.; USF Holland LLC; Arcbest Property Management LLC; 1/19/2024

$4,503,188; Columbus; 7450 Huntington Park Drive; Oh14 Columbus LLC; Kempton Apartments LLC; 1/16/2024

$2,500,000; Columbus; 6954 - 6958 Americana Parkway; VCP Capital Ventures 1 LLC; Americana Properties LLC; 1/17/2024

$1,150,000; Columbus; 4930 Reed Road; Marshlyn Properties LLC; KHD Management Company Inc; 1/19/2024

$678,500; Worthington; 6334 Huntley Road; GDSC LLC; Chagrin Valley Properties LLC; 1/18/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,200,000; 7758 Tillinghast Drive; Dublin; Florek Richard K and Kathryn E; Sexton Amanda L and Graf Andrew J; 1/16/2024

$751,000; 4759 Hunters Bend Court; Powell; Room Eloy; Kalvala Sumant and Myneni Lavanya; 1/17/2024

$750,000; 7055 Riverside Drive; Powell; Riyadh Mustafa; Kaja Veerendra and Tarigopula Leena; 1/16/2024

$750,000; 7585 Perry Road; Delaware; Harris Kay J; Ratcliff Timothy and Olivia; 1/18/2024

$700,000; 6233 Via Florenza Drive; Galena; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; Mallory Christine; 1/18/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$3,850,000; Delaware; No address listed - Panhandle Road; Heck Kay E (Successor trustee); Midwest Mitigation LLC; 1/17/2024

$563,580; Delaware; 312 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Mahadevan Arun and Murthy Suga Priya Krishna; 1/18/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sales

$435,000; Union Township; 2796 Hallie Lane Road; Martin Darrin Todd and Trudia Lynn; Kremer Kelley; 1/16/2024

$383,000; Pataskala; 413 Alonzo Palmer St.; West Curtis L; Llewellyn Timothy and Amanda; 1/18/2024

$335,000; Pataskala; 14657 Morse Road; Bruce Victoria and Duane A; Smith John L Jr; 1/16/2024

$320,000; Hebron; 610 W. North St.; Barnhart Kimberly K; Bailey Annie Maria; 1/19/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top non-residential sales

No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

