Top 5 Transfers: City Gate Drive parcel sells for $4.1 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from April 1 to 5.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$3,000,000; Jefferson Township; 5931 Havens Road; 4/5/2024

$2,300,000; Upper Arlington; 2445 Cambridge Blvd.; 4/5/2024

$2,200,000; New Albany; 7101 Armscote End; 4/3/2024

$1,646,155; Upper Arlington; 2501 Middlesex Road; 4/3/2024

$1,550,000; New Albany; 6880 Oxford Loop 4/2/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$4,125,000; Columbus; 2256 City Gate Drive; Third Coast Development Partners LLC; Janesky Lawrence M; 4/1/2024

$3,310,600; Dublin; 5000 Bradenton Ave.; 5000 Bradenton Ave LLC; Sarnova HC LLC; 4/3/2024

$2,550,000; New Albany; 9880 Johnstown Road; The Midwest Inc; The Midwest Inc; 4/5/2024

$2,525,000; Columbus; 1842 Indianola Ave.; Kappa Sigma House Co The; West Range Indianola LLC; 4/2/2024

$2,500,000; Upper Arlington; 4661 Sawmill Road; Dogwood Enterprises LP; BSM Enterprises LLC; 4/3/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,680,000; Delaware; 8480 Concord Road; 4/5/2024

$1,610,000; Lewis Center; 2739 Orange Road; 4/2/2024

$1,215,000; Delaware; 1881 Scenic Bluff Court; 4/2/2024

$1,100,000; Lewis Center; 3472 Westbrook Place; 4/3/2024

$924,000; Dublin; 6776 Brodie Blvd.; 4/2/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

$500,000; Delaware; 1547 Buttermilk Hill Road; Cyrus Christopher L; Detmer Dawn E and David H; 4/2/2024

$170,000; Powell; 4301 Home Road; Flat6 Garage LLC; TFA Holdings LLC; 4/3/2024

$150,000; Westerville; 6167 Garden Loop; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; Vermilion Blair D and Kay D; 4/3/2024

Licking County's top residential sales

$730,000; Perry Township; 5119 Licking Valley Road; 4/5/2024

$594,000; Union Township; 3440 Deeds Road; 4/1/2024

$560,000; Monroe Township; 9283 Downing Road; 4/2/2024

$520,000; McKean Township; 8657 Marion Road; 4/1/2024

$515,000; Etna Township; 164 Kaitlyn Drive; 4/5/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$1,500,000; Etna Township; 12591 National Road SW; Dirt 4u LLC; Schuster Mark E (Trustee); 4/4/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Delaware residential sales top $6.5 million