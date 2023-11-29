Top 5 Transfers: Columbus North Apartments spends $14.8 million on Huntington Park Drive

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Nov. 13 to 17

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,695,000; Bexley; 500 S. Parkview Ave.; Jeffrey Lynne M; Kingsley Nancy J (Trustee); 11/14/2023

$1,300,000; Plain Township; 9 Alban Mews; Davids Jody; Kennon Joshua A and Green Aaron; 11/17/2023

$1,255,000; Upper Arlington; 2155 Cresthill Drive; Beach Bradley J; Laudick Katie R and Laudick Kevin S (Trustees); 11/13/2023

$1,060,000; Jefferson Township; 1220 Jackson Hole Drive; Williard Christine R and Williard Michael B; Vollhardt Richard and Vollhardt Kwi; 11/14/2023

$950,000; Upper Arlington; 2635 Camden Road; Murphy Gregory M and Murphy Kelly L; Shbee LLC; 11/15/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$8,850,000; Columbus; 7300 Huntington Park Drive; Worthington Hotels LLC; Columbus North Apartments LLC; 11/13/2023

$5,950,000; Columbus; 7272 Huntington Park Drive; Agrawala Rajesh and Dalal Atish; Columbus North Apartments LLC; 11/16/2023

$4,045,310; Columbus; 6601 Reflections Drive; Esa P Portfolio LLC; KRT Hotels LLC; 11/16/2023

$3,535,256; Columbus; 2200 Lake Club Drive; Esa Properties LLC; ART Hotels LLC; 11/16/2023

$2,400,000; Hilliard; 3705 - 3711 Parkway Lane; Parkway Re LLC; Red Parkway LLC; 11/17/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

$923,925; Powell; 1955 Hardin Lane; Shirk F William and Mary Beth; Schertel Eric; 11/17/2023

$833,951; Lewis Center; 5688 Butternut Drive; Bob Webb Evans Farm LLC; MKD Capital LLC; 11/14/2023

$813,900; Delaware; 2447 Nelson Lane; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Meyer Stephanie and Robert; 11/17/2023

$785,000; Galena; 2620 Miller-Paul Road; Lee Dae Won; Syroka Paul A and Jennifer D; 11/14/2023

$769,708; Powell; 8123 Joshua Way; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Mathew Cherian and Antony Priyadarsini; 11/17/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$8,300,000; Lewis Center; 425 Enterprise Drive; ATS Automation USA Holdings 2 Inc; Star Charge Americas Holding Corp; 11/15/2023

$3,200,000; Lewis Center; 535 Enterprise Drive; ATS Automation USA Holdings 3 Inc; Star Charge Americas Holding Corp; 11/15/2023

$1,200,000; Sunbury; 7225 State Route 37; Sunbury Travel Center LLC; Coughlin Investments Ltd; 11/17/2023

$335,000; Westerville; 5064 Old 3C Highway; M and W Genoa Property LLC; R and M Property LLC; 11/14/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$514,355; Pataskala; 506 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Rumtel Netra and Tamang Sarmila; 11/15/2023

$477,900; Harrison Township; 147 Natalie Lane; DR Horton-Indiana LLC; Chapin Myles Richard and Alissa Nicole; 11/14/2023

$476,000; Harrison Township; 161 Natalie Lane; DR Horton-Indiana LLC; Johnson Robert and Demetria L; 11/14/2023

$474,500; Granville Township; 1779 Jones Road; Fain Carol A and Langley Lawrence M (Trustees); Gergley Joseph and Jackey Hali R; 11/14/2023

$448,450; Pataskala; 1146 Cunningham Ave.; Maronda Homes LLC Oo Ohio; Nsiah Daniel Addai and Amoah Eunice; 11/15/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$950,000; Heath; 720 Hebron Road; CGW Properties Ltd; Maniba Heath LLC; 11/14/2023

$327,000; Newark; 159 W. Main St.; Relknok Investment LLC; OFAS Holdings Newark LLC; 11/15/2023

$275,000; Burlington Township; No address listed - Marion Road; Colonial City Baptist Church; Vanscoy Timothy Charles and Lindsay Ann; 11/14/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: $14.8 million spent on Huntington Park Drive