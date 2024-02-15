Top 5 Transfers: Commercial parcel north of 270 sells for $5 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Jan. 22 to 26.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,750,000; Columbus City; 225 John H McConnell Blvd.; Bainbridge Kathleen M; Riser Strength and Conditioning LLC; 1/30/2024

$1,150,000; Jefferson Township; 7600 Wills Run Lane; Klingerman Kevin; Lin Theodore and Yong Min Li; 2/2/2024

$1,055,000; Columbus City; 751 Civitas Ave.; Riser Strength and Conditioning LLC; Shroyer Tyler and Mccrohan Megan; 1/29/2024

$1,025,000; Columbus City; 632 Jaeger St.; Jaeger Street Design Group LLC; Thomas David L and Thompson Vincent J; 2/1/2024

$925,000; Upper Arlington City; 2661 Wickliffe Road; Davis Jerry B Jr Davis Karen A; Buccigross Mickala; 1/31/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$5,000,000; Columbus; 100 E. Campus View Blvd.; One Crosswoods Associates LLC; Collective at Crosswoods LLC; 1/29/2024

$5,000,000; Columbus; 150 E. Campus View Blvd.; FTM Associates LLC; Collective at Crosswoods LLC; 1/29/2024

$1,800,000; Columbus; 1066 New Dawn Lane; Norton Village LLC; Norton Village Apartments LLC; 2/2/2024

$1,750,000; Columbus; 245 Parks Edge Place; Bainbridge Kathleen and Bainbridge Andrew; Riser Strength and Conditioning LLC; 1/30/2024

$1,125,000; Westerville; 100 S. State St.; Farble LLC; Cardinal Properties of Westerville LLC; 1/29/2024

$875,000; Columbus; 245 Parks Edge Place; Gotch Angela A and Gotch Edward T Jr; Keaton John and Keaton Gina Gennantonio; 1/29/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,350,000; Delaware; 79 Parkway Drive; Pan Group Properties LLC; Lorgan Columbus Investments LLC; 2/2/2024

$900,000; Lewis Center; 696 Lewis Center Road; Steiskal Anderson James; Op Marigold LLC; 2/1/2024

$887,492; Delaware; 3033 Berlin Manor Drive; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Ferretti Natalie; 1/31/2024

$770,000; Dublin; 6930 Rob Roy Drive; Schoessel Scott; Apaliski Claire and Chadwick Kenneth; 2/1/2024

$640,000; Westerville; 6933 Regency Drive; Ricci Robert A and Norma J; Penzek Arnold W (Trustee); 2/1/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$603,750; Delaware; 300 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Bosukonda Vamsi and Geddam Aparna; 2/1/2024

$590,000; Johnstown; Center Village Road; Koenn Tricia and Kellen; Rojas Joan and Bravo Gilberta Vargas; 1/30/2024

$507,991; Delaware; 303 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Pentiboyina Angelica and Haimavathi; 1/30/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$928,859; Granville 127 Glenshire Circle; Epcon Glenshire LLC; Leitnaker Lukas Perry and Stepanic Brian Michael; 2/1/2024

$555,350; Pataskala 521 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Kharel Laxmi and Gita and Kharel Dhan; 2/2/2024

$489,900; Pataskala 1839 Azalea Lane; Eby Sara C; Haines Tyler and Allen Angela; 1/31/2024

$470,000; Granville 161 Wildwood Drive; Strezze Nancy and Mueller Diane; Kerr Lauren and Mutter Jacob; 2/1/2024 $467,544; Pataskala 355 Isaac Tharp St.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Mongar Kul Bahadur and Puspa and Padam S; 1/31/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$280,000; Newark 61 W. Main St.; Preservation Properties LLC; Reed Jason and Megan; 2/1/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Commercial parcel north of 270 sells for $5 million