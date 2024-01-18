Top 5 Transfers: Family distillery purchases Lewis Center property

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Jan. 1 to 5.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,199,500; Upper Arlington; 2428 Swansea Road; Compass Homes Inc; Wilk Spencer G (Trustee); 1/2/2024

$1,042,000; Bexley; 500 Columbia Place; Marcovitch Joel and Erin; Zimm Cynthia S; 1/2/2024

$845,465; Hilliard; No address listed - Diplomat Way; Epcon Carr Farms LLC; Deckelman Robert J and Sandra P; 1/3/2024

$835,000; Upper Arlington; 2088 Fairfax Road; Krimm Paul T and Deborah L; Marino Chini Michael Robert and Jacquelyn June; 1/5/2024

$760,000; Westerville; 841 Memories Lane; Shaevitz Marjorie Hansen (Trustee); Felhaber Judy A 1/4/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$9,500,000; Groveport; 4411; 4425 Marketing Place; Komar Industries LLC; Nl Ventures XII Groveport LLC; 1/2/2024

$3,950,000; Dublin; 5775 Perimeter Drive; Rea Real Estate Ltd; 5775 Perimeter Investment LLC; 1/2/2024

$3,800,000; Columbus; 1380 Bethel Road; Columbus Godown LLC; Premier Commercial Properties #5 LLC; 1/2/2024

$2,100,000; Columbus; 770 Jasonway Ave.; Jasonway Ltd; Salt Box Real Estate Holdings LLC; 1/4/2024

$800,000; Columbus; 477 E. Columbus St.; Daley James E; Atkins Real Estate Investments LLC; 1/5/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,730,000; Centerburg; 8850 Trimmer Road; Hatheway J Mark; 8850 Trimmer LLC; 1/12/2024

$1,650,000; Delaware; 1608 Liberty Bluff Drive; Cider Susan; Collier Lisa K; 1/2/2024

$1,600,000; Powell; 939 Riverbend Ave.; Renton David B and Michelle E; Grittani Donna and Timothy; 1/5/2024

$1,500,000; Delaware; 5670 Elmgee Drive; Tabor Jonathan R (Trustee); Li Zihai; 1/3/2024

$1,497,000; Delaware; 1795 Riverstone Drive; Thomas Stephen D and Jana C; Rayapudi Krishna and Lavanya; 1/2/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$1,509,000; Lewis Center; 461 Enterprise Drive; TruGreen Limited Partnership; 461 Enterprise Partners LLC; 1/3/2024

$1,050,000; Columbus; 1388 Gemini Place; Polaris Pe LLC; CFT NV Developments LLC; 1/12/2024

$975,000; Powell; 8901 Liberty Road; Powell Christian Church; Northside Baptist Church of Columbus OH Inc; 1/9/2024

$850,000; Lewis Center; 3773 Powell Road; School House Property LLC; DoG Distilling Company; 1/3/2024

$498,900; Delaware; 131 Franks Field Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Price Richard Keith Jr and Tanner Teryn Alise; 1/12/2024

Licking County's top residential sale

$467,400; Johnstown; 410 Cottontail Court; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; L'Engle Bradley F and Tristan (Trustees); 1/4/2024

$454,990; Pataskala; 479 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Ashu Peter Fonge and Veronica Ntunkem and Ashu Collins Mbounya; 1/4/2024

$415,000; Pataskala; 159 Heron Ave.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Chimariya Ranjana and Pavi; 1/3/2024

$399,990; Etna Township; 135 Spring Flower Way; Baker Heather R and Dustin L; Carpenter Matthew; 1/2/2024

$380,000; Heath; 1324 Linnview Crossing St.; Monticello Homes I LLC; Trager Jenna and Brittany; 1/3/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$400,000; Newark; 692 W. Church; Hughes/Sandman Construction Inc; Rutherford Management LLC; 1/4/2024

No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: DoG Distillery coming to Lewis Center