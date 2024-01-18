Advertisement
Top 5 Transfers: Family distillery purchases Lewis Center property

Heather Sevigny, Columbus Dispatch
·3 min read

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Jan. 1 to 5.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

  • $1,199,500; Upper Arlington; 2428 Swansea Road; Compass Homes Inc; Wilk Spencer G (Trustee); 1/2/2024

  • $1,042,000; Bexley; 500 Columbia Place; Marcovitch Joel and Erin; Zimm Cynthia S; 1/2/2024

  • $845,465; Hilliard; No address listed - Diplomat Way; Epcon Carr Farms LLC; Deckelman Robert J and Sandra P; 1/3/2024

  • $835,000; Upper Arlington; 2088 Fairfax Road; Krimm Paul T and Deborah L; Marino Chini Michael Robert and Jacquelyn June; 1/5/2024

  • $760,000; Westerville; 841 Memories Lane; Shaevitz Marjorie Hansen (Trustee); Felhaber Judy A 1/4/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

  • $9,500,000; Groveport; 4411; 4425 Marketing Place; Komar Industries LLC; Nl Ventures XII Groveport LLC; 1/2/2024

  • $3,950,000; Dublin; 5775 Perimeter Drive; Rea Real Estate Ltd; 5775 Perimeter Investment LLC; 1/2/2024

  • $3,800,000; Columbus; 1380 Bethel Road; Columbus Godown LLC; Premier Commercial Properties #5 LLC; 1/2/2024

  • $2,100,000; Columbus; 770 Jasonway Ave.; Jasonway Ltd; Salt Box Real Estate Holdings LLC; 1/4/2024

  • $800,000; Columbus; 477 E. Columbus St.; Daley James E; Atkins Real Estate Investments LLC; 1/5/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

  • $1,730,000; Centerburg; 8850 Trimmer Road; Hatheway J Mark; 8850 Trimmer LLC; 1/12/2024

  • $1,650,000; Delaware; 1608 Liberty Bluff Drive; Cider Susan; Collier Lisa K; 1/2/2024

  • $1,600,000; Powell; 939 Riverbend Ave.; Renton David B and Michelle E; Grittani Donna and Timothy; 1/5/2024

  • $1,500,000; Delaware; 5670 Elmgee Drive; Tabor Jonathan R (Trustee); Li Zihai; 1/3/2024

  • $1,497,000; Delaware; 1795 Riverstone Drive; Thomas Stephen D and Jana C; Rayapudi Krishna and Lavanya; 1/2/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

  • $1,509,000; Lewis Center; 461 Enterprise Drive; TruGreen Limited Partnership; 461 Enterprise Partners LLC; 1/3/2024

  • $1,050,000; Columbus; 1388 Gemini Place; Polaris Pe LLC; CFT NV Developments LLC; 1/12/2024

  • $975,000; Powell; 8901 Liberty Road; Powell Christian Church; Northside Baptist Church of Columbus OH Inc; 1/9/2024

  • $850,000; Lewis Center; 3773 Powell Road; School House Property LLC; DoG Distilling Company; 1/3/2024

  • $498,900; Delaware; 131 Franks Field Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Price Richard Keith Jr and Tanner Teryn Alise; 1/12/2024

Licking County's top residential sale

  • $467,400; Johnstown; 410 Cottontail Court; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; L'Engle Bradley F and Tristan (Trustees); 1/4/2024

  • $454,990; Pataskala; 479 Wagon Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Ashu Peter Fonge and Veronica Ntunkem and Ashu Collins Mbounya; 1/4/2024

  • $415,000; Pataskala; 159 Heron Ave.; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Chimariya Ranjana and Pavi; 1/3/2024

  • $399,990; Etna Township; 135 Spring Flower Way; Baker Heather R and Dustin L; Carpenter Matthew; 1/2/2024

  • $380,000; Heath; 1324 Linnview Crossing St.; Monticello Homes I LLC; Trager Jenna and Brittany; 1/3/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

  • $400,000; Newark; 692 W. Church; Hughes/Sandman Construction Inc; Rutherford Management LLC; 1/4/2024

  • No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: DoG Distillery coming to Lewis Center

