Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,771.08
    +2.71 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,582.39
    +24.47 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,038.97
    +35.74 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.65
    +11.69 (+0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.64
    +0.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,047.40
    -4.70 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    +0.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0026 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9070
    -0.0150 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2659
    -0.0073 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7730
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,637.50
    +1,320.38 (+3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.93
    +20.79 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,715.68
    +77.65 (+1.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,675.94
    +456.55 (+1.37%)
     

Top 5 Transfers: Franklin County top sales hit $20 million

Heather Sevigny, Columbus Dispatch
·3 min read

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Dec. 4 to 8.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

  • $2,850,000; New Albany; 7852 Fenway Road; Thompson Mark E and Thompson Jane L; Atieh Qeis M; 12/6/2023

  • $1,555,000; Upper Arlington; 3087 Asbury Drive; Zaleski Bogdan and Zaleski Lidia; Lehman Leigh A; 12/6/2023

  • $1,200,000; New Albany; 4433 Middle Aspinwall; McClimon Patricia J; Pascucci Nicole T and Ruffin Lamar J; 12/5/2023

  • $1,150,000; Bexley; 321 S. Roosevelt Ave.; Williams Joseph K and Williams Denise L; Szames Elise R and Szames David; 12/5/2023

  • $1,089,644; Perry Township; 6089 Deer Bluff Place; No seller listed; Pennington Bruce L and Pennington Nancy H; 12/4/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

  • $4,352,134; Columbus; 5500 E. Broad St.; Arbors East Re LLC; Columbus 5500 Property Holdings LLC; 12/4/2023

  • $2,800,000; Hilliard; 3940 Lyman Drive; Bossdiver Dive Shop LLC; Lifewise Inc; 12/8/2023

  • $2,710,000; Upper Arlington; 1510 W. Lane Ave.; 1510 W Lane Avenue II LLC; 1510 W Lane Avenue Iii LLC; 12/6/2023

  • $2,000,000; Columbus; River Oaks; River Oaks Apartment Management LLC; Qt North Apartments I LLC; 12/7/2023

  • $1,000,000; Columbus; 875 Reynolds Ave.; Arena Anthony M; Chase Family Properties LLC; 12/4/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

  • $810,000; Ostrander; 9225 Ohio 37; Chlapaty Keith Joseph and Rychener Elizabeth Ann; Williamson Joseph P and Grim Alicia S; 12/6/2023

  • $791,610; Powell; 8164 Jerry Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Greco John P and Holly; 12/8/2023

  • $790,000; Westerville; 8959 Robinhood Circle; Lawrence Rodd S (Successor Trustee); Goetzke Amanda; 12/5/2023

  • $785,000; Galena; 907 Ravine View Drive; Coates Paul E II and Jenee; Romero Tiffany and Silvestre Jr; 12/8/2023

  • $761,355; Powell; 8211 Timothy Trail; Pulte Homes Of Ohio LLC; Aroutiounian Aik; 12/8/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

  • $950,000; Powell; 10266 Sawmill Parkway; Dogwood Enterprises Limited Partnership; Aligned Investments LLC; 12/7/2023

  • $700,000; Westerville; 7101 Northgate Way; Gordon Roy G III; KSI Realty West LLC; 12/8/2023

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

  • $780,000; Granville; 560 W. Broadway; Smith Todd A and Rebecca A (Trustees); Dennison Nathaniel R and Amanda A; 12/8/2023

  • $740,000; Granville; 332 Elm St.; Smith Bradley Alan and Julie Fudge (Trustees); Jaquish Marie Angelique and Wheaton James Alexander; 12/7/2023

  • $600,000; Union Township; 14 Meadow Wood Drive; Badertscher Barry W and Linda K; Koch James H and Elizabeth Ginise; 12/8/2023

  • $562,110; Johnstown; 203 Whitetail Trail; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Shaw Amy Garner and Garner Kimberly; 12/5/2023

  • $409,000; Pataskala; 13791 Cable Road SW; Evans Walter J; Higgs William M Iii and Rosales Kelly M; 12/8/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

  • $2,050,000; Union Township; 4575 Granview Road; Lucas Michael D and Melissa J; Swad Noah T and Meghan K; 12/7/2023

  • $1,010,000; Newton Township; 4170 Welsh Hills Road; Welsh Hills LLC; ABY Leasing LLC; 12/6/2023

  • $475,000; Perry Township; 5839 Patton Road NE; Diller Adam M and Ashley L; Drosos Cynthia and Drosos William; 12/6/2023

  • $225,000; Perry Township; 4303 Evans Road NE; Reese Peter (Trustee); Giles Tim and Lisa A and Parker Dale and Julie Erich; 12/7/2023

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Franklin County top sales hit $20 million

Advertisement