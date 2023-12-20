Top 5 Transfers: Franklin County top sales hit $20 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Dec. 4 to 8.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$2,850,000; New Albany; 7852 Fenway Road; Thompson Mark E and Thompson Jane L; Atieh Qeis M; 12/6/2023

$1,555,000; Upper Arlington; 3087 Asbury Drive; Zaleski Bogdan and Zaleski Lidia; Lehman Leigh A; 12/6/2023

$1,200,000; New Albany; 4433 Middle Aspinwall; McClimon Patricia J; Pascucci Nicole T and Ruffin Lamar J; 12/5/2023

$1,150,000; Bexley; 321 S. Roosevelt Ave.; Williams Joseph K and Williams Denise L; Szames Elise R and Szames David; 12/5/2023

$1,089,644; Perry Township; 6089 Deer Bluff Place; No seller listed; Pennington Bruce L and Pennington Nancy H; 12/4/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$4,352,134; Columbus; 5500 E. Broad St.; Arbors East Re LLC; Columbus 5500 Property Holdings LLC; 12/4/2023

$2,800,000; Hilliard; 3940 Lyman Drive; Bossdiver Dive Shop LLC; Lifewise Inc; 12/8/2023

$2,710,000; Upper Arlington; 1510 W. Lane Ave.; 1510 W Lane Avenue II LLC; 1510 W Lane Avenue Iii LLC; 12/6/2023

$2,000,000; Columbus; River Oaks; River Oaks Apartment Management LLC; Qt North Apartments I LLC; 12/7/2023

$1,000,000; Columbus; 875 Reynolds Ave.; Arena Anthony M; Chase Family Properties LLC; 12/4/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

$810,000; Ostrander; 9225 Ohio 37; Chlapaty Keith Joseph and Rychener Elizabeth Ann; Williamson Joseph P and Grim Alicia S; 12/6/2023

$791,610; Powell; 8164 Jerry Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Greco John P and Holly; 12/8/2023

$790,000; Westerville; 8959 Robinhood Circle; Lawrence Rodd S (Successor Trustee); Goetzke Amanda; 12/5/2023

$785,000; Galena; 907 Ravine View Drive; Coates Paul E II and Jenee; Romero Tiffany and Silvestre Jr; 12/8/2023

$761,355; Powell; 8211 Timothy Trail; Pulte Homes Of Ohio LLC; Aroutiounian Aik; 12/8/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$950,000; Powell; 10266 Sawmill Parkway; Dogwood Enterprises Limited Partnership; Aligned Investments LLC; 12/7/2023

$700,000; Westerville; 7101 Northgate Way; Gordon Roy G III; KSI Realty West LLC; 12/8/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$780,000; Granville; 560 W. Broadway; Smith Todd A and Rebecca A (Trustees); Dennison Nathaniel R and Amanda A; 12/8/2023

$740,000; Granville; 332 Elm St.; Smith Bradley Alan and Julie Fudge (Trustees); Jaquish Marie Angelique and Wheaton James Alexander; 12/7/2023

$600,000; Union Township; 14 Meadow Wood Drive; Badertscher Barry W and Linda K; Koch James H and Elizabeth Ginise; 12/8/2023

$562,110; Johnstown; 203 Whitetail Trail; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Shaw Amy Garner and Garner Kimberly; 12/5/2023

$409,000; Pataskala; 13791 Cable Road SW; Evans Walter J; Higgs William M Iii and Rosales Kelly M; 12/8/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$2,050,000; Union Township; 4575 Granview Road; Lucas Michael D and Melissa J; Swad Noah T and Meghan K; 12/7/2023

$1,010,000; Newton Township; 4170 Welsh Hills Road; Welsh Hills LLC; ABY Leasing LLC; 12/6/2023

$475,000; Perry Township; 5839 Patton Road NE; Diller Adam M and Ashley L; Drosos Cynthia and Drosos William; 12/6/2023

$225,000; Perry Township; 4303 Evans Road NE; Reese Peter (Trustee); Giles Tim and Lisa A and Parker Dale and Julie Erich; 12/7/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

