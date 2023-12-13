Advertisement
Top 5 Transfers: Homewood Corp. sells multiple properties for over $5 million in Columbus

Columbus Dispatch
·3 min read

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

  • $5,040,000; Columbus; No addresses listed - Darby Plains St., Ripken St., Cardinez Way, Jarry Ave., Marinelli Drive N.; Homewood Corporation; Developx Renner Park LLC; 11/30/2023

  • $1,275,000; Worthington; 387 E. South St.; Baumgartner Colin K and McCracken Katherine A; Tomko Carole W; 12/1/2023

  • $1,130,250; Perry Township; 3215 Ridgetop Lane; No seller listed; Berrey Howard J and Berrey Ruth E; 11/28/2023

  • $939,137; Grandview Heights; 1135 Bobcat Ave.; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC; Chamberlin Briea and Chamberlin Benjamin A; 12/1/2023

  • $910,000; Dublin; 6626 Traquair Place; Wright William; Aldairy Yousef; 11/29/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

  • $2,900,000; Columbus; 867 Mount Vernon Ave.; York Masons Building; Maroon Arts Group; 12/1/2023

  • $2,600,000; Columbus; 1760 - 1790 E. Dublin Granville Road; 1800 Granville Road; Sharon Woods Center; G and A Sharon Woods Center LLC; 12/1/2023

  • $1,700,000; Hilliard; 4570 Edgewyn Ave.; Newsom Brian K; Xyzit Ventures LLC; 11/30/2023

  • $1,000,000; Worthington; 6530 Huntley Road; RTZ Industrial Group Ltd; BDH Limited; 12/1/2023

  • $600,000; Columbus; 3180 E. Broad St.; Eastmoor Family; EAB Holdings LLC; 11/27/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

  • $1,600,000; Delaware; 600 Orange Road; Clark Todd J (Trustee); Wayne Manor Gotham LLC; 11/29/2023

  • $1,350,000; Powell; 55 S. Liberty St.; Sturm Rebecca D; McClurg Properties LLC; 11/28/2023

  • $1,250,000; Powell; 7555 Cook Road; Willaman Randall E and Tracey L; Neal James and Anne Marie; 11/29/2023

  • $1,195,000; Dublin; 8518 Stonechat Loop; Kreais Aaron W and Joshua D; Sauter Michael and Brandi; 11/29/2023

  • $950,000; Johnstown; 15678 Robins Road; Kuhn Jason R and Leigh A; Case Robert C; 11/29/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

  • $160,000; Westerville; 6153 Garden Loop; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; Bratton Marshall E Jr and Deborah R; 11/28/2023

  • $75,000; Ashley; No address listed - Center St.; Veard Jon R and Joy I; M and B Paradise Properties LLC; 11/30/2023

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

  • $263,000; Buckeye Lake; 4410 Walnut Road SE; D1 Real Estate LLC; George Sydney; 11/30/2023

  • $150,000; Newark; 438 Central Ave.; Brooke Sousa Capital LLC; Lee Daclaud; 11/30/2023

  • $115,000; Etna Township; 218 Meadow Drive; Dingus James O Jr and Thorngate-Dingus Helen-Catherine; Hall Kirk; 11/30/2023

  • $60,000; Newark; 100/102 Chestnut St.; Marafino Daniel E; Adu Factory Inc; 11/27/2023

  • $6,500; Newark; No address listed - Seroco Ave.; Easton Properties LLC; Coblentz Christopher; 11/29/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

  • No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: $5 million in properties bought by Developx

