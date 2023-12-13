Top 5 Transfers: Homewood Corp. sells multiple properties for over $5 million in Columbus

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$5,040,000; Columbus; No addresses listed - Darby Plains St., Ripken St., Cardinez Way, Jarry Ave., Marinelli Drive N.; Homewood Corporation; Developx Renner Park LLC; 11/30/2023

$1,275,000; Worthington; 387 E. South St.; Baumgartner Colin K and McCracken Katherine A; Tomko Carole W; 12/1/2023

$1,130,250; Perry Township; 3215 Ridgetop Lane; No seller listed; Berrey Howard J and Berrey Ruth E; 11/28/2023

$939,137; Grandview Heights; 1135 Bobcat Ave.; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC; Chamberlin Briea and Chamberlin Benjamin A; 12/1/2023

$910,000; Dublin; 6626 Traquair Place; Wright William; Aldairy Yousef; 11/29/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$2,900,000; Columbus; 867 Mount Vernon Ave.; York Masons Building; Maroon Arts Group; 12/1/2023

$2,600,000; Columbus; 1760 - 1790 E. Dublin Granville Road; 1800 Granville Road; Sharon Woods Center; G and A Sharon Woods Center LLC; 12/1/2023

$1,700,000; Hilliard; 4570 Edgewyn Ave.; Newsom Brian K; Xyzit Ventures LLC; 11/30/2023

$1,000,000; Worthington; 6530 Huntley Road; RTZ Industrial Group Ltd; BDH Limited; 12/1/2023

$600,000; Columbus; 3180 E. Broad St.; Eastmoor Family; EAB Holdings LLC; 11/27/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,600,000; Delaware; 600 Orange Road; Clark Todd J (Trustee); Wayne Manor Gotham LLC; 11/29/2023

$1,350,000; Powell; 55 S. Liberty St.; Sturm Rebecca D; McClurg Properties LLC; 11/28/2023

$1,250,000; Powell; 7555 Cook Road; Willaman Randall E and Tracey L; Neal James and Anne Marie; 11/29/2023

$1,195,000; Dublin; 8518 Stonechat Loop; Kreais Aaron W and Joshua D; Sauter Michael and Brandi; 11/29/2023

$950,000; Johnstown; 15678 Robins Road; Kuhn Jason R and Leigh A; Case Robert C; 11/29/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$160,000; Westerville; 6153 Garden Loop; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; Bratton Marshall E Jr and Deborah R; 11/28/2023

$75,000; Ashley; No address listed - Center St.; Veard Jon R and Joy I; M and B Paradise Properties LLC; 11/30/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$263,000; Buckeye Lake; 4410 Walnut Road SE; D1 Real Estate LLC; George Sydney; 11/30/2023

$150,000; Newark; 438 Central Ave.; Brooke Sousa Capital LLC; Lee Daclaud; 11/30/2023

$115,000; Etna Township; 218 Meadow Drive; Dingus James O Jr and Thorngate-Dingus Helen-Catherine; Hall Kirk; 11/30/2023

$60,000; Newark; 100/102 Chestnut St.; Marafino Daniel E; Adu Factory Inc; 11/27/2023

$6,500; Newark; No address listed - Seroco Ave.; Easton Properties LLC; Coblentz Christopher; 11/29/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

