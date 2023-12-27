Top 5 Transfers: Lane Avenue home sells for more than $2 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Dec. 11 to 15.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$2,200,000; Upper Arlington; 2470 W. Lane Ave.; Elzayn Haytham H and Trad-Elzayn Jamana E; Weingartner George Adam and Weingartner Michelle Marie; 12/12/2023

$1,300,000; Upper Arlington; 4469 Summit Ridge Drive; Denyes Mary Jean Su Tr; Devore Crista C and Devore David A; 12/15/2023

$1,000,000; New Albany; 7255 Southfield Road; Kreitzer Michael K and Kreitzer Megan A; Philipp Madeleine and Philipp Anthony; 12/13/2023

$900,000; Upper Arlington; 2691 Alliston Court; Weingartner George Adam and Weingartner Michelle M; Phillips Mark H and Phillips Paulina M; 12/15/2023

$779,000; Bexley; 500 S. Parkview Ave.; Gross Gail H (Trustee); Rothschild John A Jr and Rothschild Lane W (Trustee); 12/14/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$23,743,974; Grove City; 5900 N. Meadows Drive; Sreit 5900 North Meadows Drive LLC; Exeter 5900 Meadows LP; 12/11/2023

$20,345,139; Grove City; 5701 N. Meadows Drive; Sreit 5701 North Meadows Drive LLC; Exeter 5701 Meadows LP; 12/11/2023

$15,500,000; Hilliard; 4051 - 4119 Leap Road; DIP SPV Company 10 LLC; DP 115 LLC; 12/15/2023

$11,153,923; Obetz; 2240 Creekside Parkway; Sreit Creekside Boulevard LLC; Exeter 2240 Creekside LP; 12/11/2023

$2,400,000; Westerville; 1255 County Line Road; Banram LP; Rennob Inc; 12/13/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,011,000; Powell; 156 Cressingham Lane; No seller listed; H. E. S. and K.; 12/14/2023

$935,000; Dublin; 9960 Concord Road; Gotti Paul R and Stacy R; Ellerbrock Andrew and Kreinbrink Jessica; 12/12/2023

$700,000; Powell; 2615 Carriage Road; DiPiero Mark W and Christina M; Rude Noel (Trustee); 12/13/2023

$687,000; Lewis Center; 3745 Nicoya Court; Duraney William E Jr (Trustee); Froehlich Melinda and Daniel; 12/12/2023

$680,000; Sunbury; 1447 Big Bluestem Way; Sullivan Richard J and Debra L; Fling Ray and Maxine; 12/14/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$420,000; Sunbury; 51 Domigan Road; DCF Envision Properties LLC; Domigan Properties LLC; 12/15/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$490,000; Hanover; 605 Eric Drive; Wolfe Christopher and Kristin; Sanborn Bryce and Chelsea; 12/14/2023

$485,000; Harrison Township; 73 Epernay Ave.; Cas Properties LLC; Minard Kenneth J and Pamela K; 12/14/2023

$419,500; Reynoldsburg; 8913 Lupine Drive; Bolger Jason Anthony and Barbara A; Bista Bishnu Maya and Bista Pabi Maya and Tiwari Bimala; 12/12/2023

$405,000; Hebron; Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Hilty Dustin Reed and Megan Linn; 12/12/2023

$400,350; Pataskala; 746 Herd Ave.; Maronda Homes Inc of Ohio; Babalola Sinmisola Abosede; 12/14/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$950,000; Newark; 1775 N. 21St.; CGW Ventures Inc; Maniba Newark LLC; 12/14/2023

$365,000; Buckeye Lake; 4545 North Bank Road; Pataskala Partners LLC; Smile More Rentals LLC; 12/12/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

