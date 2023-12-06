Top 5 Transfers: Lewis Center shopping center sells for $10 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Nov. 20 to 24.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,500,000; Upper Arlington; 3825 Waldo Place; Jeon Seon and Lee Jung Deun; Joshi Anand and Joshi Meredith; 11/22/2023

$1,450,000; Upper Arlington; 1643 Doone Road; Healy Brendan M Flower Georgina R; Murphy Gregory M and Murphy Kelly; 11/21/2023

$1,225,000; Upper Arlington; 2028 Coventry Road; Rankin Timothy S Rankin Maria; Wolfe Charles and Wolfe Sally; 11/20/2023

$1,147,500; New Albany; 7611 Ogden Woods Blvd.; Byers Jessica; Vinsel Hunter and Vinsel Kelsey; 11/22/2023

$865,000; Upper Arlington; 4012 Bickley Place; HMG Holdings LLC; Tice Abbie and Tice Frank; 11/22/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$31,350,000; Groveport; 2553 - 2653 Global Ct; Pizzuti Global Court LLC; Re Plus GCP LLC; 11/20/2023

$3,100,000; Columbus; 648 Grandview Av; HYG Grandview LLC; SK Grandview Inc; 11/21/2023

$2,142,857; Columbus; 1948, 1962 McAllister Ave.; 544 S. Nelson Road; 1965, 1975 E. Main St.; Huston Larry D; Fip Master Funding XXIV LLC; 11/20/2023

$596,750; Columbus; 5805 Chantry Dr; Ariba Holdings LLC; DDYA Properties LLC; 11/20/2023

$522,200; Grandview Heights; 1531 - 1535 W. First Ave.; TVAC LLC; Paint Creek Properties LLC; 11/20/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,600,000; Delaware; 600 Orange Road; Clark Todd J (Trustee); Wayne Manor Gotham LLC; 11/29/2023

$1,350,000; Powell; 55 S. Liberty St.; Sturm Rebecca D; McClurg Properties LLC; 11/28/2023

$1,250,000; Powell; 7555 Cook Road; Willaman Randall E and Tracey L; Neal James and Anne Marie; 11/29/2023

$1,195,000; Dublin; 8518 Stonechat Loop; Kreais Aaron W and Joshua D; Sauter Michael and Brandi; 11/29/2023

$989,000; Lewis Center; 2295 Walnut Way; Akomeah Michael; Sweeney Brian and Arianna; 11/27/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$10,000,000; Lewis Center; 9009 Columbus Pike; BRE DDR Br Powell Oh LLC; GandI Xi Powell LLC; 11/22/2023

$2,500,000; Lewis Center; 55 Meadow Park Ave.; BRE DDR Br Lewis Center Oh LLC; GandI Xi Lewis LLC; 11/22/2023

$612,086; Delaware; 3247 Logsdon Loop; MI Homes of Central Ohio LLC; Anugula Ajay Reddy and Gaddam Preethi Reddy; 11/27/2023

$160,000; Westerville; 6153 Garden Loop; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; Bratton Marshall E Jr and Deborah R; 11/28/2023

$75,000; Ashley; No address listed - Center St.; No seller listed; M and B Paradise Properties LLC; 11/30/2023

Licking County's top residential sale

$125,000; Fallsbury Township; No address listed - Licking Valley Road; Deckard Christopher E; Byler Lester and Martha; 11/20/2023

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top non-residential sales

No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Lewis Center shopping center sells for $10 million