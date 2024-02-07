Top 5 Transfers: OSU Apartments near Indianola Park sell for $55 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Jan. 22 to 26.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,250,000; Upper Arlington; 2225 Haviland Road; Monesi Bryan P; Sethi Louisa M and Martinez James H; 1/23/2024

$1,170,000; Columbus; 4712 Millburn Place; Byrne John J and Cheryl A; Greenbaum Terri L (Trustee); 1/24/2024

$1,125,000; New Albany; 7721 Sutton Place; Klingerman Kevin E and Erica T; Sokol Jacqueline H and Timothy; 1/22/2024

$1,000,000; Upper Arlington; 2270 Arlington Ave.; McCung Christopher D and Rebecca M; Diment Kelcey Lynn and Gregory Michael; 1/24/2024

$947,130; Grandview Heights; 1085 Bobcat Ave.; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC; Gilbert Jeffrey C (Trustee); 1/24/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$55,777,000; Columbus; 25 -27; 63-69; E. Eighth Ave.; 55 E. Ninth Ave.; Edwards OSU Apartments South LLC; 41 Columbus Oh Properties Kp6 LLC; 1/24/2024

$1,500,000; Columbus; 6000 Old Hamilton Rd; Center State Enterprises LLC; Center State Enterprises LLC; 1/22/2024

$740,000; Columbus; 1701 Harrisburg Rd; Central Ohio Auto Sales LLC; 1701 Harrisburg Pike LLC; 1/26/2024

$650,000; Columbus; 646 S Nelson Rd; Hoover H Terry and Leon; BJ Rose Excellence Holdings LLC; 1/24/2024

$230,000; Columbus; 838 - 840 S Champion Av; Nisre Holdings LLC; Konomi Properties LLC; 1/23/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,029,900; Galena; 6412 Via Florenza Drive; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; Weaver Janice D; 1/26/2024

$715,000; Delaware; 1916 Shale Run Drive; Livingston Lance and Kelly; Sirojov Akmal; 1/26/2024

$664,600; Powell; 5884 Shadowfair Lane; Rockford Homes Inc; Fares Ahmed I and El Rifai Shireen I; 1/23/2024

$655,000; Delaware; 480 Section Line Road; Beem Susan B; Trimble Benjamin E and Abbey M; 1/24/2024

$615,000; Westerville; 5883 St George Ave.; Stevenson Amy S; Norman Toby and Kerry; 1/26/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$551,780; Delaware; 330 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Ambast Manish and Tulika; 1/25/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sale

$454,392; Pataskala; 1194 Cunningham Ave.; Maronda Homes LLC; Spencer Clinton Thomas and Suzanne D; 1/22/2024

$437,845; Pataskala; 383 Alonzo Palmer St..; Fischer Homes Columbus II LLC; Lough James; 1/25/2024

$388,130; Hebron; 1183 Lake Forest Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Babieh Hanan and Maloney William J Jr; 1/25/2024

$340,000; Granville; 524 W. Broadway; Smith Joan M; Whitaker Carin Elizabeth; 1/24/2024

$327,250; Reynoldsburg; 1239 Reserve Drive; Tamang Samser and Bir Maya and Lingden Sunita; K C Mahesh and Bhattarai Namita; 1/22/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$475,000; Hanover Township; No address listed - Stoney Hill Road; Stutzman Ivan Jr and Susanna Trustees; Fisher Jon and Katelyn; 1/23/2024

$290,000; Newark; 1684 Churchill Downs Road; Pandora Anton LLC; 1684 Churchill Downs LLC; 1/23/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

