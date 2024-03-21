Advertisement
Top 5 Transfers: Sheetz purchases Gender Road parcel for $3.6 million

Heather Sevigny, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from March 4 to 8.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

  • $1,515,000; Jefferson Township; 2650 Colts Neck Road; 3/4/2024

  • $1,243,300; Reynoldsburg; 704 Waggoner Road; 3/4/2024

  • $1,085,000; Worthington; 6163 Olentangy Blvd.; 3/4/2024

  • $839,600; Norwich Township; 4368 Dublin Road; 3/4/2024

  • $785,000; Pleasant Township; No address listed - Lambert Road; 3/7/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

  • $18,800,000; Grove City; 3575 Gantz Road; American National Insurance Company LLC; 3555 Partners LLC; 3/5/2024

  • $3,700,000; Dublin; 5200 Upper Metro Place; American National Insurance Co; 5200 Partners LLC; 3/5/2024

  • $3,621,596; Canal Winchester; 5800 Gender Road; Canal Winchester Pike LLC; Sheetz Inc; 3/4/2024

  • $2,500,000; Dublin; 5747 Perimeter Drive; American National Insurance Co; 5747 Partners LLC; 3/5/2024

  • $1,700,000; Columbus; 566 W. Rich St.; Wilber Enterprises LLC; Pilot Dogs Inc; 3/7/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

  • $2,450,000; Westerville; 6787 Lake Trail Drive; 3/8/2024

  • $1,675,000; Galena; 5425 Maple Glen Drive; 3/8/2024

  • $1,289,000; Delaware; 1976 Scenic Bluff Court; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; 1976 Scenic Bluff LLC; 3/6/2024

  • $1,050,000; Powell; 1953 Abbotsford Green Drive; 3/6/2024

  • $999,280; Galena; 7940 Genova Drive; 3/8/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

  • $1,500,000; Radnor; No address listed - Ohio 203; McDaniel Claudia Griffith; Fincon Radnor LLC; 3/5/2024

  • $1,050,000; Lewis Center; 55 Green Meadows Drive; Green Meadows Fifty Five Realty LLC; 55 Green Meadows Meadows Lewis Center LLC; 3/5/2024

  • $719,700; Powell; 9764 Sawmill Parkway; Emerald Light Investments; Larimar LLC; 3/8/2024

  • $536,975; Delaware; 245 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Jiang Jianxiang; 3/12/2024

  • $500,475; Delaware; 237 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Lakshmanan Somasundaram; 3/6/2024

Licking County's top residential sales

  • $752,000; Union Township; 2912 Lees Road SE; 3/8/2024

  • $581,000; Newark Township; 371 Queens Drive S.; 3/8/2024

  • $514,900; Buckeye Lake; 530 Providence Lane; 3/8/2024

  • $475,000; Jersey Township; 14346 Jug Street Road; 3/5/2024

  • $474,000; Harrison Township; 119 Beaman Gates Drive; 3/5/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

  • $749,900; Madison Township; 12551 Lesley Road SE; Marinelli Anthony (Trustee); Francis Rory and Amy; 3/6/2024

  • $449,900; Harrison Township; 7415 Blacks Road; Stanley Julie G; Burkett Kalee Michelle and Travis Neil; 3/4/2024

  • $261,824; Newark; 232 Hudson Ave.; 232 Hudson LLC; Lp168 Property LLC; 3/8/2024

  • $165,000; Newark; 501 Woods Ave.; Bowers Robert P; Frenton Troy M and Heather B; 3/7/2024

  • No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Sheetz purchases Gender Road parcel for $3.6 million

