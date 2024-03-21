Top 5 Transfers: Sheetz purchases Gender Road parcel for $3.6 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from March 4 to 8.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,515,000; Jefferson Township; 2650 Colts Neck Road; 3/4/2024

$1,243,300; Reynoldsburg; 704 Waggoner Road; 3/4/2024

$1,085,000; Worthington; 6163 Olentangy Blvd.; 3/4/2024

$839,600; Norwich Township; 4368 Dublin Road; 3/4/2024

$785,000; Pleasant Township; No address listed - Lambert Road; 3/7/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$18,800,000; Grove City; 3575 Gantz Road; American National Insurance Company LLC; 3555 Partners LLC; 3/5/2024

$3,700,000; Dublin; 5200 Upper Metro Place; American National Insurance Co; 5200 Partners LLC; 3/5/2024

$3,621,596; Canal Winchester; 5800 Gender Road; Canal Winchester Pike LLC; Sheetz Inc; 3/4/2024

$2,500,000; Dublin; 5747 Perimeter Drive; American National Insurance Co; 5747 Partners LLC; 3/5/2024

$1,700,000; Columbus; 566 W. Rich St.; Wilber Enterprises LLC; Pilot Dogs Inc; 3/7/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$2,450,000; Westerville; 6787 Lake Trail Drive; 3/8/2024

$1,675,000; Galena; 5425 Maple Glen Drive; 3/8/2024

$1,289,000; Delaware; 1976 Scenic Bluff Court; Romanelli and Hughes Building Company; 1976 Scenic Bluff LLC; 3/6/2024

$1,050,000; Powell; 1953 Abbotsford Green Drive; 3/6/2024

$999,280; Galena; 7940 Genova Drive; 3/8/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

$1,500,000; Radnor; No address listed - Ohio 203; McDaniel Claudia Griffith; Fincon Radnor LLC; 3/5/2024

$1,050,000; Lewis Center; 55 Green Meadows Drive; Green Meadows Fifty Five Realty LLC; 55 Green Meadows Meadows Lewis Center LLC; 3/5/2024

$719,700; Powell; 9764 Sawmill Parkway; Emerald Light Investments; Larimar LLC; 3/8/2024

$536,975; Delaware; 245 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Jiang Jianxiang; 3/12/2024

$500,475; Delaware; 237 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Lakshmanan Somasundaram; 3/6/2024

Licking County's top residential sales

$752,000; Union Township; 2912 Lees Road SE; 3/8/2024

$581,000; Newark Township; 371 Queens Drive S.; 3/8/2024

$514,900; Buckeye Lake; 530 Providence Lane; 3/8/2024

$475,000; Jersey Township; 14346 Jug Street Road; 3/5/2024

$474,000; Harrison Township; 119 Beaman Gates Drive; 3/5/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$749,900; Madison Township; 12551 Lesley Road SE; Marinelli Anthony (Trustee); Francis Rory and Amy; 3/6/2024

$449,900; Harrison Township; 7415 Blacks Road; Stanley Julie G; Burkett Kalee Michelle and Travis Neil; 3/4/2024

$261,824; Newark; 232 Hudson Ave.; 232 Hudson LLC; Lp168 Property LLC; 3/8/2024

$165,000; Newark; 501 Woods Ave.; Bowers Robert P; Frenton Troy M and Heather B; 3/7/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Sheetz purchases Gender Road parcel for $3.6 million