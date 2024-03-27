Top 5 Transfers: Sheetz spends $3.36 million for Alum Creek Drive parcel

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from March 11 to 15.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,890,000; Bexley; 65 Columbia Ave.; 3/12/2024

$1,375,000; Upper Arlington; 2130 N. Parkway Drive; 3/12/2024

$1,190,000; Upper Arlington; 1537 Essex Road; 3/12/2024

$1,000,000; Columbus; 2894 Kobuk Drive; 3/15/2024

$950,000; Upper Arlington; 1970 Hampshire Road; 3/12/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$19,600,000; Columbus; 223 E. Town St.; 223 East Town Street LLC; Rm 223 E. Town LLC; 3/11/2024

$7,500,000; Bexley; 2160 - 2184 E. Main St.; Capital University; Cag Bexley Apts LLC; 3/12/2024

$5,500,000; Columbus; 112 Jefferson St.; 112 Jefferson Group LLC; Haffar Mohammad B; 3/11/2024

$3,363,450; Obetz; 4375 Alum Creek Drive; Obetz Lindsay LLC; Sheetz Inc; 3/11/2024

$1,662,500; Columbus; 5757 W. Broad St.; No seller listed; CLS West Broad LLC; 3/11/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$795,000; Lewis Center; No address listed - Catalpa Drive; 3/15/2024

$688,958; Sunbury; 8841 Abby Way; 3/14/2024

$665,000; Delaware; 3299 Logsdon Loop; 3/14/2024

$533,152; Sunbury; 1382 Goldwell Drive; 3/14/2024

$507,150; Delaware; 569 Pisa Loop; 3/12/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

$559,080; Delaware; 242 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc.; Kali Krishnadurganarasimha Kumar Pemmaraju Venkatasatya and Dulla Sirisha; 3/15/2024

$536,975; Delaware; 245 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc.; Jiang Jianxiang; 3/12/2024

$100,000; Delaware; 224 Wyman Lake Drive; Glenross North LLC; NVR Inc.; 3/14/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sales

$1,350,000; Licking Township; 30 Lake Drive; 3/11/2024

$1,250,000; Buckeye Lake; 181 Lakeview Drive; 3/13/2024

$715,000; Liberty Township; 8937 Concord Road; 3/12/2024

$647,500; Buckeye Lake; 137 Narragansett Drive; 3/14/2024

$600,000; Harrison Township; 167 Lexington Woods Drive; 3/13/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$130,000; Newark; 388 W. Main St.; Flat Tire LLC; Karki Sanjay Kumar and Paudel Pratap; 3/12/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

