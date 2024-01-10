Top 5 Transfers: Sunbury home sells for almost $1.3 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Dec. 25 to 29

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$3,500,000; Columbus; No address listed - Parson Ave. Rear; Scioto Community Real Estate LLC; Obetz Propco LLC; 12/29/2023

$1,100,000; Columbus; 4300 Alkire Road; Bible Truth Tabernacle; Alkire Meadows LLC; 12/29/2023

$930,910; Grandview Heights; 1079 Bobcat Ave.; M/I Homes of Central Ohio LLC; Gary Jeremy T and Elizabeth A; 12/29/2023

$925,000; Bexley; 163 N. Cassingham Road; Tuttle Grace and Dennis Shane K; Valrose Mark D and Margaret C (Trustees); 12/27/2023

$799,000; Bexley; 330 N. Cassady Road; Riganel Homes LLC; Berman Harold J and Beth S; 12/29/2023

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$10,500,000; New Albany; 6005 Nacot Place; Nacot II LLC; 6005 Nacot Place LLC; 12/29/2023

$9,631,159; Columbus; 513; 518; 525 E. Town St.; 196-200 S. Washington Ave.; Midwest Real Estate; Topiary Park Apartments LLC; 12/28/2023

$7,500,000; New Albany; W. Campus Road; Nacot I LLC; 6005 Nacot Place LLC; 12/29/2023

$4,525,000; Gahanna; 535 Officenter Place; NVA RE LLC; Realty Income Properties 29 LLC; 12/26/2023

$4,424,700; New Albany; 6385 New Albany Road E.; 7270 New Alb Condit Road; New Albany Co LLC; Edged Columbus LLC; 12/29/2023

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,908,795; Delaware; 621; 627; 633; 634; 639; 640; 645; 651; 652; 657; 663; 664; 669; 675; 681; 682; 687; 688; 714; Penwell Drive; Homewood Corporation; D R Horton Indiana LLC; 12/26/2023

$1,277,000; Sunbury; 3880 Blue Church Road; Schlabach Matthew R and Erica M; Kwanzan LLC; 12/28/2023

$1,015,000; Powell; 8459 Clarington Court; Ochall Robert and Andrea; Koester Russell R and Mary E; 12/28/2023

$995,000; Galena; No address listed - Cheshire Road; Bressler Family Limited; Cheshire Mills LLC; 12/26/2023

$911,000; Sunbury; No address listed - Ironwood Trail; T A Thornton Custom Interior Trim Inc; Gongwer Cathy L and Jeffrey A; 12/28/2023

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$6,000,000; Westerville; 480 Olde Worthington Road; Middlefield Banking Company The; Swartz 480 LLC; 12/29/2023

$2,500,000; Westerville; 5085 Miller-Paul Road; Andruzis Carol (Successor Trustee); Miller-Paul Farms LLC; 12/27/2023

$551,915; Delaware; 336 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Reid Tamika Vinson and Lebert Baxter and Burks Rosalind; 12/28/2023

$492,399; Delaware; 325 Wyman Lake Drive; NVR Inc; Deb Amarendra Nath and Jana Anwesha; 12/28/2023

$258,030; Sunbury; No address listed - Galena Road; Poston Therese and Johnson Nancy (Trustees); Appalachia Ohio Alliance; 12/28/2023

Licking County's top residential sale

$440,000; Pataskala; 135 Broadmoore Blvd.; Blosser Terrence L and Marina; Stewart Thomas and Roberta; 12/27/2023

$380,000; Heath; 744 Quarry View Drive; Gilbert Misty R and Albert Sara R; Halter Elizabeth and Kruse Spencer; 12/27/2023

$339,205; Newark; 343 Trinity Way W.; Dr Horton-Indiana LLC; Babbert Chad and Sarah; 12/28/2023

$299,999; Newark; 377 Hudson Ave.; Bradley Paul F and Daugherty Randall E; Stamper Joseph N; 12/27/2023

$280,000; Reynoldsburg; 8611 Firstgate Drive; Dhakal Narayan and Poudel Bishnu; Agudelo Yully Simbaqueba and Agudelo Lina Simbaqueba; 12/27/2023

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$135,000; Newark; 1881 Mount Vernon Road; Scarborough Justin; NC Raines Holdings LLC; 12/26/2023

No valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

