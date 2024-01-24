Top 5 Transfers: Two Obetz warehouses sell for nearly $80 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from Jan. 8 to 12.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date

Franklin County's top residential sales

$1,295,000; Jefferson Township; 8189 Creek Hollow Road; Boyle Dein and Magdalene; Carrle Candace Rich and Benjamin A; 1/12/2024

$1,275,000; Pleasant Township; 7050 Gay Road; Cardwell Rebecca S; Hart Michael; 1/11/2024

$1,200,000; Upper Arlington; 3909 Criswell Drive; Fisher Mark S and Mary B; Becker Alan and Becker Kaori (Trustees); 1/12/2024

$1,181,890; Obetz; No address listed - Parsons Ave.; Greenlawn Realty Co; Greenlawn Trailer Sales and Investment Company; 1/11/2024

$1,100,000; Dublin; 5584 Brand Road; Geese Ronald L and Anne F; Gill Stephen K and Teitt Gill Rachel K; 1/8/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$43,727,000; Obetz; 2450 Creekside Parkway; G&I X Industrial OH KY LLC; New River Columbus LLC; 1/8/2024

$40,060,227; Columbus; 5220; 5268; 5276; 5362; 5370; 5400 Fisher Road; Yellow Equipment; XPO Ltl Properties LLC; 1/11/2024

$33,273,000; Obetz; 5465 Centerpoint Place; G&I X Industrial OH KY LLC; New River Columbus LLC; 1/8/2024

$3,250,000; Columbus; 3700 Fishinger; No seller listed; D and S Realty LLC; 1/8/2024

$1,360,000; Westerville; 641 S. State St.; CCC State Street LLC; Kettle River Realty LLC; 1/8/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,730,000; Centerburg; 8850 Trimmer Road; Hatheway J Mark; 8850 Trimmer LLC; 1/12/2024

$940,000; Westerville; 8849 Hawthorn Point; McGee Jennifer and Michael James; Kravitz Kristen Elizabeth and Trott Jeremy Lee; 1/11/2024

$882,000; Delaware; 6043 Dublin Road; Richardson Jeremy and Jennifer; Brashares Jeffrey and Ash Angie; 1/12/2024

$825,000; Westerville; 6324 Heritage Place; Wollenzien Charles D; Means Daryl J and Kamara M; 1/9/2024

$820,000; Galena; 14164 Duncan Run Road; Johnson Daniel; Rogers Douglas C; 1/10/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sale

$1,050,000; Columbus; 1388 Gemini Place; Polaris Pe LLC; CFT NV Developments LLC; 1/12/2024

$975,000; Powell; 8901 Liberty Road; Powell Christian Church; Northside Baptist Church of Columbus OH Inc; 1/9/2024

$498,900; Delaware; 131 Franks Field Drive; Pulte Homes of Ohio LLC; Price Richard Keith Jr and Tanner Teryn Alise; 1/12/2024

$325,000; Sunbury; 4628 Galena Road; Kizer Sandra S; Frost Tobias; 1/11/2024

$325,000; Sunbury; 10239 Ohio 37; Cunix Christina M; Dart Holdings LLC; 1/12/2024

Licking County's top residential sale

$3,750,000; Jersey Township; 2198 Mink St. SW; Burgess Jeri S and Rhodes Cheryl A; Carr Michael H and Connie G; 1/8/2024

$430,000; Johnstown; 60 Concord Court; Reamsnyder Trevor A and Kristen L; Spies Erica; 1/10/2024

$399,900; Johnstown; 135 Bigelow Drive; Frakes Karina and Charles; Atallah Reme and Khalil; 1/10/2024

$385,000; Etna Township; 15434 Palmer Road SW; Hurst Brett T and Rachel M; Dixon Rachel Ann and Dixon James; 1/11/2024

$325,000; Reynoldsburg; 866 Briaro St.; McCandlish Scott R; Wane Issa and Ly Marieme Gueleye; 1/10/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$3,750,000; Jersey Township; 2198 Mink St. SW; Burgess Jeri S and Rhodes Cheryl A; Carr Michael H and Connie G; 1/8/2024

$314,000; Franklin Township; 13470 Dodds Road; Murphy Tim; Kunselman Douglas L and Pamela M; 1/8/2024

$225,000; Granville; 1919 Newark-Granville Road; Owen Robert S; Erinwood Real Estate LLC; 1/9/2024

$180,000; Newark; 225 National Drive W.; Hurt Roy; Newark Lodge No. 499 Loyal Order of Moose; 1/10/2024

