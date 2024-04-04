Top 5 Transfers: Upper Arlington home sells for $2.1 million

The following transactions are the top residential and commercial property transfers for Franklin, Delaware and Licking counties as reported to auditors' offices from March 18 to 22.

Listings are as follows: Price; township/city; address; seller; buyer; sale date. The seller and buyer are also listed for non-residential transfers.

Franklin County's top residential sales

$2,130,000; Upper Arlington; 2531 Sherwin Road; 3/20/2024

$2,126,400; Upper Arlington; 4193 Fairfax Drive; 3/19/2024

$1,800,000; Plain Township; 10913 Johnstown Road; 3/22/2024

$1,795,000; Columbus; 43 S. Preston Road; 3/18/2024

$1,680,000; Grandview Heights; 1242 Lincoln Road; 3/18/2024

Franklin County's top non-residential sales

$2,800,000; Columbus; 2845 - 2881 Fisher Road; DFA Nevada LLC; HE Columbus LLC; 3/19/2024

$1,580,000; Columbus; 2626 Fisher Road; Harper Realty Co; Sky Flower LLC; 3/22/2024

$800,000; Columbus; 1110 N. Cassady Ave.; 1110 N Cassady LLC; Lamar Equity Investments LLC; 3/19/2024

$750,000; Columbus; 1755 Linden Place; Simeon Enterprises Inc; Corner Group Properties Inc; 3/21/2024

$750,000; Columbus; 2572 Cleveland Ave.; Simeon Enterprises Inc; Corner Group Properties Inc; 3/21/2024

Delaware County's top residential sales

$1,051,000; 5294 Sheffield Ave.; Powell; 3/19/2024

$590,000; 284 Mill Creek Drive; Ostrander; 3/19/2024

$560,000; 5625 Coventry Court; Lewis Center; 3/19/2024

$520,000; 120 Wallsend Court; Powell; 3/19/2024

$493,490; 6390 Boone Drive; Powell; 3/19/2024

Delaware County's top non-residential sales

$345,000; 124 County Line Road; Westerville; County Line Offices LLC; P Randolph Financial Group LLC; 3/19/2024

$170,000; 244 Paddock Court; Delaware; Luke and Jack Pll; Boxfort LLC; 3/19/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

Licking County's top residential sales

$950,000; McKean Township; 6160 Loudon Street Road NW; 3/20/2024

$819,900; Hartford Township; 14018 Roberts Road; 3/19/2024

$635,000; Granville Township; 216 Orchard Drive SW; 3/18/2024

$518,500; Harrison Township; 130 Mannaseh Drive E.; 3/18/2024

$515,000; Etna Township; 11311 Palmer Road SW; 3/19/2024

Licking County's top non-residential sales

$750,000; Harrison Township; 577 Watkins Road; Gutman Deborah L and Fratus Douglas M; Watkins Kennels LLC; 3/19/2024

$60,000; Union Township; 3203 Ridgely Tract Road SE; GHI Investments LLC; Evans Daniel Jay; 3/20/2024

No other valid, non-residential sales were reported for the time frame listed.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Top 5 Transfers: Upper Arlington home sells for $2.1 million