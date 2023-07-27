In this article, we will look at the top 50 countries with the most beautiful women in the world. We have also discussed some interesting insights about the beauty industries and companies. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the Top 10 Countries with the Most Beautiful Women in the World.

The dynamic and ever-evolving beauty industry plays a prominent role in shaping modern societies' perceptions of beauty and self-expression. Comprising a vast array of products, services, and trends, this multi-billion-dollar global market caters to individuals' diverse beauty needs and desires worldwide.

The global cosmetic surgery market experienced impressive growth and reached $46.45 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022. However, the Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the global economic recovery from COVID-19, causing inflation and supply chain disruptions. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% and reach $63.66 billion by 2027.

Cosmetic surgery aims to enhance physical appearance. It addresses issues like damaged skin, wrinkles, and blemishes. Cosmetic procedures include botox, cheek lift, chemical peel, chin surgery, cosmetic dentistry, dermabrasion, brow lift, and eyelid surgery. North America led the market in 2022 and is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The cosmetic surgery market is driven by increasing demand for aesthetic enhancement, technological developments, and the growing acceptance of cosmetic procedures. As a result, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa all play significant roles in the global market. With cosmetic surgery becoming increasingly accessible and appealing to a broader demographic, the industry is expected to witness continued expansion in the coming years.

Companies Making Waves in the Cosmetic Industry

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) company, celebrated the accomplishments of women surgeons in cosmetic surgery through its ongoing initiative, LIMITLESS. In partnership with the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society, and the American Hernia Society (AHS), LIMITLESS aimed to highlight women's achievements in the field and offered several initiatives for their education, mentorship, and empowerment. The platform features a docuseries, podcast series, and the LIMITLESS Leaders Summit to provide networking and collaboration opportunities. By sharing inspiring stories of women surgeons, Allergan Aesthetics hopes to empower future generations and create a more equitable path forward in cosmetic surgery.

Story continues

In full-year 2022, AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) 's net revenues reached $58.054 billion with a 3.3% rise on a reported basis and 5.1% on an operational basis. In the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) reported a 1.6% increase in global net revenues to $15.121 billion.

On the other hand, Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) actively engages in the beauty business by partnering with various organizations and leveraging popular events and destinations to promote its products. In China, the brand collaborated with China Duty Free Group for a summer takeover campaign in Hainan to promote its best-selling lines and travel retail-exclusive sets.

They utilized immersive animations and photo booths to create an interactive and fun experience for travelers. Moreover, Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) is also making strides into sports marketing, by partnering with Manchester United to tap into their extensive fanbase in China and the Asia Pacific as they aim to expand their audience and promote skincare awareness among male consumers.

Top 50 Countries with the Most Beautiful Women in the World

Kamil Macniak/Shutterstock.com

Our methodology

The selection of the Top 50 Countries with the most beautiful women in the World was determined after reviewing numerous threads and discussions on Reddit. Thus, the most frequently appearing countries were considered. Those countries were then further studied regarding the frequency of cosmetic surgeries, facilities, and other beauty-related industries where women's participation is actively observed.

Note: For our list of countries ranked by beauty, we have exclusively focused on the prevalence of cosmetic surgeries in these countries as an indirect indicator of prettiness. Our list doesn't necessarily focus on beauty demographics.

50. Czech Republic

The Czech Republic is considered a pioneer in plastic surgery, with 400 surgeries per year by qualified doctors. It's a top medical tourism destination, offering modern equipment and services to patients of all ages, with 70% female and 30% male customers, mostly aged 30 to 50. The Czech Republic is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women in the world.

49. Hungary

Budapest offers cost-effective cosmetic surgery owing to Central Europe's lower living costs, making Hungary a leading destination for health and medical tourism. New Beauty Medical Aesthetic and Anti-aging Center is Budapest's top choice for plastic surgeries.

48. Poland

The aesthetic injectables market in Poland was valued at $15.87 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $30.65 million at an 8.3% CAGR by 2030. The increasing popularity of injectables is attributed to rising beauty standards, affordability, and advanced technologies.

More than 30,000 patients underwent cosmetic surgery in 2021, with injectable treatments dominating the surgeries, especially among younger patients. Many from Sweden travel to Poland for cosmetic procedures due to lower costs and better plastic surgeons.

47. Singapore

There is a rise of cheap botched aesthetic procedures performed by unlicensed operators in Singapore, which has been concerning. While aesthetic procedures are popular, the risk of infection or even death from unlicensed treatments emphasizes the importance of seeking licensed practitioners for such surgeries.

46. Morocco

The quest for beauty in Morocco has led to a rise in cosmetic surgeries, with popular procedures like Brazilian Butt Lift becoming common. Influencers on social media play a significant role in promoting these surgeries. Clinics are making use of the digital space while partnering with influencers to advertise their services and attract patients. Morocco is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

45. Portugal

Portugal provides top-notch, affordable cosmetic surgery. Breast augmentation costs €4,000, which is way less than the America’s €10,000 average. Faccia and Luísa Magalhães Ramos in Lisbon and Clínica da Beloura by Dr. Christopher Johnsson in Sintra are the top choices for cosmetic surgeries in Portugal.

44. Romania

Estetis Clinic and Noel Estetique are two popular cosmetic surgery clinics in Romania. Estée Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) recently opened its Global Technology Center in Bucharest, Romania, leveraging the country's strong IT talent base to enhance consumer experiences and supply chain efficiency through AI, cloud, automation, and omnichannel solutions.

43. Qatar

The Qatar cosmetic products market was projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2020-2027. The COVID-19 pandemic had a neutral impact which initially caused a decline in sales. However, the market is driven by the young working population's grooming beauty-consciousness, and increased demand for natural ingredients, and innovative packaging of cosmetics. Qatar is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

42. Chile

Chile is a popular destination for plastic surgeries due to its reputable medical facilities, skilled plastic surgeons, and lower costs than many Western countries. The country's growing medical tourism sector also attracts patients seeking high-quality cosmetic procedures.

41. Austria

Medical tourism in Austria is gaining popularity due to world-class healthcare facilities and skilled medical professionals. Dr Walther Jungwirth and Dr Peter Durnig are popular plastic surgeons in Austria.

40. Netherlands

Cosmetic surgeries in the Netherlands are increasingly popular, with various procedures offered, including facelifts, liposuction, breast augmentation, and rhinoplasty. The country's advanced medical facilities and qualified plastic surgeons attract local and international patients looking for quality aesthetic procedures.

39. Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is a renowned destination for plastic surgeries, especially for individuals seeking affordable liposuction, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, and Brazilian butt lifts. The country's skilled surgeons and medical tourism infrastructure attract many international patients. However, it's essential for potential patients to thoroughly research and choose reputable clinics with experienced professionals to ensure safety and satisfactory results.

38. Ukraine

In Ukraine, women are undergoing plastic surgery procedures like blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), rhinoplasty (nose surgery), facelifts, and breast reduction surgeries despite ongoing conflicts. Ukraine is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

37. Peru

Plastic surgery in Peru is gaining popularity because of the affordable prices, high-quality facilities with modern technology, experienced and skilled surgeons, and a wide range of procedures offered. Clinic Arroyo Goldstein is a highly popular plastic surgery clinic in Peru.

36. Jordan

According to Jordan Times, there were 60 plastic surgeons in Jordan in 2017, and the number has been growing. The sector's competitiveness in the regional market offers relatively low prices combined with high-quality services and has attracted clients from various Arab countries, America, and Europe. Nose surgeries cost between $2250 and $4250, with lower prices available in government hospitals.

35. Kuwait

Around 60% of Kuwaiti women aged 15 to 55 invest largely in cosmetic and laser treatments, per Times Kuwait. The most sought-after procedures for men are gynecomastia and forehead wrinkle treatments. Popular cosmetic services in Kuwait include Botox, fillers, threads, rejuvenation, fat injection, rhinoplasty, and liposuction. Sleeve operations are also common for weight loss, leading to significant lifestyle changes for individuals.

34. Israel

In 2021, according to Jerusalem Post, around 82,000 Israelis underwent plastic surgery, with breast augmentation, liposuction, and nose surgery being the most popular procedures. Additionally, 75 surgeries were performed to correct complications from procedures done abroad. Botox was the most common aesthetic procedure, with 290,000 Israelis receiving injections for cosmetic purposes.

33. Sweden

Cosmetic surgeries in Sweden are common but have become more regulated, with mandatory registration and restrictions on who can administer injections limited to licensed doctors, dentists, and nurses.

32. Belgium

Belgium offers a well-established cosmetic surgery industry known for high-quality care. Common procedures include breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and blepharoplasty. Belgium is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

31. Switzerland

Switzerland is renowned for its advanced and reputable cosmetic surgery services. Common procedures include breast augmentation, facelifts, liposuction, and rhinoplasty, provided by skilled professionals in a safe medical environment.

30. South Africa

South Africa has a growing and reputable cosmetic surgery industry, offering various procedures such as breast augmentation, liposuction, facelifts, and rhinoplasty. Qualified surgeons operate in modern facilities across the country.

29. Egypt

The cosmetic and beauty industry is flourishing in Egypt, with a dominant presence of beauty salons, spas, and skincare clinics. Cosmetic procedures such as rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and facelifts are sought-after that attract both local and international clients. Influencers on social media platforms play a key role in shaping beauty trends and promoting beauty products. Egypt is one of the countries with the most beautiful people.

28. Malaysia

Malaysia's medical tourism industry sees approximately 14 million people worldwide traveling yearly for medical treatment. Although the Covid-19 pandemic caused a 46.9% decline in the global medical tourism sector in 2020, it has come back to life, with international tourist arrivals almost tripling by 172% in the first seven months of 2022 according to the Malaysian Reserve. The country's cosmetic industry is recognized for its reputable aesthetic practitioners and plastic surgeons, attracting medical tourists from Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

27. Philippines

Cosmetic surgery in the Philippines is popular due to its affordability and the variety of procedures offered. Common surgeries include rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction, attracting local and international patients. The Philippines is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

26. Canada

With reduced stigma surrounding cosmetic procedures, cosmetic surgeries have become increasingly common in Canada, including among young people under 30. Procedures like rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, and tummy tucks are amongst the most popular.

25. Australia

Cosmetic surgeries are widespread in Australia, with almost 7 million adults, or 38% of the adult population, considering a procedure in the next ten years. Women predominantly opt for body improvement surgeries, with breast and liposuction being popular - 31% and 14%, respectively. Facial surgeries like facelifts and rhinoplasty are more common for men - 36% and 29%, respectively.

24. United Kingdom

Although known as the country with the best education, the popularity of cosmetic procedures in the UK has surged over the years, with an estimated 900,000 injections carried out annually. Botox and dermal fillers are among the most common treatments, particularly amongst women in their 30s and 40s and even those in their 20s seeking age-preventative surgeries.

23. Lebanon

Plastic surgeries and cosmetic procedures are incredibly common in Lebanon, with around 1.5 million surgeries performed annually in a country with a population of six million. It is believed that one out of every three women in Lebanon has undergone some form of cosmetic surgery. Despite the challenging economic situation, plastic surgeons in Lebanon continue to flourish, and the country is known as the Botox capital of the Middle East. With the approaching Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the demand for cosmetic procedures is expected to increase, attracting new clients to the industry.

22. Iran

Iran is a hub for cosmetic surgery with Rhinoplasty, or nose jobs, particularly popular due to the cultural obsession with beauty inherited from the history of Persia. The industry flourished after the Iran-Iraq War, which provided skilled military surgeons who transitioned into cosmetic work. However, there are concerns about botched surgeries, lack of regulation, and deeper questions about societal standards of beauty and cultural influences.

21. China

China experienced a surge in plastic surgery, with over 16 million procedures performed in 2017. The country's aesthetic medicine market is projected to surpass 310 billion yuan by 2023, which is approximately $43.5 billion. Popular procedures include double eyelid surgery, which remains the most demanded, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation, particularly preferred by younger generations.

20. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has become one of the biggest markets for overseas clients seeking cosmetic surgery, and the number of plastic surgeons has risen from just three to over 300 in the last two decades. Younger patients, including those under 20 years old, are opting for treatments like rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, fillers, and Botox. Saudi Arabia is one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

19. United Arab Emirates

The UAE, particularly Dubai, has emerged as a hub for the world's leading cosmetic surgeons, that attracts patients from around the globe that are looking for high-quality procedures at competitive prices. The region's cosmetic surgery industry is booming, with an increasing number of clinics and hospitals offering various procedures to meet the rising demand for cosmetic surgeries. Two of the most popular and reputable surgeons in the UAE are Dr. Sanjay Parashar and Dr. Jamil Al-Jamali.

18. India

India has seen a surge in cosmetic surgeries, with hair transplants being the most popular, garnering over 30,000 searches per month. The global cosmetic surgery market was estimated at $53.79 billion in 2021, expected to reach $71.93 billion by 2030, with a 3.7% CAGR.

On a side note, India is also one of the largest exporters in the world.

17. Russia

Following Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, sanctions have led to shortages of cosmetic surgery supplies like Botox and breast implants. The Russian aesthetic medicines sector was worth $969 million in 2021. However, it faces challenges as imports are disrupted, causing concerns among patients and doctors.

16. Turkey

Turkey has become a popular destination for cosmetic surgeries due to its skilled medical professionals, affordable costs, and attractive tourism packages. Turkey is known as the cheapest country for cosmetic surgeries in the world.

15. Greece

Cosmetic surgeries in Greece are sought after for procedures like rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, liposuction, and facelifts. Dr Fotios Filippos Karantonis Plastic Surgery and Hatzipieras Plastic Surgery Clinics are two of the most popular clinics in Greece for aesthetic surgeries.

14. Spain

Spain is a safe and top destination for cosmetic surgery. With beautiful places like Marbella, Barcelona, and Madrid, with accredited clinics providing high-quality treatments amid the Mediterranean, it is a popular choice for both domestic and international patients.

13. Taiwan

Taiwan has seen a huge demand for cosmetic surgeries among women. Popular procedures include double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction. The country's skilled surgeons and modern facilities attract local and foreign women.

12. France

France offers a wide range of cosmetic surgeries for men and women, including facelifts, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and breast augmentation. The highly skilled surgeons ensure quality results. Owing to the number of aesthetic procedures done, Paris is one of the top cities with the most beautiful women.

11. Argentina

The average cost of plastic surgery in Argentina is about three times less than in the USA or Europe. The affordability and the prevalent popularity of cosmetic surgeries in Argentina have led it to become a global medical tourism hub.

Click here to see Top 10 Countries with the Most Beautiful Women in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. Top 50 Countries with the Most Beautiful Women in the World is originally published on the Insider Monkey.